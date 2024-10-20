College Football Week 8: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 8: Every Week 7 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
Bryson Daily has the Army Black Knights rolling: Army is 7-0 behind Daily, who ran for five touchdowns and tallied 169 rushing yards in Week 8, earning an 81.2 PFF rushing grade as a result.
National Team of the Week
QB: Bryson Daily, Army
RB: A.J. Turner, Marshall
WR: Darius Lassiter, BYU
WR: Elijah Badger, Florida
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Luke Wysong, New Mexico
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Zeke Correll, NC State
RG: Davion Carter, Texas Tech
RT: Marcus Mbow, Purdue
EDGE: Asyrus Simon, UTSA
EDGE: Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
DI: Thor Griffith, Louisville
DI: Donovan Green, Eastern Michigan
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
LB: Taariq Al-Uqdah, Washington State
CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy
CB: Brandon Adams, UCF
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
S: Bryan Addison, UCLA
Flex: LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame
SEC
QB: DJ Lagway, Florida
HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida
WR: Elijhah Badger, Florida
WR: Jabre Barber, Texas A&M
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Flex: WR Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
LG: Hayden Conner, Texas
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
RG: Steven Losoya III, Vanderbilt
RT: Chase Mitchell, Vanderbilt
EDGE: Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina
EDGE: Barryn Sorrell, Texas
DI: Sterling Webb, Missouri
DI: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
LB: Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina
CB: Devin Moore, Florida
CB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Flex: CB Jay Crawford, Auburn
Big Ten
QB: Ethan Garbers, UCLA
HB: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
WR: Nick Marsh, Michigan State
WR: Montorie Foster Jr., Michigan State
TE: Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
Flex: RB Keegan Jones, UCLA
LT: Mason Richman, Iowa
LG: Taj White, Rutgers
C: Gus Zilinskas, Rutgers
RG: DJ Wingfield, Purdue
RT: Marcus Mbow, Purdue
EDGE: Gabe Jacas, Illinois
EDGE: Ethan Hurkett, Iowa
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
DI: Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers
LB: Greyson Metz, Northwestern
LB: Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
CB: Greedy Vance Jr., USC
CB: Theran Johnson, Northwestern
S: Bryan Addison, UCLA
S: Akili Arnold, USC
Flex: CB Kevyn Humes, Maryland
Big 12
QB: Jalon Daniels, Kansas
HB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR: Darius Lassiter, BYU
TE: Kole Taylor, West Virginia
Flex: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
LT: Bless Harris, TCU
LG: Ryan Lengyel, Baylor
C: Coleton Price, Baylor
RG: Davion Carter, Texas Tech
RT: Brayden Keim, BYU
EDGE: Eric Phillips, Cincinnati
EDGE: DeSean Brown, Oklahoma State
DI: Lee Hunter, UCF
DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, Utah
LB: Jake Golday, Cincinnati
LB: Xe'ree Alexander, UCF
CB: Brandon Adams, UCF
CB: Marques Sigle, Kansas State
S: Jack Luttrell, Arizona
S: Bud Clark, TCU
Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State
ACC
QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU
HB: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
WR: Samuel Brown, Miami
WR: Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
TE: Jack Endries, Cal
Flex: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)
LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Zeke Correll, NC State
RG: Justin Osborne, SMU
RT: Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech
EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
DI: Thor Griffith, Louisville
DI: Mike Lockhart, SMU
LB: Alexander Kilgore, SMU
LB: Justin Cryer, Florida State
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
S: Evan Slocum, Wake Forest
S: Craig Woodson, Cal
Flex: CB Kimari Robinson, Duke
Group of Five
QB: Bryson Daily, Army
HB: A.J. Turner, Marshall
WR: Jalen Royals, Utah State
WR: Luke Wysong, New Mexico
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: Terrance Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette
LT: Evan Malcore, Northern Illinois
LG: J.J. Lippe, Northern Illinois
C: McKenzie Agnello, New Mexico
RG: Richard Pearce, New Mexico
RT: Jeremy Jones, Marshall
EDGE: Gabe Kirschke, Colorado State
EDGE: William Whitlow Jr., Memphis
DI: Donovan Green, Eastern Michigan
DI: Peyton Price, Eastern Michigan
LB: James Djonkam, Eastern Michigan
LB: Darius McKenzie, South Alabama
CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy
CB: Trey Williams, Air Force
S: Dillion Williams, UTEP
S: Barry Manning, Eastern Michigan
Flex: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Bryson Daily, Army Black Knights
This is the best team that Army has had in some time, largely thanks to do-it-all quarterback Bryson Daily. Daily ran for five touchdowns and tallied 169 rushing yards in Week 8, earning an 81.2 PFF rushing grade as a result.
It was also the third straight 100-plus-yard passing game for Daily — a significant feat for a service academy quarterback — and he recorded a career-high two big-time throws. He finished with a near-elite PFF passing grade for the game (83.0).
Defensive Player of the Week: CB Dashaun Peele, Navy Midshipmen
Peele was an animal in the secondary, notching two interceptions and a pass breakup to churn out a 93.7 PFF coverage grade. Both interceptions were pick-sixes, and the one catch he did allow on his four targets went for only 11 yards. Peele was also able to sack the quarterback once in a game where Navy’s entire defense feasted.
Offensive Line of the Week: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The Wake Forest line paved the way for the offense in the ground game, earning an elite 94.2 run-blocking grade as a five-man unit. They surrendered only one sack, giving quarterback Hank Bachmeier 3.12 seconds to throw on average — the second-most time he’s had all season. Left tackle DeVonte Gordon individually recorded a 96.6 PFF run-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed, which was the highest mark in the FBS during Week 8.