College Football Week 9: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

National Team of the Week
QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas
RB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
WR: Makai Lemon, USC
TE: Luke Hasz, Arkansas
Flex: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
LT: Robert Scott Jr., Florida State
LG: Emmanuel Pregnon, USC
C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe
RG: Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan
RT: Logan Brown, Kansas
EDGE: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
EDGE: Ronald Triplette, UTSA
DI: Daylan Dotson, UCF
DI: Caleb Taylor, Kansas
LB: Tre Freeman, Duke
LB: Joseph Carter, Liberty
CB: D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Jordan Oladokun, Bowling Green
S: Tate Hallock, Western Michigan
S: Quinn Schulte, Iowa
Flex: S Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
SEC
QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas
HB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR: Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR: Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE: Luke Hasz, Arkansas
Flex: WR DeAndre Moore Jr., Texas
LT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
LG: Patrick Kutas, Arkansas
C: Addison Nichols, Arkansas
RG: Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri
RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
EDGE: Keyron Crawford, Auburn
EDGE: J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
DI: Jay'viar Suggs, LSU
DI: Alfred Collins, Texas
LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
CB: Brian Mayes, Texas A&M
CB: Jay Crawford, Auburn
S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama
S: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Flex: CB Jonquis Hardaway, Kentucky
Big Ten
QB: Max Brosmer, Minnesota
HB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
WR: Makai Lemon, USC
WR: Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Flex: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
LT: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
LG: Emmanuel Pregnon, USC
C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
RG: Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan
RT: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota
EDGE: Sam Greene, USC
EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan
DI: Yahya Black, Iowa
DI: Dvon J-Thomas, Penn State
LB: Daniel Wingate, Maryland
LB: Kobe King, Penn State
CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Thaddeus Dixon, Washington
S: Quinn Schulte, Iowa
S: Makell Esteen, Washington
Flex: CB Nikko Reed, Oregon
Big 12
QB: Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia
HB: Dawson Pendergrass, Baylor
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
WR: Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah
Flex: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
LT: Caleb Lomu, Utah
LG: Adrian Medley, UCF
C: James Brockermeyer, TCU
RG: Kobe Baynes, Kansas
RT: Logan Brown, Kansas
EDGE: Harvey Dyson III, Texas Tech
EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
DI: Daylan Dotson, UCF
DI: Caleb Taylor, Kansas
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
LB: Josiah Trotter, West Virginia
CB: Channing Canada, TCU
CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado
S: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati
S: CJ Baskerville, Texas Tech
Flex: CB Dontez Fagan, West Virginia
ACC
QB: Fernando Mendoza, Cal
HB: Damien Martinez, Miami (FL)
WR: Eli Pancol, Duke
WR: J.J. Jones, North Carolina
TE: Benji Gosnell, Virginia Tech
Flex: HB Roderick Daniels Jr., SMU
LT: Robert Scott Jr., Florida State
LG: Rush Reimer, Cal
C: Drew Kendall, Boston College
RG: BJ Williams, Pittsburgh
RT: Ryan Baer, Pittsburgh
EDGE: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
EDGE: Romello Height, Georgia Tech
DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh
DI: Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina
LB: Tre Freeman, Duke
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
CB: Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech
S: Nick Andersen, Wake Forest
S: Justin Barron, Syracuse
Flex: CB Rodney Shelley, Georgia Tech
Group of Five
QB: Davis Bryson, Kennesaw State
HB: Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State
WR: Coleman Owen, Ohio
WR: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
TE: Houston Thomas, UTSA
Flex: WR Jerjuan Newton, Toledo
LT: Daniel Taumalolo, Fresno State
LG: Mickey Rewolinski, Eastern Michigan
C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe
RG: Drew Moss, Colorado State
RT: Cameron Golden, Kent State
EDGE: Ronald Triplette, UTSA
EDGE: Jimmori Robinson, UTSA
DI: Mason Nelson, Western Michigan
DI: Christian Clayton, UTSA
LB: Joseph Carter, Liberty
LB: Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston
CB: Jordan Oladokun, Bowling Green
CB: Keany Parks, Wyoming
S: Tate Hallock, Western Michigan
S: Will Jones II, Old Dominion
Flex: CB Alzillion Hamilton, Fresno State
Offensive Player of the Week: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes
Hunter played 134 snaps overall in Week 9 and made his biggest impact as a wideout. He earned an 83.9 PFF receiving grade and averaged 17 yards per reception against Cincinnati. Hunter caught all nine of his targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. This was on top of playing an additional 64 snaps on defense. His 86.1 PFF overall grade on offense was good enough for him to be named the Week 9 Offensive Player of the Week.
Defensive Player of the Week: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers
The James Madison transfer had his best game yet for the Hoosiers, posting a 93.1 PFF overall grade. Ponds recorded two interceptions, one of which went for a pick-six, and three of his four tackles resulted in failures for the offense. He allowed only four yards in coverage, resulting in an elite 93.5 PFF coverage grade.
Offensive Line of the Week: Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State’s offensive line helped keep the team in its 29-27 nail-biting win over Kansas, allowing quarterback Avery Johnson time to throw in crucial moments. The five-man unit allowed only one sack on 72 snaps to earn an elite 91.5 pass-blocking grade. Four of the Wildcat starters had perfect pass-blocking efficiency scores.