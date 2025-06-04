Ranking every CFL team’s defensive line ahead of the 2025 season

Top CFL defensive lines combine elite edge pressure with interior dominance: Edmonton leads the way with sack machine Jake Ceresna and run-stuffing force Jared Brinkman, while B.C. and Saskatchewan boast dynamic disruptors like Mathieu Betts and Malik Carney.

Depth concerns and unproven starters cloud several front fours: Teams like Winnipeg and Calgary feature rotational potential but lack established difference-makers beyond names like Willie Jefferson or Folarin Orimolade.

With the 2025 CFL regular season kicking off, rosters are finalized, depth charts are locked in, and teams are ready for Week 1. As part of our comprehensive preview series, we’re breaking down how every team stacks up at each key position group. Today, we turn our attention to the defensive lines — the units tasked with controlling the trenches, disrupting quarterbacks and setting the tone on defense.

1. EDMONTON ELKS

Projected Starters: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith

The Elks clearly took note of what made the Argonauts’ defense so dominant during their Grey Cup run — and responded by signing three key pieces from that Toronto defensive line. First was the return of their former star Jake Ceresna, who leads the CFL with 37 sacks over the past three seasons and ranks third with a 90.7 pass-rush grade in that span. Alongside him comes Jared Brinkman, the league’s highest-graded run defender in 2024 (90.9) and Robbie Smith, whose 63 total pressures last season were second-most in the CFL.

They join incumbent Brandon Barlow, a consistently productive edge defender with both pass-rush and run-defense grades north of 72.0 over the last three seasons. Edmonton also boasts impressive depth: rotational defenders Noah Taylor and Noah Curtis combined for 55 pressures last year.

While the team was excited about top draft pick Darien Newell — a standout pass-rush prospect — he’ll miss the season due to a suspension for a banned substance.

2. BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

Projected Starters: Mathieu Betts, Christian Covington, Dewayne Hendrix, Sione Teuhema

Mathieu Betts, Christian Covington, Dewayne Hendrix, Sione Teuhema Key Depth Players: Tibo Debaille, Jonah Tavai

The Lions’ high ranking hinges on Mathieu Betts returning to his dominant 2023 form. After a stint in the NFL, Betts rejoined B.C. late last season and performed modestly, but he was unmatched in 2023, leading the league with 19 sacks, 95 total pressures and a 90.1 pass-rush grade.

Christian Covington posted a solid 71.6 overall grade in his CFL debut and should be even more effective with a full offseason under his belt. Free agent addition Dewayne Hendrix brings pass-rush juice after finishing third in the league with an 88.1 pass-rush grade, though his 55.1 run-defense grade leaves room for improvement. Sione Teuhema adds a well-rounded presence with 41 pressures and 18 solo run stops last year.

Depth shouldn’t be a concern either: Tibo Debaille and Jonah Tavai posted a combined 13.2% pass-rush win rate in rotational roles. Meanwhile, second-round pick Hayden Harris is currently with the Buffalo Bills, but if he returns to B.C., he could contribute in a situational role.

3. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Projected Starters: Malik Carney, Mike Rose, Micah Johnson, Shane Ray

Malik Carney, Mike Rose, Micah Johnson, Shane Ray Key Depth Players: Caleb Sanders, Habakkuk Baldonado, Ali Saad

Despite missing five games last season, Malik Carney was a dominant force whenever he was on the field. He led the CFL in pass-rush win rate (17.2%), pressure percentage (15.0%) and pass-rush productivity score (9.2), while also posting an elite 85.4 run-defense grade.

With arguably the best edge rusher in the league, the Roughriders strengthened their line even further by adding Mike Rose, who has averaged nine sacks and 47 total pressures per season over the past three years. Veteran interior presence Micah Johnson continues to be a workhorse, logging more snaps (2,251) than all but three other interior defenders since 2021.

The return of Grey Cup and Super Bowl champion Shane Ray adds even more upside after he posted a strong 79.0 overall grade in 2022. Rookie Ali Saad, the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, is also poised to contribute early as a rotational interior defender.

4. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Projected Starters: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Mustafa Johnson, Shawn Oakman, Lwal Uguak

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Mustafa Johnson, Shawn Oakman, Lwal Uguak Key Depth Players: Trevon Mason, Dylan Wynn

By signing Shawn Oakman this offseason, the Alouettes may have formed the CFL’s top interior defensive duo. Oakman brings a powerful presence inside, finishing last season with the fourth-highest pass-rush grade (84.6) and offering strong contributions against the run. He joins Mustafa Johnson, one of the league’s most dominant defenders, as his 89.6 overall grade over the past three seasons ranks second among all players.

On the edge, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund provides steady pressure, finishing with the eighth-most total pressures in the league last year (51). Lwal Uguak is more of a run-game presence, having posted a 77.9 run-defense grade in limited action (six games) last season, though his pass-rushing ability remains unproven.

Depth could be a concern on the edge, but the interior rotation gets a big boost from Dylan Wynn. Wynn owns the seventh-best run defense grade (79.3) among defenders over the past three seasons, making him one of the league’s most valuable rotational players.

5. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Projected Starters: Julian Howsare, Casey Sayles, Miles Fox, TyJuan Garbutt

Julian Howsare, Casey Sayles, Miles Fox, TyJuan Garbutt Key Depth Players: Isaiah Bagnah, Ty Anderson

The TiCats’ defensive line starts with one of the CFL’s elite — Casey Sayles. Sayles has been the league’s highest-graded defensive lineman over the past three seasons with a 91.1 overall grade, and his 13.0% pass-rush win rate leads all interior defenders in that span.

Hamilton added veteran edge rusher Julian Howsare, whose 165 pressures over the past three seasons rank fifth league-wide. While those two give the line a strong foundation, the rest of the unit is unproven. TyJuan Garbutt flashed promise with a 74.1 overall grade after stepping into a starting role in Week 7, but he remains light on CFL experience.

Miles Fox has logged just 336 snaps over the past three seasons. The door is open for rookies Isaiah Bagnah and Ty Anderson — both 2025 draft picks — to carve out meaningful roles early in their careers.

6. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Projected Starters : Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield, Cleyon Laing, Bryce Carter

: Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Michael Wakefield, Cleyon Laing, Bryce Carter Key Depth Players: Kene Onyeka, Belssman Ta’ala

The Redblacks boast one of the league’s most formidable edge duos in Lorenzo Mauldin and Bryce Carter. Mauldin leads the CFL in total pressures over the past three seasons with 216, while Carter’s 14.1% pass-rush win rate ranks sixth in that span. Michael Wakefield has been a steady presence on the interior, posting nearly identical overall grades of 66.7 and 66.8 in the past two seasons while logging over 950 snaps in both campaigns.

Cleyon Laing, however, struggled to generate pressure last season, posting a 5.6% pass-rush win rate and a 54.1 pass-rushing grade.

Depth is a concern. Kene Onyeka has excelled on special teams but has yet to stand out as a rotational interior lineman, while Blessman Ta’ala is reliable against the run but offers limited impact as a pass rusher.

7. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Projected Starters: Willie Jefferson, Jake Thomas, Jamal Woods, James Vaughters

Willie Jefferson, Jake Thomas, Jamal Woods, James Vaughters Key Depth Players: Cameron Lawson, Devin Adams

The Bombers return the ageless Willie Jefferson to anchor their defensive front, and there’s little reason to believe he won’t remain one of the CFL’s elite pass rushers. Jefferson’s 90.7 pass-rush grade over the past three seasons ranks fourth league-wide, and he leads all defenders with an astounding 37 batted passes in that span.

Newly signed James Vaughters posted a 72.4 overall grade last season and should benefit from playing opposite Jefferson. Jake Thomas brings a solid pass-rushing presence on the interior with 117 total pressures over the past three years, though his 56.9 run-defense grade leaves room for improvement.

Jamal Woods flashed potential in limited snaps last year, finishing with a 63.9 overall grade. Depth options Cameron Lawson and Devin Adams round out the rotation and should help keep the starters fresh throughout the season.

8. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Projected Starters: Folarin Orimolade, Miles Brown, Josiah Coatney, Clarence Hicks

Folarin Orimolade, Miles Brown, Josiah Coatney, Clarence Hicks Key Depth Players: Charles Wiley, Justin Sambu

The Stampeders made a major offseason splash by signing one of the CFL’s premier pass rushers in Folarin Orimolade. The former Argo leads the league with a 16.5% pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons and ranks second with a 90.9 pass-rush grade.

Clarence Hicks also impressed last season with a 14.1% win rate and should benefit from Orimolade drawing attention off the edge. On the interior, Miles Brown is an elite run defender, earning an 84.6 run-defense grade over the past three seasons, the highest among defensive linemen.

Mike Rose’s departure leaves a gap that Caleb Coatney will be expected to fill, but he’ll need to improve on his 60.9 overall grade and lack of pass-rush impact from last year. Charles Wiley, who earned a 74.5 pass-rush grade, offers quality rotational depth. Justin Sambu saw limited action in eight games last year, and a step forward will be needed to solidify his role.

9. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Projected Starter: Derek Parish, Demarcus Christmas, Jordan Williams, Andrew Chatfield

Derek Parish, Demarcus Christmas, Jordan Williams, Andrew Chatfield Key Depth Players: Anthony Lanier II, Celestin Haba, Jeremiah Ojo

The Argonauts may lack a standout star on the defensive line, but they make up for it with impressive depth. Derek Parish played in every game last season and posted a solid 72.2 overall grade, while Jordan Williams, despite missing half the year, produced a similar 72.0 grade. DeMarcus Christmas provides a steady presence as a run defender on the interior.

Toronto signed Bryan Cox Jr. to bolster the edge, but he is now expected to miss the season. That leaves Andrew Chatfield and Celestin Haba in contention for a starting role. Haba brings CFL experience from his time as a rotational player in Winnipeg, while Chatfield has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Anthony Lanier figures to be a key rotational pass rusher, just a year removed from leading the league with a 17.7% pass-rush win rate. First-round pick Jeremiah Ojo could also push for a role and might even crack the starting lineup before season’s end.