PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 7

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 7 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 7.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games.



TEXAS 34, OKLAHOMA 3

Texas TE Gunnar Helm

Helm recorded 27 snaps as a receiver in the Longhorns' Week 7 win over Oklahoma and earned a 90.8 PFF receiving grade. He averaged 3.37 yards per route run, racking up 91 yards on five receptions from six targets.

OREGON 32, OHIO STATE 31

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

In one of the games of the year, Oregon’s quarterback earned an 85.7 PFF passing grade. Gabriel went 23-for-34 for 341 yards, with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, in the win over the Buckeyes.

Highest-Graded Power Five QBs in Week 7

PENN STATE 33, USC 30

Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Penn State’s standout tight end had a game for the ages in the team's Week 7 win over USC, racking up 224 receiving yards on 17 receptions. He finished the game having averaged an incredible 5.46 yards per route run and earned a 92.6 PFF receiving grade.

GEORGIA 41, MISSISSIPPI STATE 31

Georgia S Malaki Starks

Starks impressed as a run defender and in coverage, giving up just 24 receiving yards on three catches from six targets. He recorded a pass breakup, and four of his seven tackles in the game resulted in a defensive stop.

IOWA STATE 28, WEST VIRGINIA 16

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins

The Cyclones’ top receiver finished Week 7 with an 82.0 PFF receiving grade, racking up 102 yards on six receptions in a win over West Virginia. He recorded an impressive 3.64 yards per route run across 28 receiving snaps.