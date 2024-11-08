College Football: Highest-graded players at every position ahead of Week 11

• Jaxson Dart back in the top spot for quarterbacks: The Ole Miss star carved up Arkansas for 515 yards and six passing touchdowns.

• Marshall Edge Mike Green was dominant again last week: He secured four pressures, two sacks, seven stops and a forced fumble, culminating in a 91.3 overall grade.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

QUARTERBACK

On Saturday, Jaxson Dart set the Rebels school record for passing yards and touchdown passes in a single game with 515 and six of them, respectively. In fact, he shared this week’s Offensive Player of the Week honors with his teammate Jordan Watkins, whom he connected with for 254 yards.

SIX TOUCHDOWN PASSES FOR JAXSON DART & FIVE TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS FROM JORDAN WATKINS! 😱😱 (via @OleMissFB)pic.twitter.com/dpgsPa6NiH — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) November 2, 2024

Bryson Daily missed Army’s last game with an injury, so he is still leading all FBS QBs in PFF Grade with a 93.6 overall. As the quarterback of a team that almost exclusively runs the ball, he is second in the nation in touchdown runs with 19 of them and also holds an elite run grade of 90.5.

RUNNING BACK

Brashard Smith ran for a season-high 161 yards last week in a huge conference win against Pittsburgh. Fifty of those yards came after contact alongside four broken tackles. However, his perfect receiving mark vanished, as he only caught four of his five targeted passes this game. But one of those catches went for a touchdown, which gives him the highest receiving grade (92.5) in the country among Power 4 running backs.

Here is a list of advanced PFF metrics in which Jeanty is leading the NCAA.

Stat Number Rank Rushing Yards 1,525 1st Touchdown Runs 20 1st Run Grade 96.8 1st Missed Tackles Forced 83 1st First-Down Runs 65 1st Elusive Rating 260.2 1st

WIDE RECEIVER

Tre Harris has been out with an injury the past two games, but his status as the nation’s top wide receiver has not been touched. His 987 receiving yards still rank third in the nation, while his 90.1 receiving grade is first.

Nick Nash is coming off a bye week but still has the second-most receiving yards in the country with 995 of them. No one has caught more passes (80) or touchdowns (12) than Nash this season either.

TIGHT END

The former quarterback recruit has transitioned very nicely to his position and has carried Vanderbilt’s passing offense all season. Stowers caught another touchdown pass two weeks ago against the Texas Longhorns and also recorded his first two contested catches of the year.

Here is a list of advanced PFF metrics in which Fannin Jr is leading all tight ends.

Stat Number Rank Yards 1,033 1st TDs 6 1st Receiving Grade 96.3 1st YAC 583 1st Yards/Route Run 3.78 1st MTF 24 1st 1st Downs 49 1st

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Wyatt Milum missed the Mountaineers’ contest against Arizona last week, but he is the only FBS tackle left standing with a 100% pass-blocking efficiency rate. If he can prove he’s healthy, he will likely be a first-round pick next April.

Lucas Scott posted his highest-graded game of the season on Saturday vs. Air Force with a 95.8 overall grade to earn national Team of the Week honors. He was dominant paving the way on the right side with a 92.3 run-blocking grade.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Willie Lampkin hasn’t allowed a pressure since Week 5. Last Saturday was his fourth straight game with a 100% pass-blocking efficiency rate to bring him up to an 86.8 pass-blocking grade on the season.

Through 10 weeks, Addison West is leading all FBS guards across the board in run-blocking (90.3), pass-blocking (92.0) and overall PFF grade (92.8).

CENTER

Jared Wilson was a big reason why Georgia not only came back to win on Saturday against Florida, but also why the Bulldogs earned PFF’s Offensive Line of the Week. The five-man group individually finished with 69.9-plus grades in pass protection to earn the group an 89.0 PFF grade as a unit in that category. Wilson scored an 84.7 grade in pass-blocking himself, second-best on the team.

Reese's Senior Bowl's top-graded center in 2025 #NFL Draft coming straight at you! This is thinnest OC class in a long time but @GeorgiaFootball first-year starter Jared Wilson (6030e, 310e) is one guy that some teams have starter-level grades on.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/UbUFp6Llcl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 2, 2024

Jacob Gardner left Saturday’s game with an injury, but he is the only center in college football right now with an 86.0-plus grade in both run-blocking and pass protection. Let’s hope Gardner’s injury is not serious, as he has been having a phenomenal year.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Although the broader Michigan team has regressed this season, Mason Graham’s level of play has not. He has played his way into being a top-10 draft pick behind an elite 91.4 run defense grade. Graham’s 28 pressures are also second-most for the position.

After missing several games, Peyton Zdroik finally returned to action in Week 10 and tallied two tackles and a pressure. On 112 pass-rushing snaps this year, Zdroik has the highest PFF grade in that category with a 90.9.

“Jab & Go” by Payton Zdroik of @AF_Football @PZdroik sells his rush to the short-setting blocker, then beats him with a club/swim. Zdroik slips the RB & ges to the QB for the sack! #PassRush #FlyFightWin @CoachAlexMeans @JimNagy_SB pic.twitter.com/wap8lQc5T6 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 10, 2024

EDGE DEFENDER

The Wolverines still have arguably the best defensive line in all of college football. Both Graham and Josaiah Stewart have over 27 pressures this season. On 170 pass-rushing snaps, Stewart has earned a nation-high 92.8 pass-rushing grade with a 25.6% pass-rush win rate that ranks third among edge rushers.

Mike Green recorded his highest PFF grade of the season Saturday with a 91.3 overall grade. That’s what four pressures, two sacks, seven stops and a forced fumble will get you. Through 10 weeks, Green has racked up 10 sacks, which is the third-highest mark in the nation.

LINEBACKER

It cannot be understated how good Chris Paul Jr. has been on all three levels of defense this year. Here is a list of his advanced PFF metrics below.

PFF Stat Grade Defense 90.5 Run Defense 89.9 Tackling 86.8 Pass Rushing 80.8 Coverage 86.3

Against Akron, Shaun Dolac posted his sixth game of the season with double-digit tackles made. His 95 recorded tackles are almost 30 more than the next-closest defensive player in college football, while his 91.3 tackling grade is second among linebackers.

CORNERBACK

Jahdae Barron had a bye week but will be back in action this Saturday vs. Florida. Whoever starts for the Gators at quarterback that day will have their hands full with Barron in coverage, as opposing QBs are posting a measly 30.9 passer rating when targeting him.

On the season, Cam Stone has only one missed tackle throughout 26 successful ones to put his tackling grade at 86.6. Stone possesses great hands and instincts for the ball with six pass breakups in coverage.

SAFETY

Craig Woodsen is coming off a bye, but he has been super productive for Cal this season with 39 tackles and five pass breakups. He has 80.0-plus grades in run-defense, tackling and coverage. Through eight games, Woodsen has only given up a total of 47 yards after the catch.

Navy might’ve lost its second game in a row, but it was hardly Rayuan Lane III’s fault. He was doing his part in the secondary, only allowing 16 yards all game with two solo tackles. On the season, Lane has two interceptions to put his coverage grade at a near elite 89.3.





