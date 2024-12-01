Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
College Football Week 14: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

2YPJGPR Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Mitch Kaiser

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 14: Every Week 14 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

• Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson caps off an impressive regular season: He put together the highest-graded game of his career (91.4) after recording 143 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

National Team of the Week

QB: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
RB: Aidan Laughery, Illinois
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR: Coleman Owen, Ohio
TE: Moliki Matavao, UCLA
Flex: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
LT: Trevor Tate, Air Force
LG: Nishad Strother, Oregon
C: Coleton Price, Baylor
RG: Addison West, Western Michigan
RT: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
EDGE: Nate Johnson, Appalachian State
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
DI: Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
LB: Jailin Walker, Indiana
LB: Liona Lefau, Texas
CB: Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah
CB: Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina
S: Devin Turner, Northwestern
S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss
Flex: DB Carter Stoutmire, Colorado

SEC

QB: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
HB: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas
Flex: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
LT: Marcus Bryant, Missouri
LG: Hayden Conner, Texas
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
RG: Jared Wilson, Georgia
RT: Dayne Davis, Tennessee

EDGE: Bradyn Swinson, LSU
EDGE: Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DI: Vernon Broughton, Texas
DI: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
LB: Liona Lefau, Texas
LB: C.J. Allen, Georgia
CB: Isaiah Hamilton, Ole Miss
CB: Brice Pollock, Mississippi State
S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas
Flex: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Big Ten

QB: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
HB: Aidan Laughery, Illinois
WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
WR: Makai Lemon, USC
TE: Moliki Matavao, UCLA
Flex: WR A.J. Henning, Northwestern
LT: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
LG: Nishad Strother, Oregon
C: Jackson Carsello, Northwestern
RG: Josh Carlin, UCLA
RT: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
DI: Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
LB: Jailin Walker, Indiana
LB: Arvell Reese, Ohio State
CB: Aamir Hall, Michigan
CB: Bo Mascoe, Rutgers
S: Devin Turner, Northwestern
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Flex: CB Glendon Miller, Maryland

Big 12

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
HB: Bryson Washington, Baylor
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
WR: Josh Kelly, Texas Tech
TE: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State
Flex: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
LT: Emmit Bohle, Arizona State
LG: Wendell Moe, Arizona
C: Coleton Price, Baylor
RG: Marcellus Marshall, UCF
RT: Campbell Barrington, Baylor

EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
EDGE: Terrell Tilmon, Texas Tech
DI: Blake Mangelson, BYU
DI: Lee Hunter, UCF
LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State
LB: Lander Barton, Utah
CB: Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah
CB: Smith Snowden, Utah
S: Devyn Bobby, Baylor
S: CJ Baskerville, Texas Tech
Flex: DB Carter Stoutmire, Colorado

ACC

QB: CJ Bailey, NC State
HB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
WR: Trebor Pena, Syracuse
WR: Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
TE: Reed Harris, Boston College
Flex: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
LT: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest
LG: Matthew McCoy, Miami
C: Brian Stevens, Virginia
RG: Kaden Moore, Virginia Tech
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
EDGE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh
DI: Zach Buckey, Stanford
LB: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh
LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisiville
CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
CB: C'Darius Kelley, Wake Forest
S: Tamarion McDonald, Louisville
S: Donovan McMillon, Pittsburgh
Flex: CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech

Group of Five

QB: Walker Eget, San Jose State
HB: Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV
WR: Coleman Owen, Ohio
WR: Makai Jackson, Appalachian State
TE: Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee
Flex: HB CJ Campbell Jr., FAU
LT: Trevor Tate, Air Force
LG: Delano Townsend, UAB
C: Zach Holmes, Boise State
RG: Addison West, Western Michigan
RT: Jack Sherwin, Western Michigan

EDGE: Nate Johnson, Appalachian State
EDGE: Michael Fletcher, Appalachian State
DI: Tavian Coleman, Texas State
DI: Dominique Ratcliff, Texas State
LB: Zach Zimos, Louisiana Tech
LB: Chavez Brown, North Texas
CB: Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina
CB: Daedae Hill, FAU
S: Rayuan Lane III, Navy
S: Fred Perry, Jacksonville State
Flex: CB A'Marion McCoy, Boise State

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Tyson posted a 91.0 PFF receiving grade in Week 14, adding to a phenomenal season. He put together the highest-graded game of his career (91.4) after recording 143 receiving yards and a touchdown. The performance put Tyson over 1,000 yards for the year.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College Eagles

Ezeiruaku racked up a whopping 12 pressures in Week 14, with four resulting in sacks. Both of those marks led the nation in Week 14. Pittsburgh’s offensive line simply had no answer for Ezeiruaku, who finished with an 18.2% pass-rush win rate and an 87.5 PFF pass-rushing grade. Overall, Ezeiruaku earned a career-high 91.9 PFF grade.

Offensive Line of the Week: Oregon Ducks

The only team to finish the regular season undefeated walks away with an Offensive Line of the Week honor after garnering an 88.5 PFF unit grade against Washington. The Ducks' five-man group has improved tremendously since the start of the season, when it struggled to protect Dillon Gabriel. The unit gave up no pressure in Week 14 to earn an 89.1 pass-blocking grade.

