College Football Week 11: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• Ohio State's Lathan Ransom stymies Purdue's passing attack: He didn’t allow a reception across 17 coverage snaps and finished the game with an interception and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes
National Team of the Week
QB: Katin Houser, East Carolina
HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Justin Bowick, Ball State
WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Clemson
Flex: WR Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech
LT: Corey Robinson II, Georgia Tech
LG: Jordan White, Liberty
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
RG: Christophe Atkinson, Ohio
RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
EDGE: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
DI: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
DI: Cam Horsley, Boston College
LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
LB: Kobe King, Penn State
CB: Davion Ross, Memphis
CB: Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State
S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois
Flex: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas
SEC
QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
HB: Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
WR: Chimere Dike, Florida
TE: Mason Taylor, LSU
Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
LG: Tyler Booker, Alabama
C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
RG: Miles Frazier, LSU
RT: Emery Jones Jr., LSU
EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
EDGE: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
DI: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
DI: Warren Brinson, Georgia
LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
CB: Boo Carter, Tennessee
CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas
S: Peyton Williams, South Carolina
S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Flex: CB Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
Big Ten
QB: Will Howard, Ohio State
HB: TJ Harden, UCLA
WR: Jacob Gill, Iowa
WR: Logan Loya, UCLA
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Flex: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
LT: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
LG: JB Nelson, Penn State
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
RG: Connor Colby, Iowa
RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
EDGE: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
DI: Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
DI: CJ West, Indiana
LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
LB: Kobe King, Penn State
CB: Zeke Berry, Michigan
CB: Terry Jones, Indiana
S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
S: Flip Dixon, Rutgers
Flex: CB Ethan Robinson, Minnesota
Big 12
QB: Jalon Daniels, Kansas
HB: RJ Harvey, UCF
WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
WR: Quentin Skinner, Kansas
TE: Randy Pittman Jr., UCF
Flex: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State
LT: Jordan Seaton, Colorado
LG: Tanoa Togiai, Utah
C: Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State
RG: Justin Mayers, Colorado
RT: Spencer Fano, Utah
EDGE: Arden Walker, Colorado
EDGE: Devean Deal, TCU
DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DI: Ricky Barber, UCF
LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado
LB: Nikhai Hill-Green, Colorado
CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas
CB: D.J. McKinney, Colorado
S: Quadric Bullard, UCF
S: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State
Flex: CB Jakob Robinson, BYU
ACC
QB: Fernando Mendoza, Cal
HB: Jordan McDonald, Boston College
WR: Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
WR: Que'Sean Brown, Duke
TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Flex: HB Kye Robichaux, Boston College
LT: Corey Robinson II, Georgia Tech
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Will McDonald, Cal
RG: Timothy McKay, NC State
RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State
EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
DI: Cam Horsley, Boston College
DI: Rashard Perry, Syracuse
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB: Ozzie Nicholas, Duke
CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson
CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami Fl.
S: Nick Andersen, Wake Forest
S: Mose Phillips III, Virginia Tech
Flex: DB Tamarcus Cooley, NC State
Group of Five
QB: Katin Houser, East Carolina
HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Justin Bowick, Ball State
WR: Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Trey Goodman, UTEP
LT: Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina
LG: Jordan White, Liberty
C: Canaan Yarro, New Mexico State
RG: Christophe Atkinson, Ohio
RT: Alex Moore, Air Force
EDGE: Brandon Berger, Ball State
EDGE: Clev Lubin, Coastal Carolina
DI: Dontrez Brown, Bowling Green
DI: Suirad Ware, East Carolina
LB: Jerome Jolly Jr., Liberty
LB: Chandler Martin, Memphis
CB: Davion Ross, Memphis
CB: Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State
S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois
S: Gabe Taylor, Rice
Flex: CB Amier Boyd-Matthews, UTEP
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Katin Houser, East Carolina
Houser went 17-of-22 passing for 343 yards and registered three big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays. It was his third start for East Carolina, and while he has registered a 69.0-plus PFF overall grade in all three, this was his best outing to date.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Ransom had his best game of the year as Ohio State dominated Penn State. He didn’t allow a reception across 17 coverage snaps and finished the game with an interception and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets kept Miami’s pass rush at bay, allowing just three quarterback pressures — none of which were hits or sacks. They also helped to pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 5.6 yards per carry.