College Football Week 12: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• Washington State's Kyle Williams finds the endzone three times: While the No. 19 Cougars fell to New Mexico, Williams powered the offense with three scores and 181 receiving yards.

National Team of the Week

QB: Will Howard, Ohio State

RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

WR: Kyle Williams, Washington State

WR: Elijhah Badger, Florida

TE: Theo Melin Öhrström, Texas A&M

Flex: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

LT: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

LG: Shadre Hurst, Tulane

C: Alex Padgett, Bowling Green

RG: Jake Burns, Bowling Green

RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson

EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

DI: Alfred Collins, Texas

DI: D'Anta Johnson, East Carolina

LB: Power Echols, North Carolina

LB: Ty Wise, Miami (OH)

CB: Jaylen Dotson, Kent State

CB: Tank Pearson, Ohio

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

S: Genesis Smith, Arizona

Flex: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

SEC

QB: Carson Beck, Georgia

HB: Jamarion Wilcox, Kentucky

WR: Elijhah Badger, Florida

WR: Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE: Theo Melin Öhrström, Texas A&M

Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri

LT: Will Campbell, LSU

LG: Knijeah Harris, Florida

C: Vershon Lee, South Carolina

RG: DJ Campbell, Texas

RT: Armand Membou, Missouri

EDGE: Tyreak Sapp, Florida

EDGE: Barryn Sorrell, Texas

DI: Alfred Collins, Texas

DI: Josaih Hayes, Kentucky

LB: Brad Spence, Arkansas

LB: Myles Graham, Florida

CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas

CB: Daniel Harris, Georgia

S: Jordan Lovett, Kentucky

S: Kaleb Harris, Auburn

Flex: CB Hudson Clark, Arkansas

Big Ten

QB: Will Howard, Ohio State

HB: Woody Marks, USC

WR: Pat Bryant, Illinois

WR: Dymere Miller, Rutgers

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

Flex: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

LT: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

LG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

C: Josh Kaltenberger, Maryland

RG: Landen Hatchett, Washington

RT: Taj White, Rutgers

EDGE: Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

EDGE: Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

DI: Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

DI: Sebastian Valdez, Washington

LB: Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

LB: Caleb Wheatland, Maryland

CB: Jaylin Smith, USC

CB: Ed Woods, Michigan State

S: Jalen Huskey, Maryland

S: Shaquan Loyal, Rutgers

Flex: DB Malcolm Hartzog, Nebraska

Big 12

QB: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

HB: Corey Kiner, Cincinnati

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR: Drelon Miller, Colorado

TE: Carsen Ryan, Utah

Flex: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

LT: Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas

LG: Tomas Rimac, West Virginia

C: Brandon Yates, West Virginia

RG: Omar Aigbedion, Baylor

RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

EDGE: Domonique Orange, Iowa State

EDGE: B.J. Green II, Colorado

DI: Tawfiq Thomas, Colorado

DI: Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, Arizona

LB: Austin Romaine, Kansas State

LB: JB Brown, Kansas

CB: Lorando Johnson, Baylor

CB: Jakob Robinson, BYU

S: Dalton Johnson, Arizona

S: Xavion Alford, Arizona State

Flex: DB Genesis Smith, Arizona

ACC

QB: Kyle McCord, Syracuse

HB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

WR: Emmett Mosley V, Stanford

WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Flex: HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

LT: Jonathan Mendoza, Louisville

LG: Michael Gonzalez, Louisville

C: Will McDonald, Cal

RG: Austin Collins, Louisville

RT: Savion Washington, Syracuse

EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson

EDGE: Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

DI: Travis Shaw, North Carolina

DI: Ricky Correia, Cal

LB: Quincy Bryant, Wake Forest

LB: Power Echols, North Carolina

CB: Corey Thornton, Louisville

CB: C'Darius Kelley, Wake Forest

S: Carter Davis, Boston College

S: Donovan McMillon, Pittsburgh

Flex: CB Kempton Shine, Virginia

Group of Five

QB: Jordan McCloud, Texas State

HB: Shane Porter, North Texas

WR: Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama

WR: Justin Lockhart, San Jose State

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Joseph Williams, Tulsa

LT: Kyrik Mason, Georgia State

LG: Shadre Hurst, Tulane

C: Alex Padgett, Bowling Green

RG: Jake Burns, Bowling Green

RT: Alex Wollschlaeger, Bowling Green

EDGE: Mike Green, Marshall

EDGE: Ben McNaboe, Ohio

DI: D'Anta Johnson, East Carolina

DI: Isaiah Bruce, Utah State

LB: Ty Wise, Miami (OH)

LB: Mac Harris, USF

CB: Jaylen Dotson, Kent State

CB: Tank Pearson, Ohio

S: Camby Goff, Air Force

S: Greg Rubin, Memphis

Flex: CB Nasir Bowers, Toledo

Offensive Player of the Week: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State Cougars

Williams had a near-perfect receiving day, catching nine of his 10 targets. Eight resulted in first-down pickups. Washington State quarterback John Mateer finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when throwing to Williams, who recorded a season-high 181 yards and three touchdowns on his way to a 90.2 PFF overall grade.

Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

Parker was a game-changer for Clemson in Week 12, putting up a season-high eight pressures — four of which were sacks. He also forced a fumble and made six defensive stops. In all, Parker earned an elite 91.5 PFF overall grade in the Tigers's big win over Pittsburgh.

Offensive Line of the Week: Bowling Green Falcons

The Falcons’ offensive line dominated Western Michigan, with all five starters earning plus 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grades. Two of their starters made PFF's National Team of the Week, both finishing with 88.0-plus PFF overall grades. Bowling Green allowed no sacks and earned a 90.5 unit pass-blocking grade.