PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 9

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 9 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 9.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games.



PENN STATE 28, WISCONSIN 13

Penn State EDGE Amin Vanover

Vanover was the Nittany Lions' best pass-rusher in their win over Wisconsin, earning a 75.1 PFF pass-rush grade. He racked up five quarterback hurries and recorded a team-leading 15.4% pass-rush win rate from 27 pass-rushing snaps.

Highest-Graded Penn State Pass-Rushers in Week 9

MIAMI (FL) 36, FLORIDA STATE 14

Miami (FL) DI Simeon Barrow Jr.

The Hurricanes were stout on defense in Week 9, and Barrow was their highest-graded player on that side of the ball. He was solid against the run, earning a 69.9 PFF run-defense grade, but he really stood out in the passing game. Barrow notched a sack and three quarterback hurries across only 18 pass-rushing snaps.

NOTRE DAME 51, NAVY 14

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard

Leonard was phenomenal as then-No. 12 Notre Dame handled business against then-No. 24 Navy in Week 9. He earned a 91.2 PFF overall grade, going 13-of-21 for 178 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Leonard made three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. He was unstoppable, regardless of whether the Midshipmen blitzed, which they did on almost half of his dropbacks.

Highest-Graded FBS Quarterbacks in Week 9

OREGON 38, ILLINOIS 9

Oregon CB Nikko Reed

Targeted three times across 20 coverage snaps, Reed didn't allow a single reception against Illinois. He did, however, record two pass breakups and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop, culminating in an 82.0 PFF overall grade.

ALABAMA 34, MISSOURI 0

Alabama S Bray Hubbard

Alabama pitched a shutout against the Tigers in Week 9, and Hubbard was key in the victory. He earned an 89.6 PFF coverage grade, allowing three receptions for just 17 yards on six targets from 26 coverage snaps. He had an interception and finished the game with a pair of tackles resulting in a defensive stop.