College Football Week 10: Conference Teams of the Week and Player Awards

• Jordan Watkins and Jaxson Dart combine for five scores: Watkins racked up 254 yards through the air on eight receptions in Ole Miss' 63-31 thrashing of Arkansas.

• South Carolina's Dylan Stewart is a pass-rushing star: He secured a season-high nine quarterback pressures and a near-elite 89.8 PFF overall grade in Week 10.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

National Team of the Week

QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB: Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma

WR: Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

WR: Eric Rivers, FIU

TE: Joshua Simon, South Carolina

Flex: RB Bryson Washington, Baylor

LT: Amari Kight, UCF

LG: Ben Dooley, Boise State

C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe

RG: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota

RT: Lucas Scott, Army

EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford

EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DI: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

DI: Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

LB: Carson Bruener, Washington

LB: Jamie Pettway, USF

CB: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

CB: A’Marion McCoy, Boise State

S: Amare Ferrell, Indiana

S: Casey Larkin, Army

Flex: CB Laterrance Welch, Arizona State

SEC

QB: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

HB: Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma

WR: Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

TE: Joshua Simon, South Carolina

Flex: TE Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

LT: Earnest Greene III, Georgia

LG: Patrick Kutas, Arkansas

C: Jared Wilson, Georgia

RG: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

RT: Micah Pettus, Ole Miss

EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

EDGE: Tre'vonn Rybka, Kentucky

DI: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

DI: Keeshawn Silver, Kentucky

LB: C.J. Allen, Georgia

LB: Jalen Smith, Tennessee

CB: Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

CB: Brylan Lanier, Mississippi State

S: KJ Bolden, Georgia

S: CJ Taylor, Vanderbilt

Flex: DB Aaron Gates, Florida

Big Ten

QB: Hudson Card, Purdue

HB: Darius Taylor, Minnesota

WR: Traeshon Holden, Oregon

WR: Zachariah Branch, USC

TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Flex: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

LT: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

LG: Ashton Beers, Minnesota

C: Josh Kreutz, Illinois

RG: Quinn Carroll, Minnesota

RT: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

EDGE: Mikail Kamara, Indiana

EDGE: Isaiah Ward, Washington

DI: Mason Graham, Michigan

DI: Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

LB: Carson Bruener, Washington

LB: Christian Alliegro, Wisconsin

CB: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

CB: Kaylin Moore, UCLA

S: Amare Ferrell, Indiana

S: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Flex: CB Deshaun Lee, Iowa

Big 12

QB: Josh Hoover, TCU

HB: Bryson Washington, Baylor

WR: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

WR: Jacoby Jones, UCF

TE: Randy Pittman Jr., UCF

Flex: HB Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

LT: Amari Kight, UCF

LG: Ryan Lengyel, Baylor

C: Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech

RG: Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State

RT: Ben Taylor-Whitfield, TCU

EDGE: Garmon Randolph, Baylor

EDGE: Brendan Mott, Kansas State

DI: Elinus Noel III, Baylor

DI: Lee Hunter, UCF

LB: Austin Moore, Kansas State

LB: Desmond Purnell, Kansas State

CB: Laterrance Welch, Arizona State

CB: Jevon McIver Jr., TCU

S: Malik Verdon, Iowa State

S: Bud Clark, TCU

Flex: CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

ACC

QB: CJ Bailey, NC State

HB: Phil Mafah, Clemson

WR: Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

WR: Sahmir Hagans, Duke

TE: Matthew Hibner, SMU

Flex: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

LT: Anthony Belton, NC State

LG: Jack Leyrer, Stanford

C: Jakai Clark, SMU

RG: Willie Lampkin, North Carolina

RT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State

EDGE: David Bailey, Stanford

EDGE: Davin Vann, NC State

DI: Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU

DI: Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

LB: Amare Campbell, North Carolina

LB: Ahmad Walker, SMU

CB: Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech

CB: OJ Frederique Jr., Miami (FL)

S: D'Angelo Hutchinson, Louisville

S: Ahmaad Moses, SMU

Flex: CB Devon Marshall, NC State

Group of Five

QB: Jalen Kitna, UAB

HB: Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State

WR: Eric Rivers, FIU

WR: Isiah Paige, Old Dominion

TE: Anthony Landphere, Memphis

Flex: WR Jaylen Sargent, Wyoming

LT: Connor Finucane, Army

LG: Ben Dooley, Boise State

C: Carter Miller, Louisiana-Monroe

RG: Drew Moss, Colorado State

RT: Lucas Scott, Army

EDGE: Mike Green, Marshall

EDGE: Elo Modozie, Army

DI: Malachi Finau, Hawaii

DI: R.J. Jackson, Tulsa

LB: Ayden Hector, Colorado State

LB: Sifa Leota, Louisiana Tech

CB: Dashaun Peele, Navy

CB: Jason Chambers, Appalachian State

S: Casey Larkin, Army

S: AJ Brown, UAB

Flex: CB A'Marion McCoy, Boise State

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Jaxson Dart/WR Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss Rebels

Tre Harris is typically the Robin to Jaxson Dart’s Batman for the Rebels, but it was Jordan Watkins in the Week 10 spotlight. He and Dart combined for 254 yards through the air on eight receptions. Five of Dart’s six touchdown passes for the day went to Watkins, and he threw for a career-high 515 yards with four big-time throws. Both players earned 88.0-plus PFF grades for the game.

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

After struggling with penalties in Week 9, Igbinosun put together the best game of his career in a top-five matchup in Week 10. He earned a season-high 90.5 PFF coverage grade, brought on by five tackles, two stops and a pass breakup. Igbinosun also snagged a timely interception at the back of the endzone to save a touchdown going into halftime, which completely changed the game's momentum.

Offensive Line of the Week: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's offensive line buckled down and kept the team in a game where Carson Beck had to throw often. They surrendered no sacks to Florida’s pass rush and let up only five pressures on Beck across 76 snaps. The five-man group individually finished with 77.0-plus grades in pass protection to earn them an 89.0 PFF grade as a unit in that category.