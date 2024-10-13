College Football Week 7: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 7: Every Week 7 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

Iowa's Aaron Graves produces an elite performance: He tallied six pressures — including two sacks — as well as four stops and two forced fumbles. His 94.9 PFF overall grade and 93.9 PFF pass-rushing grade were both the top marks in college football this week.

National Team of the Week

QB: Carson Beck, Georgia

RB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

WR: Chrishon McCray, Kent State

WR: Omarion Miller, Colorado

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

Flex: WR Ricky White III, UNLV

LT: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

LG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

C: Brady Small, Army

RG: Mathyus Su’a, UNLV

RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

EDGE: Anto Saka, Northwestern

EDGE: Deeve Harris, Marshall

DI: Aaron Graves, Iowa

DI: Chris McClellan, Missouri

LB: Caleb McCullough, Arizona State

LB: Myron Morrison, Rice

CB: Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Stanford

CB: Zy Alexander, LSU

S: Antwan Peek Jr., Cincinnati

S: Ky’won McCray, Jacksonville State

Flex: LB Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

SEC

QB: Carson Beck, Georgia

HB: Marcus Carroll, Missouri

WR: Arian Smith, Georgia

WR: Cayden Lee, Ole Miss

TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas

Flex: WR Kyren Lacy, LSU

LT: Will Campbell, LSU

LG: Knijeah Harris, Florida

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

RG: Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina

RT: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

EDGE: Tre'vonn Rybka, Kentucky

EDGE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DI: Chris McClellan, Missouri

DI: Alfred Collins, Texas

LB: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

LB: Whit Weeks, LSU

CB: Zy Alexander, LSU

CB: Eli Bowen, Oklahoma

S: De'Rickey Wright, Vanderbilt

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia

Flex: CB O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

Big Ten

QB: Ryan Browne, Purdue

HB: Tawee Walker, Wisconsin

WR: Evan Stewart, Oregon

WR: Bryce Kirtz, Northwestern

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

Flex: TE Max Klare, Purdue

LT: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

LG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

RG: Josh Thompson, Northwestern

RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

EDGE: Anto Saka, Northwestern

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

DI: Aaron Graves, Iowa

DI: Deven Eastern, Minnesota

LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

LB: Kenny Soares Jr., Northwestern

CB: Braden Turner, Northwestern

CB: Xavier Lucas, Wisconsin

S: Jaylen Reed, Penn State

S: Zion Branch, USC

Flex: CB Nikko Reed, Oregon

Big 12

QB: Rocco Becht, Iowa State

HB: Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

WR: Omarion Miller, Colorado

WR: Jayce Brown, Kansas State

TE: Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Flex: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

LG: Hadley Panzer, Kansas State

C: Jaren Kump, Utah

RG: Austin Leausa, BYU

RT: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

EDGE: T.J. Jackson, West Virginia

EDGE: Prince Dorbah, Arizona State

DI: Fatorma Mulbah, West Virginia

DI: Ricky Barber, UCF

LB: Caleb McCullough, Arizona State

LB: Jared Bartlett, Cincinnati

CB: Keith Abney, Arizona State

CB: Jakob Robinson, BYU

S: Antwan Peek Jr., Cincinnati

S: Josh Minkins, Cincinnati

Flex: CB Garnett Hollis Jr., West Virginia

ACC

QB: Kyle McCord, Syracuse

HB: Isaac Brown, Louisville

WR: Malachi Fields, Virginia

WR: Jackson Meeks, Syracuse

TE: Jack Endries, California

Flex: TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson

LT: Anthony Belton, NC State

LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest

C: Lyndon Cooper, Pittsburgh

RG: Nick Sharpe, Wake Forest

RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State

EDGE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

EDGE: Nate Matlack, Pittsburgh

DI: Ricky Correia, California

DI: DJ Jackson, NC State

LB: Gaethan Bernadel, Stanford

LB: Kyle Efford, Georgia Tech

CB: Corey Thornton, Louisville

CB: Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

S: Justin Barron, Syracuse

S: Kylon Griffin, Clemson

Flex: DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, Stanford

Group of Five

QB: John Alan Richter, Toledo

HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Crishon McCray, Kent State

WR: Ricky White III, UNLV

TE: Terrance Carter, Louisiana-Layfayette

Flex: WR Adrian Norton, Akron

LT: Kage Casey, Boise State

LG: Xavier Hill, Memphis

C: Brady Small, Army

RG: Brady Ploucha, Central Michigan

RT: Evan Buss, Northern Illinois

EDGE: Deeve Harris, Marshall

EDGE: Jawaun Campbell, Jacksonville State

DI: Skyler Gill-Howard, Northern Illinois

DI: Terry Webb, Texas State

LB: Myron Morrison, Rice

LB: Brock Horne, Bowling Green

CB: Michael Coates Jr., Nevada

CB: Davione Ross, Memphis

S: Ky'Won McCray, Jacksonville State

S: Eric Butler, San Diego State

Flex: CB Jacobie Henderson, Marshall

Offensive Player of the Week: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions

Warren tied the all-time NCAA tight end receptions record in a single game, with 17. And he turned that into 224 yards and a touchdown. Warren finished Week 7 with an elite 91.3 PFF overall grade.

Defensive Player of the Week: DI Aaron Graves, Iowa Hawkeyes

A new Iowa defender seems to step up each week, and Graves is the latest. He tallied six pressures — including two sacks — as well as four stops and two forced fumbles. His 94.9 PFF overall grade and 93.9 PFF pass-rushing grade were both the top marks in college football this week.

Offensive Line of the Week: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa walks away with multiple awards this week after a dominant outing against Washington. The Hawkeyes put up 40 points and kept quarterback Cade McNamara upright the entire game. The Hawkeyes did not surrender a sack and gave up only two pressures to earn a 94.9 pass-blocking grade. Overall, the starting five-man unit finished with an 84.5 PFF grade.