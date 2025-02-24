College Football: The top 10 returning offensive tackles for the 2025 season

Spencer Fano leads the way: The star Utah right tackle was the highest-graded tackle in the nation this past season.



With the 2024 college football season in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to 2025 by ranking the top returning players at every position.

Next up is offensive tackle. While there aren’t as many proven superstars returning as there have been for other positions, there’s still some intriguing talent with immense potential.

Below is a list of PFF’s top 10 returning offensive tackles in college football, in addition to an honorable mention nominee. Please note that NFL projection was not taken into account in these rankings.

1. Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano was the easy choice to lead this list as he led all FBS tackles with a 93.0 grade this past season. That’s mainly due to his dominance in the run game, as the Utah native’s 93.6 run-blocking grade was the best in the country by over three points. He also finished as the second-most-valuable Power Four tackle according to PFF’s wins above average metric, trailing only a projected top-15 pick in Kelvin Banks Jr.

Fano is no slouch as a pass protector either, earning a top-30 pass-blocking grade among Power Four tackles (79.5). While some length concerns could push him inside to guard in the NFL, he’s still an elite athlete with dominant tape as just a true sophomore.

Utah’s Spencer Fano is my top returning offensive tackle in college football.



Led all tackles in 2024 with a 93.0 PFF grade and 93.6 run-blocking grade.



Length could push him inside in NFL, but he’s a road grader.



(RT #55 here)pic.twitter.com/DWLnuDD8IL — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) February 22, 2025

Mauigoa has been starting at right tackle for the Hurricanes since his true freshman season. The former five-star recruit showed marked improvement as a pass blocker during his sophomore campaign, allowing just two combined sacks/hits on 534 pass-blocking snaps. He was the only FBS tackle with two or fewer knockdowns allowed on 500-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Mauigoa’s 71.4 run-blocking grade since 2023 is also tied for fourth among ACC tackles. There’s still some overall refinement needed in his game, but he’s one of the favorites to be OT1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

#61 Francis Mauigoa with the highlight reel block in space pic.twitter.com/vO4jHCCrlK — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 18, 2023

The first left tackle on this list, Proctor was tasked with protecting Jalen Milroe’s blindside in each of his first two seasons. While he took his lumps as a true freshman in 2023, the former five-star recruit showed serious improvement down the stretch of the season which carried over into his sophomore campaign.

Since Week 8 of 2023, Proctor has earned a 76.5 PFF grade which is eighth among SEC tackles. Some of his best performances have come against some elite defensive lines as well. Across three games against Georgia and South Carolina, the Iowa native has a 90.4 pass-blocking grade with only one pressure allowed on 96 pass-blocking snaps.

Proctor is a dancing bear at 6-foot-7, 369 pounds with preposterous athleticism at that monstrous size. If he can play at a more consistent level, he has the upside of being a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

You wanna talk about year-to-year leap?



Watch Kadyn Proctor make an entire side of the Georgia rush a complete non-factor: pic.twitter.com/WVIIh9xDom — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 2, 2024

4. Jordan Seaton, Colorado

Colorado’s inability to protect Shedeur Sanders in 2023 was a major reason why the Buffaloes could only go 4-8. In response, head coach Deion Sanders signed the top-ranked offensive tackle recruit in Seaton, who was immediately tasked with protecting his son’s blind side at left tackle.

The former five-star recruit did just that, earning a 75.3 pass-blocking grade that was over 13 points higher than any other true freshman tackle. In a seven-game stretch from Week 3-11, he earned an 85.5 pass-blocking grade with no sacks and only one hit allowed on 317 pass-blocking snaps. Seaton is already one of the better pass protectors in college football at just 19 years old and has a high ceiling at the position.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter get all of the hype for Colorado and deservingly so.



But Jordan Seaton needs more love.



True freshman LT has been BALLING recently, which allows Sanders and Hunter to shine.



Full Colorado-UCF review ⬇️https://t.co/w3RbjnMcRv pic.twitter.com/Nz5qGX08Fq — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) September 29, 2024

The Fighting Irish continue to prove themselves as an offensive line factory. Immediately after losing two offensive tackles that were top-60 picks in Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, Notre Dame has another stud tackle in Wagner.

He finished his junior year as the third-most-valuable Power Four tackle according to our WAA metric, trailing only Fano and Banks. Wagner’s 78.1 run-blocking grade was also 17th among Power Four offensive tackles. He held up well as a pass protector as well, allowing just two sacks on 496 pass-blocking snaps.

RT Aamil Wagner (59) throwing Jack Sawyer (33) out the club on this QB counter. Tough beat for all the people who said Wagner was too light to play the position pic.twitter.com/XgjkK2lBXd — Jamie Uyeyama (@jamieuyeyama) January 26, 2025

While losing a superstar running back in Kaleb Johnson will undoubtedly hurt the Hawkeyes’ run game, they still have a road grader in Dunker to rely on.

Iowa’s right tackle earned a 90.2 run-blocking grade this past season, second to only Fano among FBS tackles. His 90.2 overall grade was fifth in the nation as well. Dunker’s seven big-time blocks (PFF’s highest-graded blocks) were tied with Fano for the third most among Power Four tackles. He’s a powerful player with the leg drive to pancake defenders.

Gennings Dunker passes the OL vibes test and his tape backs it up.



90.2 run-blocking grade was 2nd among FBS tackles. pic.twitter.com/COyzFTblcb https://t.co/y0OMs5VHHD — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) February 22, 2025

Miller entered last season as our No. 6 tackle in America and stays around that spot a year later. He’s been a true ironman for the Tigers as he’s started every game at right tackle since his true freshman season. His 2,804 snaps since 2022 are the second most of any tackle in America.

Miller’s 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons and he’s coming off a career-best 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 as well. He’s as reliable as they come and should be one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Clemson history when he heads to the NFL.

It’s hard to find too many holes in Smith’s game. He earned 75-plus grades as both a pass blocker and run blocker in 2024, one of five returning Power Four tackles who did so. His 3% pressure rate allowed was eighth among Big Ten tackles as well. He’ll enter his third year as the Hoosiers’ starting left tackle and is the top returning left tackle in the Big Ten.

Carter Smith's 2024 blocking statistics. Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

9. Brian Parker II, Duke

After splitting time between left tackle and right tackle in 2023, Parker stayed on the right side for the Blue Devils this past season. What’s remained constant over the last two years is his dominance as a pass protector.

His 84.9 pass-blocking grade since 2023 is tied for 12th among all offensive tackles in America and is the top mark of any returning ones. Parker’s 2.5% pressure rate allowed and 0.4% knockdown rate in that span are each top-15 marks in the nation as well. He’s arguably the best returning pass protector in America and will be vital for new quarterback Darian Mensah’s development.

If you're looking for evidence of why Duke is confident in Brian Parker II, look no further. pic.twitter.com/ORDgBJhUA2 — Devils Illustrated (@DukeRivals) November 5, 2023

Mahlman entered 2024 as our No. 8 offensive tackle in college football and remains in the top 10 a year later. The only returning Power Four tackle who’s been more valuable than him over the last two years is Wagner according to PFF’s WAA metric.

Mahlman’s 79.6 grade in that span is tied for 34th among all tackles in the nation. The player tied with him is Olu Fashanu, a top-15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s both a good pass-blocker and run-blocker, earning 75.0-plus grades in each over the last two seasons.

RT Riley Mahlman #71 Pt3

I guarantee that this DE had a hand-sized bruise on his ribs after this game. The inside hand will give Riley a baseline in the NFL that many rookie OTs don’t have. #NFL #NFLDraft2025 #CFB #Wisconsin https://t.co/3htVtiPHhN pic.twitter.com/Xhz0IXzMsB — Charlie Prio (@CharliePrio1) May 21, 2024

Honorable Mention: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Tiernan was one of the best pass protectors in college football this past season. The redshirt junior earned an 88.9 pass-blocking grade, fifth among all FBS tackles. The Wildcats’ left tackle earned an 80-plus pass-blocking grade in eight of 12 games this year and was also ninth among Big Ten offensive tackles with a 74.8 run-blocking grade.