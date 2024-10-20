All
NFL
Fantasy
College - current
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

College Football Week 8: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

2YBMW8D Army quarterback Bryson Daily, left, celebrates a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

By Mitch Kaiser

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 8: Every Week 7 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

• Bryson Daily has the Army Black Knights rolling: Army is 7-0 behind Daily, who ran for five touchdowns and tallied 169 rushing yards in Week 8, earning an 81.2 PFF rushing grade as a result.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

National Team of the Week

QB: Bryson Daily, Army
RB: A.J. Turner, Marshall
WR: Darius Lassiter, BYU
WR: Elijah Badger, Florida
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Luke Wysong, New Mexico
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Zeke Correll, NC State
RG: Davion Carter, Texas Tech
RT: Marcus Mbow, Purdue

EDGE: Asyrus Simon, UTSA
EDGE: Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
DI: Thor Griffith, Louisville
DI: Donovan Green, Eastern Michigan
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
LB: Taariq Al-Uqdah, Washington State
CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy
CB: Brandon Adams, UCF
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
S: Bryan Addison, UCLA
Flex: LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame

SEC

QB: DJ Lagway, Florida
HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida
WR: Elijhah Badger, Florida
WR: Jabre Barber, Texas A&M
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Flex: WR Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
LG: Hayden Conner, Texas
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
RG: Steven Losoya III, Vanderbilt
RT: Chase Mitchell, Vanderbilt

EDGE: Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
EDGE: Barryn Sorrell, Texas
DI: Sterling Webb, Missouri
DI: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
LB: Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina
CB: Devin Moore, Florida
CB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Flex: CB Jay Crawford, Auburn

Big Ten

QB: Ethan Garbers, UCLA
HB: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
WR: Nick Marsh, Michigan State
WR: Montorie Foster Jr., Michigan State
TE: Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
Flex: RB Keegan Jones, UCLA
LT: Mason Richman, Iowa
LG: Taj White, Rutgers
C: Gus Zilinskas, Rutgers
RG: DJ Wingfield, Purdue
RT: Marcus Mbow, Purdue
EDGE: Gabe Jacas, Illinois
EDGE: Ethan Hurkett, Iowa

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
DI: Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers
LB: Greyson Metz, Northwestern
LB: Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
CB: Greedy Vance Jr., USC
CB: Theran Johnson, Northwestern
S: Bryan Addison, UCLA
S: Akili Arnold, USC
Flex: CB Kevyn Humes, Maryland

Big 12

QB: Jalon Daniels, Kansas
HB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR: Darius Lassiter, BYU
TE: Kole Taylor, West Virginia
Flex: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
LT: Bless Harris, TCU
LG: Ryan Lengyel, Baylor
C: Coleton Price, Baylor
RG: Davion Carter, Texas Tech
RT: Brayden Keim, BYU

EDGE: Eric Phillips, Cincinnati
EDGE: DeSean Brown, Oklahoma State
DI: Lee Hunter, UCF
DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, Utah
LB: Jake Golday, Cincinnati
LB: Xe'ree Alexander, UCF
CB: Brandon Adams, UCF
CB: Marques Sigle, Kansas State
S: Jack Luttrell, Arizona
S: Bud Clark, TCU
Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

ACC

QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU
HB: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
WR: Samuel Brown, Miami
WR: Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
TE: Jack Endries, Cal
Flex: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Zeke Correll, NC State
RG: Justin Osborne, SMU
RT: Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech

EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
DI: Thor Griffith, Louisville
DI: Mike Lockhart, SMU
LB: Alexander Kilgore, SMU
LB: Justin Cryer, Florida State
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
S: Evan Slocum, Wake Forest
S: Craig Woodson, Cal
Flex: CB Kimari Robinson, Duke

Group of Five

QB: Bryson Daily, Army
HB: A.J. Turner, Marshall
WR: Jalen Royals, Utah State
WR: Luke Wysong, New Mexico
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: Terrance Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette
LT: Evan Malcore, Northern Illinois
LG: J.J. Lippe, Northern Illinois
C: McKenzie Agnello, New Mexico
RG: Richard Pearce, New Mexico
RT: Jeremy Jones, Marshall

EDGE: Gabe Kirschke, Colorado State
EDGE: William Whitlow Jr., Memphis
DI: Donovan Green, Eastern Michigan
DI: Peyton Price, Eastern Michigan
LB: James Djonkam, Eastern Michigan
LB: Darius McKenzie, South Alabama
CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy
CB: Trey Williams, Air Force
S: Dillion Williams, UTEP
S: Barry Manning, Eastern Michigan
Flex: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Bryson Daily, Army Black Knights

This is the best team that Army has had in some time, largely thanks to do-it-all quarterback Bryson Daily. Daily ran for five touchdowns and tallied 169 rushing yards in Week 8, earning an 81.2 PFF rushing grade as a result.

It was also the third straight 100-plus-yard passing game for Daily — a significant feat for a service academy quarterback — and he recorded a career-high two big-time throws. He finished with a near-elite PFF passing grade for the game (83.0).

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Dashaun Peele, Navy Midshipmen

Peele was an animal in the secondary, notching two interceptions and a pass breakup to churn out a 93.7 PFF coverage grade. Both interceptions were pick-sixes, and the one catch he did allow on his four targets went for only 11 yards. Peele was also able to sack the quarterback once in a game where Navy’s entire defense feasted.

Offensive Line of the Week: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest line paved the way for the offense in the ground game, earning an elite 94.2 run-blocking grade as a five-man unit. They surrendered only one sack, giving quarterback Hank Bachmeier 3.12 seconds to throw on average — the second-most time he’s had all season. Left tackle DeVonte Gordon individually recorded a 96.6 PFF run-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed, which was the highest mark in the FBS during Week 8.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
College Featured Tools
  • NCAA Betting Dashboards
  • NCAA Scores
  • NCAA Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NCAA power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • College Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

  • NCAA Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NCAA player performance data.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.