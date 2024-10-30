CFL Week 21 Offensive Line Rankings: A last-second switch at the top

• The Alouettes climb to No. 1: No Montreal starter permitted even a single pressure in what was the best collective game by an offensive line this year.

• Sorting out each team's best player: Montrel's Pier-Olivier Lestage and Edmonton's Brett Boyko were among the CFL's premier offensive linemen.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

The post-Week 21 rankings lineups include players who played the most at each position, and highlighted red players are those with a season PFF grade under 60.0.

1. Montreal Alouettes (Up 1)

LT – Nick Callender

LG – Pier-Olivier Lestage

C – Justin Lawrence

RG – Philippe Gagnon

RT – Josh Donovan

What a final week for the Alouettes. They performed so marvelously that they jumped to the No. 1 spot at the buzzer. While Montreal wasn’t playing for anything in Week 21, its opponent Winnipeg was going all out to get the first-round bye — but that did not stop the Alouettes' offensive line from dominating all game long.

Montreal had the best week by any offensive line this season. The unit earned grades of 88.4 overall, 84.9 run-blocking and an elite 93.4 pass-blocking grade. All five starters earned grades above 79.0 in pass protection, and no one along the offensive line allowed a pressure. Donny Ventrelli is not mentioned above as we look at the entire season of work for the lineups, but he needs to be mentioned this week. In his first start at RT, he earned grades of 78.9 overall, 75.6 run-blocking and 79.0 pass-blocking.

The player of the season for the Alouettes is a tightly contested race between stars along the left side of the offensive line. Callender and Lawrence deserve Eastern All-Star selection, each earning offensive grades above 72.0 — Calendar at a 73.2 and Lawrence at a 72.6 — but the offensive lineman of the season for the Alouettes is Lestage. Lestage finished with a 75.3 overall grade, with marks of 76.8in run-blocking and 77.7 in pass-blocking. Lestage finishes the season as the highest-graded guard in the CFL and the third-highest-graded offensive lineman overall.

On the season as a unit, Montreal finished with the third-highest overall grade at 72.8, the fourth-highest run-blocking grade at 69.1 and the highest pass-blocking grade at 75.5.

2. Toronto Argonauts (Down 1)

LT – Isiah Cage

LG – Ryan Hunter

C – Peter Nicastro

RG – Anthony Vandal

RT – Dejon Allen

Despite falling for the top spot at the final hour, it was still an incredible season for the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line. This group finished with the fourth-highest overall grade at 71.5, the fifth-highest run-blocking grade at 67.8 and the second-highest pass-blocking grade at 73.4.

Once again, the player of the season for this high-ranking offensive line is a callous call to make. Cage (73.2), Allen (72.4) and Nicastro (70.0) all deserve mention, finishing with offensive grades above 70.0 for the season, but Ryan Hunter is the player of the year.

Hunter finished with season grades of 73.4 overall — the fifth-ranked offensive lineman in the CFL — including 71.5 run-blocking and 74.7 pass-blocking, and his versatility is vital for this group. Hunter played 623 snaps at LG this season, and when Cage went down at the end of the year, he flipped out to LT and saw no dip in his level of play — he finished with 227 snaps at LT.

3. Edmonton Elks (No Change)

LT – Martez Ivey

LG – David Foucault

C – Mark Korte

RG – Shane Richards

RT – Brett Boyko

It was an incredible season for the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line. This group was stellar this year, finishing as the highest-graded group at 73.7 overall. They were also the top run-blocking group with an 80.2 grade, and they ended as the fifth-highest-graded pass-blocking unit with a 62.5 grade.

The two highest-graded offensive linemen reside in this Elks group. Unfortunately, I cannot split the honour, as Ivey and Boyko deserve it. Boyko finished as the top right tackle in the CFL with a 76.0 overall grade, but Ivey concluded 2024 as the top offensive lineman overall at 77.3 with the highest run-blocking grade at an outstanding 86.1, plus a pass-blocking grade at 63.4.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No Change)

LT – Brendan Bordner

LG – Brandon Revenberg

C – David Beard

RG – Coulter Woodsmansey

RT – Jordan Murray

It was an excellent season for the Tiger-Cats’ offensive line. This group finished as the second-highest graded unit at 73.5, with the second-highest run-blocking grade at 80.1 and the fourth-highest pass-blocking grade at 64.4.

Four regular starters in this group finished with season grades above 70.0, including Revenberg (72.3), Bordner (71.2) and Beard (70.0). However, the Tiger-Cats' offensive lineman of the season is RG Coulter Woodmansey. Woodmansey compiled an overall grade of 74.4, powered by a run-blocking grade of 81.1 — the third-highest mark of any offensive lineman in the CFL — and a pass-blocking grade of 65.2. Woodsmansey finished as the highest-graded RG in the CFL this season.

5. Calgary Stampeders (Up 1)

LT – D’Antne Demery

LG – Zack Williams

C – Sean McEwen

RG – Christy Nkanu

RT – Joshua Coker

It was a solid end to the season for the Stampeders’ offensive line. This group finished as the sixth-highest graded offensive line with a 65.7 overall grade. They were the eighth-ranked run-blocking group with a 56.8 run-blocking grade but were the third-highest-graded pass-blocking bunch at 72.8.

Joshua Coker had his breakout season in 2024 and is the Stampeders' offensive lineman of the season. He finished with grades of 73.3 overall, 62.5 run-blocking and 84.0 pass-blocking. He was the sixth-highest-graded offensive lineman in the CFL. Coker was the highest-graded pass protector, with a gap between him and second of 2.3-grade points, the same gap between the second- and fifth-graded pass protectors.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Down 1)

LT – Stanley Bryant

LG – Liam Dobson

C – Chris Kolankowski

RG – Patrick Neufeld

RT – Eric Lofton

It was an up-and-down season for the Blue Bombers' offensive line. Overall, they finished as a solid group; they were the fifth-highest graded offensive line with a 68.3 offensive grade and the third-highest graded run-blocking group with a 71.8 run-blocking grade. However, the Blue Bombers struggled in pass protection, finishing as the eighth-ranked group with a 59.2 pass-blocking grade.

Legendary left tackle Stanley Bryant gets the nod for Blue Bombers offensive lineman of the season. All members of this offensive line graded out similarly, finishing with offensive grades of 66.5 and 64.7, making this a tough decision. Bryant gets the nod for being the top pass-protector of the group: Bryant finished with a 67.1 pass-blocking grade on the season, culminating in a 65.2 overall grade factoring in his 59.4 run-blocking grade.

7. Ottawa Redblacks (Up 1)

LT – Dino Boyd

LG – Drew Desjarlais

C – Eric Starczala

RG – Dariusz Bladek

RT – Zack Pelehos

It was not the greatest season for the Redblacks, but it was a year of progress, and they have a chance to get hot in the playoffs and change the narrative. This unit finished as the seventh-ranked offensive line with a 65.3 offensive grade, featuring the seventh-ranked run-blocking grade at a 63.8 and the sixth-ranked pass-blocking mark with a 61.6.

The offensive lineman of the season for the Redblacks is new addition RG Dariusz Bladek. Bladek finished with grades of 69.4 overall, 70.5 run-blocking and 65.0 pass-blocking.

8. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Down 1)

LT – Trevor Reid

LG – Zack Fry

C – Peter Godber

RG – Logan Ferland

RT – Trevon Tate

It was a tough season for the Roughriders’ offensive line. They were plagued by injuries but really battled through it to help this team qualify for the playoffs. Like the Redblacks, they can get hot and completely change the narrative for this contingent.

On the season, the Roughriders finished as the eighth-ranked offensive line with a 64.6 overall grade, the sixth-ranked run-blocking group with a 65.8 run-blocking grade and the seventh-ranked pass-blocking group with a 59.4 pass-blocking grade.

The Roughriders' offensive lineman of the season is, without question, Logan Ferland. Ferland finished the season with grades of 70.6 overall, including 73.2 run-blocking and 64.0 pass-blocking. His versatility was also a blessing for this group, as Saskatchewan struggled through many injuries. Ferland netted snaps at four of the five offensive line positions this season.

9. British Columbia Lions (No Change)

LT – Jarell Broxton

LG – Kory Woodruff

C – Michael Couture

RG – Sukh Chungh

RT – Kent Perkins

Now that all other teams have finished their seasons, we can finalise the British Columbia Lions’ offensive line grade rankings.

The player of the year for the Lions is left tackle Jarell Broxton. Broxton started 14 games for the Lions, all at left tackle. Broxton earned grades of 68.4 overall, 64.8 run-blocking and 67.0 pass-blocking.

It was a tough season for the Lions' offensive line, often occupying the last spot in the rankings, and the grades reflect that. The Lions have finished last in every category with grades of 58.4 overall, with a 53.9 run-blocking grade and a 54.9 pass-blocking grade.