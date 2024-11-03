College Football Week 10: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• Jordan Watkins and Jaxson Dart combine for five scores: Watkins racked up 254 yards through the air on eight receptions in Ole Miss' 63-31 thrashing of Arkansas.
• South Carolina's Dylan Stewart is a pass-rushing star: He secured a season-high nine quarterback pressures and a near-elite 89.8 PFF overall grade in Week 10.
National Team of the Week
QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
RB: Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma
WR: Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
WR: Eric Rivers, FIU
TE: Joshua Simon, South Carolina
Flex: RB Bryson Washington, Baylor
LT: Amari Kight, UCF
LG: Ben Dooley, Boise State
C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe
RG: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota
RT: Lucas Scott, Army
EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford
EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DI: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
DI: Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
LB: Carson Bruener, Washington
LB: Jamie Pettway, USF
CB: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
CB: A’Marion McCoy, Boise State
S: Amare Ferrell, Indiana
S: Casey Larkin, Army
Flex: CB Laterrance Welch, Arizona State
SEC
QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
HB: Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma
WR: Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
TE: Joshua Simon, South Carolina
Flex: TE Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss
LT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
LG: Patrick Kutas, Arkansas
C: Jared Wilson, Georgia
RG: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
RT: Micah Pettus, Ole Miss
EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
EDGE: Tre'vonn Rybka, Kentucky
DI: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
DI: Keeshawn Silver, Kentucky
LB: C.J. Allen, Georgia
LB: Jalen Smith, Tennessee
CB: Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
CB: Brylan Lanier, Mississippi State
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
S: CJ Taylor, Vanderbilt
Flex: DB Aaron Gates, Florida
Big Ten
QB: Hudson Card, Purdue
HB: Darius Taylor, Minnesota
WR: Traeshon Holden, Oregon
WR: Zachariah Branch, USC
TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan
Flex: WR Denzel Boston, Washington
LT: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
LG: Ashton Beers, Minnesota
C: Josh Kreutz, Illinois
RG: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota
RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
EDGE: Mikail Kamara, Indiana
EDGE: Isaiah Ward, Washington
DI: Mason Graham, Michigan
DI: Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
LB: Carson Bruener, Washington
LB: Christian Alliegro, Wisconsin
CB: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
CB: Kaylin Moore, UCLA
S: Amare Ferrell, Indiana
S: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
Flex: CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa
Big 12
QB: Josh Hoover, TCU
HB: Bryson Washington, Baylor
WR: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
WR: Jacoby Jones, UCF
TE: Randy Pittman Jr., UCF
Flex: HB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
LT: Amari Kight, UCF
LG: Ryan Lengyel, Baylor
C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech
RG: Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State
RT: Ben Taylor-Whitfield, TCU
EDGE: Garmon Randolph, Baylor
EDGE: Brendan Mott, Kansas State
DI: Elinus Noel III, Baylor
DI: Lee Hunter, UCF
LB: Austin Moore, Kansas State
LB: Desmond Purnell, Kansas State
CB: Laterrance Welch, Arizona State
CB: Jevon McIver Jr., TCU
S: Malik Verdon, Iowa State
S: Bud Clark, TCU
Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State
ACC
QB: CJ Bailey, NC State
HB: Phil Mafah, Clemson
WR: Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)
WR: Sahmir Hagans, Duke
TE: Matthew Hibner, SMU
Flex: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
LT: Anthony Belton, NC State
LG: Jack Leyrer, Stanford
C: Jakai Clark, SMU
RG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina
RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State
EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford
EDGE: Davin Vann, NC State
DI: Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
DI: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
LB: Amare Campbell, North Carolina
LB: Ahmad Walker, SMU
CB: Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech
CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (FL)
S: D'Angelo Hutchinson, Louisville
S: Ahmaad Moses, SMU
Flex: CB Devon Marshall, NC State
Group of Five
QB: Jalen Kitna, UAB
HB: Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State
WR: Eric Rivers, FIU
WR: Isiah Paige, Old Dominion
TE: Anthony Landphere, Memphis
Flex: WR Jaylen Sargent, Wyoming
LT: Connor Finucane, Army
LG: Ben Dooley, Boise State
C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe
RG: Drew Moss, Colorado State
RT: Lucas Scott, Army
EDGE: Mike Green, Marshall
EDGE: Elo Modozie, Army
DI: Malachi Finau, Hawaii
DI: R.J. Jackson, Tulsa
LB: Ayden Hector, Colorado State
LB: Sifa Leota, Louisiana Tech
CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy
CB: Jason Chambers, Appalachian State
S: Casey Larkin, Army
S: AJ Brown, UAB
Flex: CB A'Marion McCoy, Boise State
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Jaxson Dart/WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss Rebels
Tre Harris is typically the Robin to Jaxson Dart’s Batman for the Rebels, but it was Jordan Watkins in the Week 10 spotlight. He and Dart combined for 254 yards through the air on eight receptions. Five of Dart’s six touchdown passes for the day went to Watkins, and he threw for a career-high 515 yards with four big-time throws. Both players earned 88.0-plus PFF grades for the game.
Defensive Player of the Week: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
After struggling with penalties in Week 9, Igbinosun put together the best game of his career in a top-five matchup in Week 10. He earned a season-high 90.5 PFF coverage grade, brought on by five tackles, two stops and a pass breakup. Igbinosun also snagged a timely interception at the back of the endzone to save a touchdown going into halftime, which completely changed the game's momentum.
Offensive Line of the Week: Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia's offensive line buckled down and kept the team in a game where Carson Beck had to throw often. They surrendered no sacks to Florida’s pass rush and let up only five pressures on Beck across 76 snaps. The five-man group individually finished with 77.0-plus grades in pass protection to earn them an 89.0 PFF grade as a unit in that category.