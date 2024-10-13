College Football Week 7: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 7: Every Week 7 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!
• Iowa's Aaron Graves produces an elite performance: He tallied six pressures — including two sacks — as well as four stops and two forced fumbles. His 94.9 PFF overall grade and 93.9 PFF pass-rushing grade were both the top marks in college football this week.
National Team of the Week
QB: Carson Beck, Georgia
RB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
WR: Chrishon McCray, Kent State
WR: Omarion Miller, Colorado
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Flex: WR Ricky White III, UNLV
LT: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
LG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C: Brady Small, Army
RG: Mathyus Su’a, UNLV
RT: Spencer Fano, Utah
EDGE: Anto Saka, Northwestern
EDGE: Deeve Harris, Marshall
DI: Aaron Graves, Iowa
DI: Chris McClellan, Missouri
LB: Caleb McCullough, Arizona State
LB: Myron Morrison, Rice
CB: Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Stanford
CB: Zy Alexander, LSU
S: Antwan Peek Jr., Cincinnati
S: Ky’won McCray, Jacksonville State
Flex: LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
SEC
QB: Carson Beck, Georgia
HB: Marcus Carroll, Missouri
WR: Arian Smith, Georgia
WR: Cayden Lee, Ole Miss
TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas
Flex: WR Kyren Lacy, LSU
LT: Will Campbell, LSU
LG: Knijeah Harris, Florida
C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
RG: Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina
RT: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida
EDGE: Tre'vonn Rybka, Kentucky
EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DI: Chris McClellan, Missouri
DI: Alfred Collins, Texas
LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
CB: Zy Alexander, LSU
CB: Eli Bowen, Oklahoma
S: De'Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt
S: Malaki Starks, Georgia
Flex: CB O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
Big Ten
QB: Ryan Browne, Purdue
HB: Tawee Walker, Wisconsin
WR: Evan Stewart, Oregon
WR: Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Flex: TE Max Klare, Purdue
LT: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
LG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
RG: Josh Thompson, Northwestern
RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
EDGE: Anto Saka, Northwestern
EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
DI: Aaron Graves, Iowa
DI: Deven Eastern, Minnesota
LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
LB: Kenny Soares Jr., Northwestern
CB: Braden Turner, Northwestern
CB: Xavier Lucas, Wisconsin
S: Jaylen Reed, Penn State
S: Zion Branch, USC
Flex: CB Nikko Reed, Oregon
Big 12
QB: Rocco Becht, Iowa State
HB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
WR: Omarion Miller, Colorado
WR: Jayce Brown, Kansas State
TE: Joe Royer, Cincinnati
Flex: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Hadley Panzer, Kansas State
C: Jaren Kump, Utah
RG: Austin Leausa, BYU
RT: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
EDGE: T.J. Jackson, West Virginia
EDGE: Prince Dorbah, Arizona State
DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia
DI: Ricky Barber, UCF
LB: Caleb McCullough, Arizona State
LB: Jared Bartlett, Cincinnati
CB: Keith Abney, Arizona State
CB: Jakob Robinson, BYU
S: Antwan Peek Jr., Cincinnati
S: Josh Minkins, Cincinnati
Flex: CB Garnett Hollis Jr., West Virginia
ACC
QB: Kyle McCord, Syracuse
HB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
WR: Malachi Fields, Virginia
WR: Jackson Meeks, Syracuse
TE: Jack Endries, California
Flex: TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson
LT: Anthony Belton, NC State
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Lyndon Cooper, Pittsburgh
RG: Nick Sharpe, Wake Forest
RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State
EDGE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
EDGE: Nate Matlack, Pittsburgh
DI: Ricky Correia, California
DI: DJ Jackson, NC State
LB: Gaethan Bernadel, Stanford
LB: Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech
CB: Corey Thornton, Louisville
CB: Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech
S: Justin Barron, Syracuse
S: Kylon Griffin, Clemson
Flex: DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Stanford
Group of Five
QB: John Alan Richter, Toledo
HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Crishon McCray, Kent State
WR: Ricky White III, UNLV
TE: Terrance Carter, Louisiana-Layfayette
Flex: WR Adrian Norton, Akron
LT: Kage Casey, Boise State
LG: Xavier Hill, Memphis
C: Brady Small, Army
RG: Brady Ploucha, Central Michigan
RT: Evan Buss, Northern Illinois
EDGE: Deeve Harris, Marshall
EDGE: Jawaun Campbell, Jacksonville State
DI: Skyler Gill-Howard, Northern Illinois
DI: Terry Webb, Texas State
LB: Myron Morrison, Rice
LB: Brock Horne, Bowling Green
CB: Michael Coates Jr., Nevada
CB: Davione Ross, Memphis
S: Ky'Won McCray, Jacksonville State
S: Eric Butler, San Diego State
Flex: CB Jacobie Henderson, Marshall
Offensive Player of the Week: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions
Warren tied the all-time NCAA tight end receptions record in a single game, with 17. And he turned that into 224 yards and a touchdown. Warren finished Week 7 with an elite 91.3 PFF overall grade.
Defensive Player of the Week: DI Aaron Graves, Iowa Hawkeyes
A new Iowa defender seems to step up each week, and Graves is the latest. He tallied six pressures — including two sacks — as well as four stops and two forced fumbles. His 94.9 PFF overall grade and 93.9 PFF pass-rushing grade were both the top marks in college football this week.
Offensive Line of the Week: Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa walks away with multiple awards this week after a dominant outing against Washington. The Hawkeyes put up 40 points and kept quarterback Cade McNamara upright the entire game. The Hawkeyes did not surrender a sack and gave up only two pressures to earn a 94.9 pass-blocking grade. Overall, the starting five-man unit finished with an 84.5 PFF grade.