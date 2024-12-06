College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 15

• What can't Travis Hunter do?: The Heisman frontrunner finishes the regular-season as the country's highest-graded Power 4 cornerback.

• An unbelievable year for Addison West: The Western Michigan guard is the only FBS offensive lineman to post a 90.0-plus PFF grade in all three major statistical blocking categories.

QUARTERBACK

Power Four: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels — 92.5

Jaxson Dart bounced back from that heartbreaking Florida loss with a 90.1 overall game vs. his in-state rival. He added three more big-time throws to his 2024 season resume, with his 28 ranking third-most among all QBs. Dart’s 10.6 yards per pass also leads the nation. While he may not receive an invite to New York, Jaxson Dart’s 2024 season was more than Heisman worthy.

Bryson Daily threw for a season-high 185 passing yards on Saturday with a touchdown through the air. That marked only the second time all season that his passing yards topped his rushing yards in a game. Daily still added 150 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, so not too shabby of a day running the football either. His 89.7 rushing grade ranks second among quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK

Brashard Smith has the Mustangs on the doorstep of a potential College Football Playoff berth this weekend. SMU may be in regardless if it wins or not, but I think they would still prefer the first-round bye as a conference champion. Smith is the nation’s best receiving back with the highest grade in that category at 92.3. Last Saturday, he recorded over 60 yards on both the ground and through the air, notching two touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty is less than 400 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders’ all-time single season record for rushing yards (2,628). Luckily for him, Boise State clinched its conference championship game appearance, so he’ll get a few extra opportunities to achieve it. If he can keep averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 5.42 yards after contact, he might be able to pass the record in two games.

WIDE RECEIVER

Power Four: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State Cyclones — 89.9

Jayden Higgins is the latest Iowa State receiver to make a name for himself, as he is leading the country in receiving grade with a 90.1. He and Jaylin Noel have meant everything to this offense as they each share a third of the team’s total receiving yards. Higgins will need to have another big game this week against Arizona State if the Cyclones plan on making the CFP.

Coleman Owen ended the regular season with his best game yet, going for 142 yards and two touchdown catches. Ohio’s quarterback posted a perfect passer rating any time he threw at Owen in this game. The performance earned Owen a season-high 92.6 overall grade to bring his overall season grade up to an 89.5.

TIGHT END

Power Five: Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions — 90.5

Tyler Warren had one of his lighter workloads of the season on Saturday with only six catches and three carries. This capped off a tremendous regular season for the star tight end, as he is second at the position in receiving grade (93.3). With Ohio State’s surprising loss, Warren will now get an extra game in the Big Ten Championship, where he can make one final push to try and seal the Mackey award.

Here is the weekly update for PFF metrics in which is Fannin Jr is leading tight ends.

Stat Number Rank Yards 1,342 1st TDs 9 1st Receiving Grade 96.1 1st YAC 750 1st Yards Per Route Run 3.65 1st Missed Tackles Forced 31 1st 1st Downs 64 1st

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Aside from two penalties on Saturday, Spencer Fano played a perfect game blocking-wise. He never gave up a sack after Week 1 this year and finished with an 80.3 pass-blocking grade for the season. Fano is as tough as they come at the tackle position and is still just a sophomore who will be looking to get even better in 2025.

Even though it was only on 102 pass-blocking snaps, Lucas Scott still didn’t allow more than just one pressure all season. That gives him a 99.5 pass-blocking efficiency rate. But, it’s Scott’s run-blocking that makes him so vital to this Army offense, as he graded even better in that category with an 89.1 mark.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Power Four: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina Tar Heels — 80.8

Willie Lampkin only let his quarterback get touched four times this season to earn a 99.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating. Lampkin is a phenomenal athlete with a unique build that allows him to get out in space as a run-blocker. That is where he truly thrives, finishing with an 81.3 run-blocking grade.

Addison West is leading all NCAA linemen across the board in run-blocking (94.8), pass-blocking (93.2) and overall grade (96.3). He is the only offensive lineman who has earned a 90.0-plus grade in each of those metrics.

CENTER

Jake Slaughter has been as consistent as they come for the Gators and is a huge reason why they’ve had so much success down the stretch. Slaughter is a great athlete who has been dominant paving the way for the run. But he has also kept D.J. Lagway upright all year — outside of one sack in Week 13 — to earn an 83.8 pass-blocking grade.

Jacob Gardner was just named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist and deservedly so. Right now, he is the only center in college football with an 85.0-plus grade in both run-blocking and pass-blocking. His 99.6 pass-blocking efficiency percentage ranks top four at the position as well.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

What a massive victory for the Wolverines last week, led by their star defensive tackle Mason Graham. Graham earned TOTW honors with his 88.4 overall game against Ohio State, where he completely shut down the run game. All five of his tackles resulted in defensive stops, which earned him an elite 90.9 run-defense grade for the game. Graham has all but solidified himself as a top-five draft pick.

Coming into this year, it was going to be tough for Peyton Zdroik to top his 2023 season. But as you can see below, he somehow managed to improve in every aspect of his game.

PFF Grades 2023 2024 Defense 81.5 92.2 Run Defense 89.0 91.4 Tackling 66.2 72.9 Pass-Rushing 66.5 90.7

EDGE DEFENDER

Josaiah Stewart racked up two pressures and two tackles in Michigan’s upset win over Ohio State but was mostly held in check for the day. The Buckeyes are probably lucky Stewart didn’t get going — otherwise, the game could’ve been worse. On the year, Stewart has a 24.9% pass-rush win rate, which ranks third among all qualified edge defenders.

On 668 snaps this year, Mike Green is second in the entire nation in pressures (60) and first in sacks (16). Among defensive ends, Green is not far behind from an overall tackling standpoint with 40 of them to rank in the top seven.

LINEBACKER

Power Four: Austin Romaine, Kansas State Wildcats — 91.3

Austin Romaine is coming off his best game of the season in which he earned a 91.0 overall grade amid nine total tackles. Romaine has been exceptional on all three levels this year but mostly against the run, with an 87.7 grade in that category. His three forced fumbles are second-most at the position.

Shaun Dolac is the nation’s leading tackler with 119. He led all defensive players in tackling grade with a 91.9. After a dominant five-year career in the MAC, Dolac has played his way onto the radar of NFL teams, where he will now likely get drafted this upcoming spring.

CORNERBACK

Words cannot describe the type of season Travis Hunter has played. The only word that fits him is…. Heisman. We will never see another season like this, where a 1,000-yard receiver is also the nation’s highest-graded cornerback. Hunter has managed to rack up four interceptions and seven pass breakups to earn a 90.9 coverage grade. He is also the No. 1 prospect on PFF’s big board for both sides of the ball.

Cam Stone is one of the best corners when it comes to tackling players in the secondary. Once he gets his hands on you, he rarely misses, as you can tell by his 85.1 tackling grade with only two missed attempts. Stone has also forced three turnovers and seven pass breakups.

SAFETY

It feels like every player on Texas’ defense is a superstar, and while most of them are, Michael Taafe is actually the team’s highest-graded defender. This secondary is as good as it gets between Taafe and Jahdae Barron. Taafe is leading all safeties in coverage grade with a 91.0. On the season, opposing quarterbacks are posting a measly 35.0 passer rating when targeting Taafe down the field.

JJ Roberts’ 11 pass breakups are the most by any safety in the country. He’s been great for Marshall on all three levels, earning a 78.0-plus mark in every PFF statistical category. Marshall now plays in the Sun Belt championship game this week, where Roberts will undoubtedly get tested. If he can limit Louisiana's damage done through the air, then the Thundering Herd has a terrific shot to win the game.