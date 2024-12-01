College Football Week 14: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• PFF grades are LIVE for college football Week 14: Every Week 14 game is unlocked in PFF Premium Stats. Dive in now!

• Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson caps off an impressive regular season: He put together the highest-graded game of his career (91.4) after recording 143 receiving yards and a touchdown.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

National Team of the Week

QB: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

RB: Aidan Laughery, Illinois

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR: Coleman Owen, Ohio

TE: Moliki Matavao, UCLA

Flex: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

LT: Trevor Tate, Air Force

LG: Nishad Strother, Oregon

C: Coleton Price, Baylor

RG: Addison West, Western Michigan

RT: Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

EDGE: Nate Johnson, Appalachian State

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

DI: Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

LB: Jailin Walker, Indiana

LB: Liona Lefau, Texas

CB: Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah

CB: Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina

S: Devin Turner, Northwestern

S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss

Flex: DB Carter Stoutmire, Colorado

SEC

QB: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

HB: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas

Flex: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

LT: Marcus Bryant, Missouri

LG: Hayden Conner, Texas

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

RG: Jared Wilson, Georgia

RT: Dayne Davis, Tennessee

EDGE: Bradyn Swinson, LSU

EDGE: Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DI: Vernon Broughton, Texas

DI: Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

LB: Liona Lefau, Texas

LB: C.J. Allen, Georgia

CB: Isaiah Hamilton, Ole Miss

CB: Brice Pollock, Mississippi State

S: Trey Washington, Ole Miss

S: Michael Taaffe, Texas

Flex: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Big Ten

QB: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

HB: Aidan Laughery, Illinois

WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

WR: Makai Lemon, USC

TE: Moliki Matavao, UCLA

Flex: WR A.J. Henning, Northwestern

LT: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

LG: Nishad Strother, Oregon

C: Jackson Carsello, Northwestern

RG: Josh Carlin, UCLA

RT: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

DI: Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland

LB: Jailin Walker, Indiana

LB: Arvell Reese, Ohio State

CB: Aamir Hall, Michigan

CB: Bo Mascoe, Rutgers

S: Devin Turner, Northwestern

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Flex: CB Glendon Miller, Maryland

Big 12

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

HB: Bryson Washington, Baylor

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR: Josh Kelly, Texas Tech

TE: Garrett Oakley, Kansas State

Flex: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado

LT: Emmit Bohle, Arizona State

LG: Wendell Moe, Arizona

C: Coleton Price, Baylor

RG: Marcellus Marshall, UCF

RT: Campbell Barrington, Baylor

EDGE: Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

EDGE: Terrell Tilmon, Texas Tech

DI: Blake Mangelson, BYU

DI: Lee Hunter, UCF

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

LB: Lander Barton, Utah

CB: Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah

CB: Smith Snowden, Utah

S: Devyn Bobby, Baylor

S: CJ Baskerville, Texas Tech

Flex: DB Carter Stoutmire, Colorado

ACC

QB: CJ Bailey, NC State

HB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

WR: Trebor Pena, Syracuse

WR: Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh

TE: Reed Harris, Boston College

Flex: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami

LT: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest

LG: Matthew McCoy, Miami

C: Brian Stevens, Virginia

RG: Kaden Moore, Virginia Tech

RT: Brian Parker II, Duke

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

EDGE: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

DI: Sean FitzSimmons, Pittsburgh

DI: Zach Buckey, Stanford

LB: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh

LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisiville

CB: Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

CB: C'Darius Kelley, Wake Forest

S: Tamarion McDonald, Louisville

S: Donovan McMillon, Pittsburgh

Flex: CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech

Group of Five

QB: Walker Eget, San Jose State

HB: Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV

WR: Coleman Owen, Ohio

WR: Makai Jackson, Appalachian State

TE: Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee

Flex: HB CJ Campbell Jr., FAU

LT: Trevor Tate, Air Force

LG: Delano Townsend, UAB

C: Zach Holmes, Boise State

RG: Addison West, Western Michigan

RT: Jack Sherwin, Western Michigan

EDGE: Nate Johnson, Appalachian State

EDGE: Michael Fletcher, Appalachian State

DI: Tavian Coleman, Texas State

DI: Dominique Ratcliff, Texas State

LB: Zach Zimos, Louisiana Tech

LB: Chavez Brown, North Texas

CB: Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina

CB: Daedae Hill, FAU

S: Rayuan Lane III, Navy

S: Fred Perry, Jacksonville State

Flex: CB A'Marion McCoy, Boise State

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Tyson posted a 91.0 PFF receiving grade in Week 14, adding to a phenomenal season. He put together the highest-graded game of his career (91.4) after recording 143 receiving yards and a touchdown. The performance put Tyson over 1,000 yards for the year.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College Eagles

Ezeiruaku racked up a whopping 12 pressures in Week 14, with four resulting in sacks. Both of those marks led the nation in Week 14. Pittsburgh’s offensive line simply had no answer for Ezeiruaku, who finished with an 18.2% pass-rush win rate and an 87.5 PFF pass-rushing grade. Overall, Ezeiruaku earned a career-high 91.9 PFF grade.

Offensive Line of the Week: Oregon Ducks

The only team to finish the regular season undefeated walks away with an Offensive Line of the Week honor after garnering an 88.5 PFF unit grade against Washington. The Ducks' five-man group has improved tremendously since the start of the season, when it struggled to protect Dillon Gabriel. The unit gave up no pressure in Week 14 to earn an 89.1 pass-blocking grade.