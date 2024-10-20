PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 8

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 8 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 8.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

GEORGIA 30, TEXAS 15

Georgia LB Jalon Walker

Lining up all over the defensive front, Walker was a menace as the Bulldogs took down the top-ranked Longhorns. From 16 pass-rushing snaps, he racked up three sacks, a quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries. Walker finished the game with six tackles resulting in a defensive stop, including those three sacks.

Highest-Graded Georgia Defenders in Week 8

COLORADO 34, ARIZONA 7

Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester

Webster enjoyed his best game of the season in Colorado’s win over Arizona, earning a 77.5 PFF receiving grade. He turned 10 targets into eight receptions for 127 yards and averaged 3.63 yards per route run.

MIAMI (FL) 52, LOUISVILLE 45

Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward

Ward went 21-for-32 for 319 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Hurricanes' win over the Cardinals. He finished the game with an 83.4 PFF overall grade, having produced three big-time throws and one turnover-worthy play.

Highest-Graded FBS Quarterbacks in 2024

ILLINOIS 21, MICHIGAN 7

Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas

Jacas racked up three sacks and four quarterback hurries from 27 pass-rushing snaps as Illinois defeated Michigan. He finished the game with a 79.9 PFF overall grade, four tackles resulting in a defensive stop and a forced fumble.

INDIANA 56, NEBRASKA 7

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke

Rourke went 17-for-21 for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Hoosiers' win over the Cornhuskers. He made a pair of big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays while producing an 85.7% adjusted completion rate. One of his four incompletions on the day came as a result of a dropped pass.