College Football Week 8: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

National Team of the Week

QB: Bryson Daily, Army

RB: A.J. Turner, Marshall

WR: Darius Lassiter, BYU

WR: Elijah Badger, Florida

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Luke Wysong, New Mexico

LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech

LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest

C: Zeke Correll, NC State

RG: Davion Carter, Texas Tech

RT: Marcus Mbow, Purdue

EDGE: Asyrus Simon, UTSA

EDGE: Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

DI: Thor Griffith, Louisville

DI: Donovan Green, Eastern Michigan

LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

LB: Taariq Al-Uqdah, Washington State

CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy

CB: Brandon Adams, UCF

S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

S: Bryan Addison, UCLA

Flex: LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame

SEC

QB: DJ Lagway, Florida

HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida

WR: Elijhah Badger, Florida

WR: Jabre Barber, Texas A&M

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Flex: WR Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

LG: Hayden Conner, Texas

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

RG: Steven Losoya III, Vanderbilt

RT: Chase Mitchell, Vanderbilt

EDGE: Bryan Thomas Jr., South Carolina

EDGE: Barryn Sorrell, Texas

DI: Sterling Webb, Missouri

DI: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

LB: Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina

CB: Devin Moore, Florida

CB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

S: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

S: Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Flex: CB Jay Crawford, Auburn

Big Ten

QB: Ethan Garbers, UCLA

HB: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

WR: Nick Marsh, Michigan State

WR: Montorie Foster Jr., Michigan State

TE: Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

Flex: RB Keegan Jones, UCLA

LT: Mason Richman, Iowa

LG: Taj White, Rutgers

C: Gus Zilinskas, Rutgers

RG: DJ Wingfield, Purdue

RT: Marcus Mbow, Purdue

EDGE: Gabe Jacas, Illinois

EDGE: Ethan Hurkett, Iowa

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

DI: Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers

LB: Greyson Metz, Northwestern

LB: Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

CB: Greedy Vance Jr., USC

CB: Theran Johnson, Northwestern

S: Bryan Addison, UCLA

S: Akili Arnold, USC

Flex: CB Kevyn Humes, Maryland

Big 12

QB: Jalon Daniels, Kansas

HB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR: Darius Lassiter, BYU

TE: Kole Taylor, West Virginia

Flex: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

LT: Bless Harris, TCU

LG: Ryan Lengyel, Baylor

C: Coleton Price, Baylor

RG: Davion Carter, Texas Tech

RT: Brayden Keim, BYU

EDGE: Eric Phillips, Cincinnati

EDGE: DeSean Brown, Oklahoma State

DI: Lee Hunter, UCF

DI: Keanu Tanuvasa, Utah

LB: Jake Golday, Cincinnati

LB: Xe'ree Alexander, UCF

CB: Brandon Adams, UCF

CB: Marques Sigle, Kansas State

S: Jack Luttrell, Arizona

S: Bud Clark, TCU

Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

ACC

QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU

HB: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

WR: Samuel Brown, Miami

WR: Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville

TE: Jack Endries, Cal

Flex: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

LT: Xavier Chaplin, Virginia Tech

LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest

C: Zeke Correll, NC State

RG: Justin Osborne, SMU

RT: Jordan Williams, Georgia Tech

EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford

EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

DI: Thor Griffith, Louisville

DI: Mike Lockhart, SMU

LB: Alexander Kilgore, SMU

LB: Justin Cryer, Florida State

CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke

CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

S: Evan Slocum, Wake Forest

S: Craig Woodson, Cal

Flex: CB Kimari Robinson, Duke

Group of Five

QB: Bryson Daily, Army

HB: A.J. Turner, Marshall

WR: Jalen Royals, Utah State

WR: Luke Wysong, New Mexico

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: Terrance Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette

LT: Evan Malcore, Northern Illinois

LG: J.J. Lippe, Northern Illinois

C: McKenzie Agnello, New Mexico

RG: Richard Pearce, New Mexico

RT: Jeremy Jones, Marshall

EDGE: Gabe Kirschke, Colorado State

EDGE: William Whitlow Jr., Memphis

DI: Donovan Green, Eastern Michigan

DI: Peyton Price, Eastern Michigan

LB: James Djonkam, Eastern Michigan

LB: Darius McKenzie, South Alabama

CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy

CB: Trey Williams, Air Force

S: Dillion Williams, UTEP

S: Barry Manning, Eastern Michigan

Flex: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Bryson Daily, Army Black Knights

This is the best team that Army has had in some time, largely thanks to do-it-all quarterback Bryson Daily. Daily ran for five touchdowns and tallied 169 rushing yards in Week 8, earning an 81.2 PFF rushing grade as a result.

It was also the third straight 100-plus-yard passing game for Daily — a significant feat for a service academy quarterback — and he recorded a career-high two big-time throws. He finished with a near-elite PFF passing grade for the game (83.0).

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Dashaun Peele, Navy Midshipmen

Peele was an animal in the secondary, notching two interceptions and a pass breakup to churn out a 93.7 PFF coverage grade. Both interceptions were pick-sixes, and the one catch he did allow on his four targets went for only 11 yards. Peele was also able to sack the quarterback once in a game where Navy’s entire defense feasted.

Offensive Line of the Week: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest line paved the way for the offense in the ground game, earning an elite 94.2 run-blocking grade as a five-man unit. They surrendered only one sack, giving quarterback Hank Bachmeier 3.12 seconds to throw on average — the second-most time he’s had all season. Left tackle DeVonte Gordon individually recorded a 96.6 PFF run-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed, which was the highest mark in the FBS during Week 8.