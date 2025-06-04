2025 CFL Season Preview: Biggest strength and an area of concern for each team

Top contenders return with star power and proven cores : Winnipeg and Toronto aim to stay on top behind elite playmakers such as running back Brady Oliveira and linebacker Wynton McManis.



: Winnipeg and Toronto aim to stay on top behind elite playmakers such as running back Brady Oliveira and linebacker Wynton McManis. Question marks and unbalanced rosters cloud others: Edmonton and Calgary bring upside with dynamic quarterbacks Tre Ford and Vernon Adams Jr., but major question marks at receiver and on defense threaten their playoff hopes.



Edmonton and Calgary bring upside with dynamic quarterbacks Tre Ford and Vernon Adams Jr., but major question marks at receiver and on defense threaten their playoff hopes.

With the 2025 CFL Season kicking off Thursday, we’re taking a look at how every team in the CFL stacks up heading into the season. We’ll go over each team’s biggest strength, as well as an area of concern that could play a massive role in a team’s success or failure this season.

Note: Teams are ranked by Grey Cup odds

1. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Toronto Argonauts had a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason and come into the season with some question marks. The biggest one: When will quarterback Chad Kelly be ready to play? The former Most Outstanding Player award winner broke his leg in last year’s playoffs, setting the stage for backup QB Nick Arbuckle to come in and lead the Argos to a Grey Cup win. Arbuckle is a great story, but over his 19 starts in 2022 and 2023, he earned just a 61.3 passing grade. After the shocking release of running back Ka’Deem Carey (92.5 rushing grade in 2024), the Argos are putting a lot on their passing game. If Kelly remains out, the offense may struggle if Arbuckle reverts to his previous starting quarterback form.

Biggest Strength: Experience

The Argonauts have won two of the last three Grey Cups. Both units are led by players who were part of the team for each of those wins. Offensively, guys like Kelly, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter (71.3 overall grade in 2024) and wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (60.8) have been leading the way for the past three seasons for Toronto. On defense, linebacker Wynton McManis (83.6) and cornerback Tarvarus McFadden (83.4) have been among the best players at their position over the past three seasons. The Argonauts need to rely on these players to help boost a team that looks a lot different from even last year.

Area of Concern: Defensive Line

No unit was hit harder than the Argonauts' defensive line this offseason. They lost their entire starting unit from last season. Five of their top six highest-graded defensive linemen are gone. Edge defender Derek Parish remains after posting a solid 72.2 overall grade last season. They brought in interior defender DeMarcus Christmas from Edmonton, but he only posted a 64.4 overall grade last year in 275 snaps. An X-factor for the defensive line is DI Anthony Lanier II. While his 2024 season was injury-filled and not overly impressive (70.3 overall grade), he was one of the best pass rushers in the CFL in 2023 with a 17.7% pass-rush win rate that led the league.

2. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The last time the Grey Cup game didn’t feature the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was 2018. Five straight appearances are incredibly impressive, but unfortunately, they also haven’t won the big game since 2021. The fact that they even made it last year was impressive enough. The Bombers started the 2024 season 2-6 and then won 10 of their next 11 games en route to the Grey Cup. QB Zach Collaros struggled throughout the season, putting up a 77.5 passing grade that was a far cry from the previous two seasons (86.6 and 85.2). The Bombers need a bounce-back year from Collaros if they want to make it six appearances in a row.

Biggest Strength: Brady Oliveira

When it comes to the definition of workhorse back, there’s nobody in the CFL quite like Brady Oliveira. Last year’s Most Outstanding Player has 807 carries for 4,535 yards over the past three seasons. No other back has more than 600 carries or 3,000 yards. He also ranks second in receptions (132) and receiving yards (1,294) over that span. One of the most impressive Oliveira stats over the past three years is that despite all those carries, he has a league-best stuff rate of just 8.8%. That means that of those 808 carries, he’s gained positive yards on 737 of them.

Area of Concern: Offensive Line

It’s hard to call a unit that features an eight-time All-Star and four-time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman a concern, but Stanley Bryant is 39 years old entering his 15th CFL season. While he was still good last year, his 66.8 overall grade is a step down from his previous dominance. Nobody on the line ranked higher than 26th in the league last year among offensive linemen. The starting unit has an average age of 33.8, the oldest in the CFL. A lot is working against this unit. Chemistry is big for an offensive line, and Winnipeg is hoping that their experience will help make up for their deficiencies.

3. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Alouettes looked all set to defend their 2023 Grey Cup title early on last season when they won 10 of their first 11 games. However, a 2-4-1 finish to the regular season didn’t bode well and sure enough, the Alouettes were upset in the East Finals by Toronto. The Alouettes turned the page as a franchise, trading away last year’s starting quarterback Cody Fajardo (81.8 overall grade in 2024) and handing the reins over to QB Davis Alexander (75.0). Montreal remains one of the strongest rosters in the league, with stars like OL Pier-Olivier Lestage, DI Mustafa Johnson and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy ready to lead the way for the team in 2025.

Biggest Strength: Linebacking Corps

The Alouettes have the best linebacker groups in the league, and it’s not particularly close. Tyrice Beverette was a legitimate Most Outstanding Player candidate last year and is the only linebacker over the past three years with at least a 75.0 grade in all three defensive phases. Darnell Sankey is a tackle machine and routinely ranks among the league leaders in that category. Najee Murray, at the Sam linebacker spot, has not allowed a touchdown in coverage over the past two seasons. Finally, sophomore Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was one of the most impressive rookies in the CFL last season with a 70.2 overall grade.

Area of Concern: Passing Game

The passing game being an area of concern does not mean the Alouettes have a lackluster pass game. QB Davis Alexander looked good enough at times last season for the Alouettes to move forward with him as their starter. But he’s only thrown 172 passes in his CFL career. WR Tyson Philpot started last season hot (72.7 grade) but missed the final half of the season due to injury. WR Austin Mack returned from NFL training camps last year but played in just four games. The Alouettes also cut RB Walter Fletcher, who led the CFL with 74 receptions for 717 yards and an 86.2 receiving grade last year. There are a ton of questions for this passing attack going into the year, and the potential outcomes vary from elite to sub-par.

4. BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

The 2024 season was a strange one for the Lions. They started hot, as QB Vernon Adams Jr. put up historic numbers through the first seven games of the season (93.1 overall grade). Then he got injured. Then they brought back star Canadian QB Nathan Rourke, who struggled in his return to the Canadian game, putting up just a 65.7 passing grade. The Lions turned back to Adams for their playoff game, which they ultimately lost. After trading away Adams in the offseason, this team officially hinges on Rourke. If he can return to his 2022 form, where he put up a league-best 92.9 overall grade en route to being named Most Outstanding Canadian, the Lions will be one of the best teams in the CFL.

Biggest Strength: Receiving Corps

One of the reasons to be optimistic about Rourke’s chances of finding that 2022 form is the receivers that he’s throwing to. The Lions’ offense features last season’s highest-graded receiver, Justin McInnis (82.2 grade), and 2023’s highest-graded receiver, Keon Hatcher (81.9). With Hatcher a full offseason removed from an Achilles injury, the two are arguably the top receiving duo in the CFL. The Lions also have the big-bodied H-back Jevon Cottoy, who posted a career-high 73.0 receiving grade last season. They’ve also got great depth pieces in Ayden Eberhardt and Stanley Berryhill. All that adds up to a plethora of weapons for Rourke to work with.

Area of Concern: Pass Protection

On the flip side, a reason to be pessimistic about Rourke’s chances is the lack of pass protection that the Lions’ offense offers. While they did bring in the best pass-blocking tackle in the CFL this offseason in Dejon Allen, the questions remain across the line. Guard Chris Schleuger had one of the lowest pass blocking grades in the CFL last year at 40.7. Center Michael Couture had the second-lowest among centres at 55.6. Tackle Jarell Broxton’s 66.1 pass block grade was above-average but not quite at that top level. Not to mention the long-term injury to offseason addition G David Foucault means the Lions will be starting a backup at guard. It won’t matter how good Rourke is playing if his offensive line can’t keep him upright.

5. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Roughriders had one of the best defenses in the league last season, and it helped carry them all the way to the West Finals. That defense should be just as good this season with guys like ED Malik Carney (86.5 overall grade) and LB Jameer Thurman (67.4) returning to lead the way as well as additions like DI Mike Rose (71.2). Offensively, the Riders are hoping for a bounce-back season from RB A.J. Ouellette will help carry them. Last year, Ouellette dealt with injuries and finished with just a 74.8 overall grade compared to an 88.8 grade in 2023. A return to that level would boost this offense and could help take the Roughriders to the next level.

Biggest Strength: Secondary

There may not be a unit that is so far ahead of any other unit in the CFL than the Roughriders’ secondary is compared to other teams’. The unit starts with HB Rolan Milligan, last year’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. His 90.6 overall grade was the second-highest among defenders, and he led the league with nine interceptions. Cornerback Marcus Sayles was the third-highest graded defender in the league at 90.3 overall after five interceptions and 11 forced incompletions. HB DaMarcus Fields had a solid rookie season and should be even better this season. The Roughriders also brought in CB Tevaughn Campbell, who returns to the CFL after six seasons in the NFL. If he can adjust to the Canadian game, this secondary will be capable of shutting down any offense.

Area of Concern: Quarterback

This is a bit of a misleading header, as the Roughriders’ starting QB, Trevor Harris, is one of the best quarterbacks in the CFL. Last season, his 91.5 passing grade ranked second in the league. The issue with Harris is that he just turned 39 years old and has missed 27 games over the past four seasons due to injury. If he misses time again, the Roughriders will have to turn to backup Jake Maier. The former Stampeders starting quarterback, Maier, enjoyed the best season of his CFL career last year, but his passing grade of 79.1 was still just middle of the pack. With the Roughriders lacking true star receivers, Maier may not be good enough to carry the load if anything should happen to Harris.

6. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Redblacks made the Grey Cup in 2018 and then turned into one of the worst teams in the CFL. From 2019-2023, the Redblacks had a combined record of 14-54. So the fact that they went 9-8-1 and made the playoffs last year was a massive success. The Redblacks’ starting QB Dru Brown struggled early in the season before missing some time due to injury. However, in his final three games of the season, Brown put up a 90.2 passing grade and led the league with nine big-time throws. With an improved offensive line and receiving corps, the Redblacks are hoping that Brown can build upon last season’s finish and help lead them to their second-straight playoff berth.

Biggest Strength: Receiving Corps

The Redblacks already had a great group of receivers last season. Justin Hardy finished the year with a second-ranked 78.8 receiving grade after averaging 1.99 yards per route run and hauling in 15 contested catches. Kalil Pimpleton’s 2.30 yards per route run average was tied for the highest in the CFL. Bralon Addison is a reliable fourth option. Then the Redblacks went out and signed three-time All-Star Eugene Lewis. The former Edmonton Elk has graded out as a top-10 receiver in each of the last three seasons. They also drafted Keelan White third overall in this year’s draft. That’s as good a receiving group as you’ll find in the league and should help QB Dru Brown in his second year as a starter.

Area of Concern: Pass Coverage

Ottawa should have a great passing offense, but can it slow down the opposing team’s pass game? That’s its biggest question this year. The Redblacks lost their top graded coverage defender in Damon Webb (84.0 coverage grade) from last year and replaced him with Amari Henderson (72.3). FS Alonzo Addae had a solid 73.5 coverage grade, but that ranked just sixth among safeties. DeAndre Lamont (65.8) and Alijah McGhee (65.3) ranked 40th and 42nd, respectively, in coverage grade and are starting the season on the injured list. There are a lot of question marks here, and if the Redblacks can’t stop the pass, it could be a tough season for them.

7. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

The Tiger-Cats started last season 2-9 before making a late playoff push with a 5-2 finish thanks to the play of Most Outstanding Player nominee QB Bo Levi Mitchell. The Tiger-Cats made improvements to a defense that really struggled at times last season while strengthening one of the best offenses in the CFL. Mitchell finished last season with an 89.5 overall grade after throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. Now, he gets the same receiving group back, but the Tiger-Cats also added arguably the best receiver in the CFL in Kenny Lawler. The former Blue Bomber had the highest yards per route run average at 2.30 last season and ranked second with a 78.8 receiving grade.

Biggest Strength: Pass Protection

Despite dropping back to pass the football 732 times last season, the Tiger-Cats' offensive line allowed a league-low 126 pressures. Their 91.0 pass blocking efficiency score was the highest in the league and the only one above 90.0. They’ve got stars all across the line, such as T Brendan Bordner and G Brandon Revenberg. Bordner’s 71.4 overall grade was one of the highest grades of any tackle, and Revenberg was the only CFL lineman to earn a 99.0 individual pass blocking efficiency score. This unit should be just as good this year and will have to be a huge factor for the Tiger-Cats if they want to exceed expectations this season.

Area of Concern: Rushing Attack

The Tiger-Cats are going into this season with RB Greg Bell as their bellcow back. He performed well last year, putting up an 88.6 rushing grade and averaging 4.0 yards after contact per carry (ranked second) in just eight games. Yet, those are his only eight games of his CFL career. He also had just a 59.8 receiving grade last year and a 50.5 pass-blocking grade. Bell is a good rusher of the football, but he hasn’t shown to be elite at the other aspects of RB play. With the Tiger-Cats' prolific passing game, they need a back who can both pass protect and be a threat as a receiver. If Bell can’t do that, it might hold this offense back from being truly elite.

8. EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks traded away starting QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, giving full reins of the offense to Canadian QB Tre Ford for the coming season. Ford has started 16 games over the past two seasons and has graded well in both. However, the way he’s graded in each has been curious. In 2023, Ford had a 67.1 passing grade and an 83.1 rushing grade. Last year, it was a near reverse, finishing with an 84.2 passing grade and a 63.9 rushing grade. Ford has shown he can be a good pocket passer and also a dangerous rushing threat, but he has rarely shown it at the same time. He needs to put those skills together if he wants to vault into the elite quarterback conversation this season and lead Edmonton to its first playoff berth since 2019.

Biggest Strength: Defensive Line

The Elks watched the Toronto Argonauts' defensive line win the Grey Cup last year and said “we need that.” So they brought in three players from that line in Jake Ceresna, Jared Brinkman and Robbie Smith. Ceresna has been one of the CFL's best defensive linemen over the past three seasons and will make an instant impact in his return to the Elks. Brinkman was the highest-graded run defender in the CFL last year at 90.9. They join Brandon Barlow, the only returning starter for the Elks. In Smith (63 total pressures), Ceresna (58) and Barlow (52), the Elks now have three of last season’s top six players in total pressures. No unit is going to get after the passer like this Elks unit, and that could be a huge reason for their success this year.

Area of Concern: Receivers

When turning to a new starting quarterback, having a top-notch receiving group is often key. That does not seem to be the case with the Elks coming into this season. The Elks are entering the year with just three receivers who have significant CFL experience. Kurleigh Gittens Jr. will be the No. 1 threat, as his 68.8 receiving grade last year ranked 14th in the CFL. Steven Dunbar Jr. posted a 1,000-yard season last year, but his 64.6 receiving grade ranked just 25th. Then there’s Kaion Julien-Grant, whose 55 missed tackles forced over the past three seasons are the third-most in the CFL, but he ranks 45th in receiving grade in that time. Beyond them, the combination of Zach Mathis, Arkell Smith and Binjimen Victor has a combined 25 catches for 285 yards in their CFL careers. This inexperience could see this offense struggle, especially early in the season.

9. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stampeders had made the playoffs in every season since 2004 before going 5-12-1 and missing out last year. They made a huge move this offseason, trading for QB Vernon Adams Jr. and giving the offense the boost that it so desperately needs. There are a ton of question marks across the roster, though, and the Adams addition may not be enough to bring them back to the playoffs. One strength of the team is its offensive line, which should help keep Adams upright and, more importantly, healthy. T Joshua Coker is coming off a season in which he allowed just 11 total pressures.

Biggest Strength: Passing Attack

Getting Vernon Adams Jr. immediately upgrades this Stampeders’ passing offense to dangerous. Adams was on pace for a historic season last year before being injured. Now, he joins an offense with receivers Reggie Begelton, Dominique Rhymes and Tevin Jones. Begelton is one of the league’s top receivers, finishing with an 82.7 overall grade over the past three seasons. Rhymes is the exact kind of explosive receiver that Adams will love. Then there’s Jones, who was one of the top receivers in the CFL after his debut in Week 8 last year. Jones put up a 72.6 receiving grade, the 10th-best mark in the league over that span. Adams left a B.C. Lions passing attack with top-level receivers and came into an offense with receivers who could be just as good.

Area of Concern: Defense

There’s no way to sugarcoat this. The Stampeders have question marks at every level of defense. Arguably, the only star of this defense is ED Folarin Orimolade. The former Argo is one of the league's best pass-rushers, as his 16.5% pass rush win rate led the league over the past three seasons. Beyond him, PFF has their defensive line ranked eighth in the league, their linebackers ranked ninth, and their secondary ranked ninth. The team is going to have to see some players break out in a big way if it wants to slow other teams down and keep itself in games.