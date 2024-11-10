College Football Week 11: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• Ohio State's Lathan Ransom stymies Purdue's passing attack: He didn’t allow a reception across 17 coverage snaps and finished the game with an interception and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop.

National Team of the Week

QB: Katin Houser, East Carolina

HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Justin Bowick, Ball State

WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Clemson

Flex: WR Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech

LT: Corey Robinson II, Georgia Tech

LG: Jordan White, Liberty

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

RG: Christophe Atkinson, Ohio

RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

EDGE: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

DI: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

DI: Cam Horsley, Boston College

LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

LB: Kobe King, Penn State

CB: Davion Ross, Memphis

CB: Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State

S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois

Flex: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

SEC

QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama

HB: Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

WR: Chimere Dike, Florida

TE: Mason Taylor, LSU

Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri

LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

LG: Tyler Booker, Alabama

C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama

RG: Miles Frazier, LSU

RT: Emery Jones Jr., LSU

EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

EDGE: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

DI: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

DI: Warren Brinson, Georgia

LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

CB: Boo Carter, Tennessee

CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas

S: Peyton Williams, South Carolina

S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Flex: CB Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

Big Ten

QB: Will Howard, Ohio State

HB: TJ Harden, UCLA

WR: Jacob Gill, Iowa

WR: Logan Loya, UCLA

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State

Flex: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

LT: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

LG: JB Nelson, Penn State

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

RG: Connor Colby, Iowa

RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State

EDGE: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

DI: Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

DI: CJ West, Indiana

LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

LB: Kobe King, Penn State

CB: Zeke Berry, Michigan

CB: Terry Jones, Indiana

S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

S: Flip Dixon, Rutgers

Flex: CB Ethan Robinson, Minnesota

Big 12

QB: Jalon Daniels, Kansas

HB: RJ Harvey, UCF

WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

WR: Quentin Skinner, Kansas

TE: Randy Pittman Jr., UCF

Flex: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State

LT: Jordan Seaton, Colorado

LG: Tanoa Togiai, Utah

C: Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State

RG: Justin Mayers, Colorado

RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

EDGE: Arden Walker, Colorado

EDGE: Devean Deal, TCU

DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

DI: Ricky Barber, UCF

LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado

LB: Nikhai Hill-Green, Colorado

CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas

CB: D.J. McKinney, Colorado

S: Quadric Bullard, UCF

S: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State

Flex: CB Jakob Robinson, BYU

ACC

QB: Fernando Mendoza, Cal

HB: Jordan McDonald, Boston College

WR: Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

WR: Que'Sean Brown, Duke

TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Flex: HB Kye Robichaux, Boston College

LT: Corey Robinson II, Georgia Tech

LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest

C: Will McDonald, Cal

RG: Timothy McKay, NC State

RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson

DI: Cam Horsley, Boston College

DI: Rashard Perry, Syracuse

LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB: Ozzie Nicholas, Duke

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson

CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami Fl.

S: Nick Andersen, Wake Forest

S: Mose Phillips III, Virginia Tech

Flex: DB Tamarcus Cooley, NC State

Group of Five

QB: Katin Houser, East Carolina

HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

WR: Justin Bowick, Ball State

WR: Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech

TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Flex: WR Trey Goodman, UTEP

LT: Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

LG: Jordan White, Liberty

C: Canaan Yarro, New Mexico State

RG: Christophe Atkinson, Ohio

RT: Alex Moore, Air Force

EDGE: Brandon Berger, Ball State

EDGE: Clev Lubin, Coastal Carolina

DI: Dontrez Brown, Bowling Green

DI: Suirad Ware, East Carolina

LB: Jerome Jolly Jr., Liberty

LB: Chandler Martin, Memphis

CB: Davion Ross, Memphis

CB: Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State

S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois

S: Gabe Taylor, Rice

Flex: CB Amier Boyd-Matthews, UTEP

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Katin Houser, East Carolina

Houser went 17-of-22 passing for 343 yards and registered three big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays. It was his third start for East Carolina, and while he has registered a 69.0-plus PFF overall grade in all three, this was his best outing to date.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ransom had his best game of the year as Ohio State dominated Penn State. He didn’t allow a reception across 17 coverage snaps and finished the game with an interception and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets kept Miami’s pass rush at bay, allowing just three quarterback pressures — none of which were hits or sacks. They also helped to pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 5.6 yards per carry.