PFF grades are LIVE: College football Week 14

PFF grades are now live for every game from Week 14 of the 2024 college football season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders has been hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time during Week 14.

Each week, we will highlight interesting grades or stats from the week's top games. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself.

To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

Michigan 13, Ohio State 10

Michigan DI Mason Graham

Graham, the Wolverines' highest-graded defensive player in Week 14, earned an 89.1 PFF overall grade thanks to a dominant showing against the run. He posted a 90.9 PFF run-defense grade after logging a defensive stop on 25.0% of his 20 run-defense snaps.

Highest-Graded FBS Interior Defenders in Week 14

Texas 17, Texas A&M 7

Texas LB Liona Lefau

Texas needed its defense to stand tall on Saturday night, and that’s exactly what the unit did. Lefau finished the game as the Longhorns' highest-graded player on that side of the ball. He forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and notched four defensive stops, helping him to a 92.1 PFF overall grade.

Oregon 49, Washington 21

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel was efficient in the Ducks' final home game of the season, going 16-of-23 passing for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He didn’t have any big-time throws in the game but also avoided turnover-worthy plays. Gabriel finished the contest with an 88.4 PFF passing grade.

Dillon Gabriel's PFF Grades in 2024

Notre Dame 49, USC 35

Notre Dame T Aamil Wagner

Wagner excelled as a pass-blocker in Notre Dame’s Week 14 win, earning an 84.8 PFF pass-blocking grade with no pressures allowed from 29 pass-blocking snaps against USC. He was even better as a run-blocker, recording an 87.8 PFF run-blocking grade as part of a unit that powered a pair of 100-yard rushers.

Syracuse 42, Miami (FL) 38

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord

McCord helped Syracuse pull off an upset win over Miami in Week 14, earning a 90.9 PFF passing grade. He went 26-of-36 passing for 380 yards with three touchdowns. While he did make two turnover-worthy plays, he also tallied four big-time throws.