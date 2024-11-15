College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 12

• Kurtis Rourke is the new highest-graded quarterback: The breakout Indiana sensation leads all of college football with a 92.4 PFF passing grade.

• Marshall's Mike Green is a well-kept secret: The dominant edge rusher added six more pressures last weekend in a game where he finished with a near-elite 87.8 overall grade.

QUARTERBACK

There might not be a transfer who’s made a bigger impact than Kurtis Rourke this season. The former four-year Ohio starter has stepped in right away and elevated every aspect of this Hoosier offense. This season has done wonders for Rourke’s NFL draft stock after entering the year as a relative afterthought. Rourke is first in the nation with a 92.4 PFF passing grade.

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke has been such a fun story this year. He went from a 5-year MAC player to now firmly on the map as an early-to-mid Day 3 player. His Michigan tape was a bit rough around the edges, but man is he one of the prettier bucket throwers in the class… pic.twitter.com/ue1sQXZVBp — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) November 12, 2024

Bryson Daily returned to action in Week 11 with a win over North Texas to keep Army undefeated. Saturday featured the lowest number of passing yards he’s thrown in a game this season (15), but he was still able to run for 160 yards and two touchdowns. This has brought Daily’s run grade up to an elite 89.7 on the season.

RUNNING BACK

Brashard Smith is coming off a bye week, but he is a big reason why SMU is still in the playoff picture with only one loss. He is the only halfback in college football with a 90.0-plus grade in both receiving and running.

Here is a list of advanced PFF metrics in which Jeanty is leading the NCAA.

Stat Number Rank Rushing Yards 1,733 1st Touchdown Runs 23 1st Run Grade 96.4 1st Missed Tackles Forced 93 1st 1st Down Runs 78 1st Elusive Rating 232.2 1st

WIDE RECEIVER

Tre Harris still hasn’t played since the LSU game, but his team has been lighting it up nonetheless. It’s amazing Ole Miss was able to beat Georgia without the highest-graded receiver in the country at a 90.1 overall mark. His return will make this offense even scarier come playoff time, as it appears the Rebels will likely make it in.

A 161-yard outing in Week 11 was enough to give Nick Nash the most receiving yards in the FBS at 1,156. No one in the sport has caught more passes (86) or touchdowns (13) than Nash this season, either.

TIGHT END

Eli Stowers just accepted his East-West Shrine Bowl invite, which is well-deserved after what he’s been doing this season. His 89.8 receiving grade is top-five among all tight ends, and he is accounting for nearly a third of Vanderbilt’s passing yards through the air.

Here is a list of advanced PFF metrics in which Fannin Jr is leading all tight ends.

Stat Number Rank Yards 1,170 1st TDs 8 1st Receiving Grade 97.0 1st YAC 646 1st Y/RR 3.95 1st MTF 25 1st 1st Downs 56 1st

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Wyatt Milum returned against Cincinnati this past weekend and looked phenomenal, earning an 87.7 pass-blocking grade in the win. The outing continued his perfect pass-blocking efficiency rate on the season.

West Virginia LT Wyatt Milum (potential top-100 pick) plays like he hates DL. One of the best finishers among this OL class I've studied so far. pic.twitter.com/ps3qK6owqw — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) July 26, 2024

Lucas Scott has only allowed one hurry on the quarterback all season as the Black Knights’ right tackle. His dominance in run-blocking, though (87.6 grade) has really done wonders for this Army offense.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Willie Lampkin just allowed his first quarterback pressure since Week 5. That makes only six on the year, but he has still not surrendered a sack. On 363 pass-blocking snaps, Lampkin is recording a 99.1 efficiency percentage.

Through 11 weeks, Addison West is leading all FBS guards across the board in run-blocking (90.9), pass-blocking (93.5) and overall PFF grade (93.1).

CENTER

Jake Slaughter has held down this Florida line for four years now and has gotten better each and every season. He has only allowed one hit on Gators quarterbacks all year, which gives him a near-elite 84.2 pass-blocking grade.

Florida’s Jake Slaughter, has been one of the most consistent centers in both pass pro & run blocking in 2024. Allowing only one QB hit and zero sacks through seven games, Slaughter is very technical in his blocking ability, shows good awareness in adjusting protections… pic.twitter.com/TbvdkGcOnw — Jake Hefner (@JakeTHefner) October 30, 2024

Jacob Gardner had a bye week where he hopefully was able to get healthy so that he can play the rest of the year, as he has been outstanding when on the field. His 88.0 run-blocking grade is first among all centers, while his 86.8 pass-blocking grade is third.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

For as good as Mason Graham was last season, he has somehow gotten even better this year. If it’s possible, that might raise his lofty draft stock even higher.

Stat 2023 2024 Run Defense Grade 88.0 90.9 Tackling Grade 57.8 75.3 Pressures 29 32 Sacks 4 5 Hits 7 9 Missed Tackles 6 2 Batted Passes 0 1

Peyton Zdroik added another pressure to his resume last Saturday. On 132 pass-rushing snaps this year, Zdroik has the second-highest PFF grade in that category with a 90.2 mark.

EDGE DEFENDER

Michigan’s defense kept the Wolverines in the game Saturday vs. Indiana, with an 84.3 team grade as a unit. Stewart, specifically, has been tremendous all season with a 25.1% pass-rush win rate which ranks third among all qualified edge rushers.

Mike Green added six more pressures last weekend in a game where he finished with a near-elite 87.8 overall grade. Through 11 weeks, Green has racked up 13 sacks, which is the highest mark among all edge rushers.

LINEBACKER

Chris Paul Jr. is the only linebacker in college football right now with an 80.0-plus grade in every major PFF statistical category.

PFF Stat Grade Overall Defense 90.9 Run Defense 88.2 Tackling 85.4 Pass-Rushing 80.6 Coverage 90.4

This Buffalo linebacking core is proving to be absolutely elite from a tackling perspective. It’s not surprising that Shaun Dolac has the highest tackling grade among all FBS linebackers at 91.5. Both Dolac and Red Murdock have more tackles than any other linebacker in the FBS.

CORNERBACK

Jahdae Barron continued his dominant season on Saturday vs. Florida, finishing with an 81.8 coverage grade — his second-highest in a game this year. He has now broken up a pass in three straight games.

Cam Stone has still only one missed tackle amid 30 successful ones to put his tackling grade at 88.1. Stone possesses great hands and instincts for the ball with six pass breakups in coverage. His 88.6 coverage grade ranks fourth at the position.

SAFETY

Lathan Ransom walked away with this week’s Defensive Player of the Week honors due to an incredible game vs. Purdue, where he didn’t allow a reception on 17 coverage snaps. Ransom finished the game with an interception and didn’t miss a tackle. His 88.5 coverage grade is top-15 among safeties.

PICKED OFF Lathan Ransom comes up with another big defensive play for @OhioStateFB 🔒 (brought to you by @ATTBusiness #ATTBusiness #NextLevelNetwork) pic.twitter.com/Q6jmHRpi0N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024

J.J. Roberts allowed zero yards in coverage last weekend, posting a 39.6 passer rating when he was targeted. His seven pass breakups and 89.9 overall grade both rank second among all players at the position.