College Football: The top-10 offensive lines entering the 2025 season

Alabama leads the list once again: For the second-straight year, the Crimson Tide have the top returning offensive line in America.



For the second-straight year, the Crimson Tide have the top returning offensive line in America. Utah is a close second: The Utes have multiple stars along their offensive line in Spencer Fano, Tanoa Togiai and Caleb Lomu.



The Utes have multiple stars along their offensive line in Spencer Fano, Tanoa Togiai and Caleb Lomu. Get a head start on the 2026 class: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

While it's certainly the least glamorous part of an offense, the offensive line is critical to a team’s success. Putting points on the board is nearly impossible without at least some sort of competency up front.

Unlike the other position groups we’ve ranked so far, the strength of an offensive line depends on the quality of all the starters rather than just one or two stars.

Here are the 10 best offensive lines heading into the 2025 college football season.

PFF’s position unit rankings

Quarterback Rooms | Running Back Units | Receiving Corps

For the second-straight year, the Crimson Tide have the top offensive line in our ranking. They’re the only school in the country to feature three offensive linemen who made the top-10 of my positional rankings in left tackle Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford and right guard Jaeden Roberts.

Proctor is my No. 3 offensive tackle in college football and has put up elite tape against elite competition. Across three career games against Georgia and South Carolina, the former five-star recruit has a 90.4 pass-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed on 96 pass-blocking snaps.

Brailsford is the second-most-valuable returning Power Four center since 2023 according to PFF’s wins above average metric and is my No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the country. Roberts placed 10th on that list and has a 77.8 PFF run-blocking grade since 2023, 10th among Power Four guards.

Alabama does have a couple of unproven players at right tackle and left guard in Wilkin Formby and Texas A&M-transfer Kam Dewberry, but the above trio is good enough for it to lead this list.

Spencer Fano is my top returning offensive tackle in college football after a stellar sophomore season at right tackle for the Utes. He led all FBS tackles with a 92.7 overall grade and 93.6 run-blocking grade this past season. On the opposite side at left tackle is Caleb Lomu, who’s also seen as a potential first-round pick. His 75.8 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets was eighth among Big 12 tackles in 2024.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Leading the interior is Tanoa Togiai, who was third among Power Four guards in both overall grade and run-blocking grade last season. Jaren Kump is also back at center and had a solid 71.1 pass-blocking grade in 2024. Michael Mokofisi only played seven games last year before suffering a season-ending injury, but he’s entering his fourth season as Utah’s starting right guard.

The Aggies have one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football, as all six players who played at least 300 snaps in 2024 are back for another year. The star of the bunch is Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, who’s the best guard in college football. He was second among Power Four guards in overall grade, run-blocking grade and in PFF’s wins above average metric last season. The only player who bested him in those metrics was Willie Lampkin, who’s now with the Los Angeles Rams.

Trey Zuhn III and Dametrious Crownover are the two starting tackles for the Aggies and each earned 75-plus PFF grades in 2024. Chase Bisontis is the starting left guard and tied for eighth in the SEC with a 71.8 run-blocking grade a year ago. Kolinu’u Faaiu is back at center and only allowed one sack on 381 pass-blocking snaps last year.

The Gators had the third-highest-graded offensive line in the Power Four in 2024 (85.9) and brought back five of the six players who played at least 300 snaps for them. Jake Slaughter is my top returning interior offensive lineman in the sport, as he was the only Power Four center who earned 80.0-plus grades as both a pass-blocker and run-blocker. Left tackle Austin Barber has also generated first-round buzz and only surrendered five pressures on 107 true pass sets last season.

At guard will once again be Knijeah Harris and Damieon George Jr., who each tied for sixth in the SEC with identical 72.4 run-blocking grades. Redshirt sophomore Bryce Lovett is the new starting right tackle but tied for seventh among SEC guards last year with a 73.3 PFF grade on a healthy 362 snaps.

The Ducks brought in three starters along the offensive line from the transfer portal in Nevada’s Isaiah World, Texas State’s Alex Harkey and USC’s Emmanuel Pregnon. World is a hot name in 2026 NFL Draft circles after earning an 82.4 pass-blocking grade at left tackle for the Wolf Pack. Harkey will start at right tackle and was ninth in the nation with an 85.8 PFF grade in 2024. Pregnon will be Oregon’s left guard and didn’t allow a sack on 532 pass-blocking snaps in 2024.

As good as those three are, the star of the unit is still junior Iapani Laloulu. He’s my No. 2 returning center in America and was one of only six in the Power Four to earn top-20 grades in pass blocking and run blocking last season. Laloulu still hasn’t surrendered a sack across 720 career pass-blocking snaps. The only real unknown is right guard Dave Iuli, but he did start four games for the Ducks last year.

Only two schools had multiple offensive linemen that placed inside my top-10 returning offensive linemen lists: Alabama and Iowa. The Hawkeyes had easily the highest-graded offensive line in the Power Four in 2024 (93.1) and brought back their two stars in right tackle Gennings Dunker and center Logan Jones. Dunker is my No. 6 tackle in America and was second among FBS tackles last season with a 90.2 run-blocking grade. Jones is my No. 4 returning interior offensive lineman and paced all Power Four centers with an 83.6 PFF grade last year.

Iowa’s only other returning starter is left guard Beau Stephens, whose 71.1 PFF grade tied for seventh in the Big Ten. Kade Pieper is the new starting right guard and flashed incredible dominance on limited snaps in his redshirt freshman season. His 97.6 grade was the best of any guard in the FBS that played at least 100 snaps. The starting left tackle will likely be either redshirt junior Jack Dotzler or redshirt sophomore Trevor Lauck, each of whom played fewer than 25 snaps last season.

All five of Auburn’s projected starters along the offensive line were starters in 2024. Connor Lew is my No. 5 interior offensive lineman in America, and his 76.4 PFF overall grade was fifth among Power Four centers. The Tigers also brought back a couple of starters at guard in Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright, who each earned 70-plus run-blocking grades a season ago.

Both of Auburn’s tackles are transfers in Virginia Tech’s Xavier Chaplin and USC’s Mason Murphy. Chaplin was one of six ACC tackles who posted 70.0-plus PFF grades both as a pass-blocker and run-blocker, while Murphy started 22 games for the Trojans. Between the nation’s second-best receiving corps and this offensive line, transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold has a far better supporting cast than what he had at Oklahoma.

Francis Mauigoa is my No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation and was the only tackle in the FBS last year with two or fewer sacks/hits allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps. James Brockermeyer transferred in from TCU and was third among Big 12 centers with a 71.5 PFF grade in 2024. Anez Cooper is starting at right guard for the Hurricanes for the third-straight season and has a 70.8 pass-blocking grade since 2023.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The left side of Miami’s offensive line is a bit more uncertain. Markel Bell is the favorite to be Carson Beck’s blindside protector at left tackle and is a massive player at 6-foot-9, 340 pounds who started five games for the Hurricanes at left tackle last season. If he’s not up to the task, former five-star recruit Samson Okunlola could be worth a shot as a redshirt sophomore. The left guard will likely be redshirt senior Ryan Rodriguez, who started the opening game last year but suffered a season-ending ankle injury after 38 snaps.

The Fighting Irish have an exciting tackle duo in Aamil Wagner and Anthonie Knapp. Wagner is my No. 5 tackle in the country and finished his junior year as the third-most-valuable Power Four tackle, according to our WAA metric. Knapp started 15 games at left tackle as a true freshman and had a 69.2 run-blocking grade.

Billy Schrauth is a returning starter at left guard and only allowed one combined sack/hit on 363 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. Charles Jagusah will likely start at right guard and has many fans in NFL Draft circles. He only played in two games last year due to a torn pectoral muscle but had a strong 77.1 pass-blocking grade against two elite defensive lines in Penn State and Ohio State in the semifinal and national championship. Ashton Craig will start at center, which he did in the first three games last season before tearing his ACL.

The Tigers brought back five of their six offensive linemen who played 500 snaps for them last year. Blake Miller is my No. 7 returning tackle in college football and is entering his fourth season as Clemson’s starting right tackle. His 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons, and he’s coming off a career-best 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 as well. On the opposite side is Tristan Leigh, who’s entering his third year as the starting left tackle for the Tigers.

Ryan Linthicum and Walker Parks are returning starters at center and right guard. Harris Sewell will take over at left guard but has still played 982 snaps across his first two seasons.

Honorable Mention: Penn State

The Nittany Lions have plenty of experience along their offensive line, returning five players who played at least 400 snaps in 2024. The star is left guard Olaivavega Ioane, my No. 8 interior offensive lineman in America. He finished last season as the fourth-most-valuable Power Four guard according to our WAA metric.

Right tackle Nolan Rucci finally started to show signs of why he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2021 with a 73.2 PFF grade during his first year as a starter. Nick Dawkins is back at center and was 10th in the Big Ten with a 65.4 run-blocking grade last season. Drew Shelton returns at left tackle and had a 65.7 pass-blocking grade in 2024. The only new starter is at right guard in sophomore Cooper Cousins, but he was the No. 1 interior offensive line recruit from the 2024 class and played 172 snaps as a true freshman.