College Football Week 11: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

2YH4NYD COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 09: Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) carries the ball while being tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) and safety Lathan Ransom (8) during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 9, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

By Gordon McGuinness

• Ohio State's Lathan Ransom stymies Purdue's passing attack: He didn’t allow a reception across 17 coverage snaps and finished the game with an interception and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

National Team of the Week

QB: Katin Houser, East Carolina
HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Justin Bowick, Ball State
WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Clemson
Flex: WR Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech
LT: Corey Robinson II, Georgia Tech
LG: Jordan White, Liberty
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
RG: Christophe Atkinson, Ohio
RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

EDGE: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
DI: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
DI: Cam Horsley, Boston College
LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
LB: Kobe King, Penn State
CB: Davion Ross, Memphis
CB: Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State
S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois
Flex: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

SEC

QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama
HB: Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
WR: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
WR: Chimere Dike, Florida
TE: Mason Taylor, LSU
Flex: WR Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
LG: Tyler Booker, Alabama
C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
RG: Miles Frazier, LSU
RT: Emery Jones Jr., LSU

EDGE: Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
EDGE: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
DI: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
DI: Warren Brinson, Georgia
LB: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
CB: Boo Carter, Tennessee
CB: Jahdae Barron, Texas
S: Peyton Williams, South Carolina
S: Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Flex: CB Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

Big Ten

QB: Will Howard, Ohio State
HB: TJ Harden, UCLA
WR: Jacob Gill, Iowa
WR: Logan Loya, UCLA
TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Flex: WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
LT: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
LG: JB Nelson, Penn State
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
RG: Connor Colby, Iowa
RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

EDGE: Abdul Carter, Penn State
EDGE: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
DI: Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
DI: CJ West, Indiana
LB: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
LB: Kobe King, Penn State
CB: Zeke Berry, Michigan
CB: Terry Jones, Indiana
S: Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
S: Flip Dixon, Rutgers
Flex: CB Ethan Robinson, Minnesota

Big 12

QB: Jalon Daniels, Kansas
HB: RJ Harvey, UCF
WR: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
WR: Quentin Skinner, Kansas
TE: Randy Pittman Jr., UCF
Flex: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State
LT: Jordan Seaton, Colorado
LG: Tanoa Togiai, Utah
C: Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State
RG: Justin Mayers, Colorado
RT: Spencer Fano, Utah

EDGE: Arden Walker, Colorado
EDGE: Devean Deal, TCU
DI: Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
DI: Ricky Barber, UCF
LB: LaVonta Bentley, Colorado
LB: Nikhai Hill-Green, Colorado
CB: Mello Dotson, Kansas
CB: D.J. McKinney, Colorado
S: Quadric Bullard, UCF
S: Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State
Flex: CB Jakob Robinson, BYU

ACC

QB: Fernando Mendoza, Cal
HB: Jordan McDonald, Boston College
WR: Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
WR: Que'Sean Brown, Duke
TE: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Flex: HB Kye Robichaux, Boston College
LT: Corey Robinson II, Georgia Tech
LG: Matt Gulbin, Wake Forest
C: Will McDonald, Cal
RG: Timothy McKay, NC State
RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State

EDGE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
DI: Cam Horsley, Boston College
DI: Rashard Perry, Syracuse
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB: Ozzie Nicholas, Duke
CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson
CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami Fl.
S: Nick Andersen, Wake Forest
S: Mose Phillips III, Virginia Tech
Flex: DB Tamarcus Cooley, NC State

Group of Five

QB: Katin Houser, East Carolina
HB: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
WR: Justin Bowick, Ball State
WR: Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Flex: WR Trey Goodman, UTEP
LT: Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina
LG: Jordan White, Liberty
C: Canaan Yarro, New Mexico State
RG: Christophe Atkinson, Ohio
RT: Alex Moore, Air Force

EDGE: Brandon Berger, Ball State
EDGE: Clev Lubin, Coastal Carolina
DI: Dontrez Brown, Bowling Green
DI: Suirad Ware, East Carolina
LB: Jerome Jolly Jr., Liberty
LB: Chandler Martin, Memphis
CB: Davion Ross, Memphis
CB: Geimere Latimer, Jacksonville State
S: Santana Banner, Northern Illinois
S: Gabe Taylor, Rice
Flex: CB Amier Boyd-Matthews, UTEP

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Katin Houser, East Carolina

Houser went 17-of-22 passing for 343 yards and registered three big-time throws with no turnover-worthy plays. It was his third start for East Carolina, and while he has registered a 69.0-plus PFF overall grade in all three, this was his best outing to date.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Ransom had his best game of the year as Ohio State dominated Penn State. He didn’t allow a reception across 17 coverage snaps and finished the game with an interception and a tackle resulting in a defensive stop.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets kept Miami’s pass rush at bay, allowing just three quarterback pressures — none of which were hits or sacks. They also helped to pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

