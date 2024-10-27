College Football Week 9: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 9: Every Week 9 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

National Team of the Week

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

RB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

WR: Makai Lemon, USC

TE: Luke Hasz, Arkansas

Flex: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

LT: Robert Scott Jr., Florida State

LG: Emmanuel Pregnon, USC

C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe

RG: Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan

RT: Logan Brown, Kansas

EDGE: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

EDGE: Ronald Triplette, UTSA

DI: Daylan Dotson, UCF

DI: Caleb Taylor, Kansas

LB: Tre Freeman, Duke

LB: Joseph Carter, Liberty

CB: D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB: Jordan Oladokun, Bowling Green

S: Tate Hallock, Western Michigan

S: Quinn Schulte, Iowa

Flex: S Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati

SEC

QB: Taylen Green, Arkansas

HB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR: Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR: Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE: Luke Hasz, Arkansas

Flex: WR DeAndre Moore Jr., Texas

LT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

LG: Patrick Kutas, Arkansas

C: Addison Nichols, Arkansas

RG: Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri

RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

EDGE: Keyron Crawford, Auburn

EDGE: J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

DI: Jay'viar Suggs, LSU

DI: Alfred Collins, Texas

LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

CB: Brian Mayes, Texas A&M

CB: Jay Crawford, Auburn

S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama

S: Malachi Moore, Alabama

Flex: CB Jonquis Hardaway, Kentucky

Big Ten

QB: Max Brosmer, Minnesota

HB: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR: Makai Lemon, USC

WR: Daniel Jackson, Minnesota

TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Flex: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

LT: Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

LG: Emmanuel Pregnon, USC

C: Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

RG: Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan

RT: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota

EDGE: Sam Greene, USC

EDGE: Derrick Moore, Michigan

DI: Yahya Black, Iowa

DI: Dvon J-Thomas, Penn State

LB: Daniel Wingate, Maryland

LB: Kobe King, Penn State

CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB: Thaddeus Dixon, Washington

S: Quinn Schulte, Iowa

S: Makell Esteen, Washington

Flex: CB Nikko Reed, Oregon

Big 12

QB: Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

HB: Dawson Pendergrass, Baylor

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

WR: Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

Flex: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

LT: Caleb Lomu, Utah

LG: Adrian Medley, UCF

C: James Brockermeyer, TCU

RG: Kobe Baynes, Kansas

RT: Logan Brown, Kansas



EDGE: Harvey Dyson III, Texas Tech

EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

DI: Daylan Dotson, UCF

DI: Caleb Taylor, Kansas

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

LB: Josiah Trotter, West Virginia

CB: Channing Canada, TCU

CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado

S: Jonathan Thompson, Cincinnati

S: CJ Baskerville, Texas Tech

Flex: CB Dontez Fagan, West Virginia

ACC

QB: Fernando Mendoza, Cal

HB: Damien Martinez, Miami (FL)

WR: Eli Pancol, Duke

WR: J.J. Jones, North Carolina

TE: Benji Gosnell, Virginia Tech

Flex: HB Roderick Daniels Jr., SMU

LT: Robert Scott Jr., Florida State

LG: Rush Reimer, Cal

C: Drew Kendall, Boston College

RG: BJ Williams, Pittsburgh

RT: Ryan Baer, Pittsburgh

EDGE: Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina

EDGE: Romello Height, Georgia Tech

DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh

DI: Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina

LB: Tre Freeman, Duke

LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke

CB: Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

S: Nick Andersen, Wake Forest

S: Justin Barron, Syracuse

Flex: CB Rodney Shelley, Georgia Tech

Group of Five

QB: Davis Bryson, Kennesaw State

HB: Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State

WR: Coleman Owen, Ohio

WR: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

TE: Houston Thomas, UTSA

Flex: WR Jerjuan Newton, Toledo

LT: Daniel Taumalolo, Fresno State

LG: Mickey Rewolinski, Eastern Michigan

C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe

RG: Drew Moss, Colorado State

RT: Cameron Golden, Kent State

EDGE: Ronald Triplette, UTSA

EDGE: Jimmori Robinson, UTSA

DI: Mason Nelson, Western Michigan

DI: Christian Clayton, UTSA

LB: Joseph Carter, Liberty

LB: Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston

CB: Jordan Oladokun, Bowling Green

CB: Keany Parks, Wyoming

S: Tate Hallock, Western Michigan

S: Will Jones II, Old Dominion

Flex: CB Alzillion Hamilton, Fresno State

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes

Hunter played 134 snaps overall in Week 9 and made his biggest impact as a wideout. He earned an 83.9 PFF receiving grade and averaged 17 yards per reception against Cincinnati. Hunter caught all nine of his targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. This was on top of playing an additional 64 snaps on defense. His 86.1 PFF overall grade on offense was good enough for him to be named the Week 9 Offensive Player of the Week.

Defensive Player of the Week: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana Hoosiers

The James Madison transfer had his best game yet for the Hoosiers, posting a 93.1 PFF overall grade. Ponds recorded two interceptions, one of which went for a pick-six, and three of his four tackles resulted in failures for the offense. He allowed only four yards in coverage, resulting in an elite 93.5 PFF coverage grade.

Offensive Line of the Week: Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State’s offensive line helped keep the team in its 29-27 nail-biting win over Kansas, allowing quarterback Avery Johnson time to throw in crucial moments. The five-man unit allowed only one sack on 72 snaps to earn an elite 91.5 pass-blocking grade. Four of the Wildcat starters had perfect pass-blocking efficiency scores.