Ranking every CFL team’s offensive line ahead of the 2025 season

Elite offensive lines blend star talent with stability across the board: Hamilton’s unit, anchored by Brandon Revenberg and Coulter Woodmansey, looks dominant, while Edmonton boasts league-best performers like Brett Boyko and Martez Ivey up front.

Injuries, inexperience and aging veterans create risk elsewhere: Saskatchewan is already down key starters like Sean McEwen and Philippe Gagnon. Winnipeg leans heavily on 39-year-old Stanley Bryant anchoring the league’s oldest offensive line.

With the 2025 CFL regular season fast approaching, teams are finalizing their depth charts, and fans are eager to see how rosters are shaping up across the league. As part of our comprehensive offseason coverage, we’re breaking down how every team stacks up at each key position group. This time, we’re turning our attention to the offensive lines, the foundation of every offense and a unit critical to both quarterback protection and run-game success.

1. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Projected Starters: Brendan Bordner, Brandon Revenberg, Coulter Woodmansey, Liam Dobson, Jordan Murray

The Tiger-Cats boast one of the most complete offensive lines in the CFL heading into 2025. Brendan Bordner returns after finishing as the league’s third-highest-graded left tackle in 2024 (71.4 overall), while Brandon Revenberg continues to anchor the unit, leading all linemen with a league-best 99.0 pass-blocking efficiency score. Though they’ll need to replace All-Star center David Beard, they’ll do so by sliding Coulter Woodmansey, last season’s highest-graded right guard (72.8), into the role.

The team also bolstered the group with the free-agent addition of Liam Dobson, whose 77.8 run-blocking grade over the past two seasons ranks fifth among all offensive linemen. Right tackle remains the only mild question mark. Jordan Murray posted just a 60.8 overall grade last season while rotating in and out of the lineup, but he’s a proven veteran presence. Should he falter, sophomore Quinton Barrow made a strong case in the preseason, earning a 79.3 pass-blocking grade while allowing just one hurry.

2. EDMONTON ELKS

Projected Starters: Martez Ivey, Gregor Mackellar, David Beard, Mark Korte, Brett Boyko

The Elks have a strong case to challenge for the CFL’s top offensive line spot in 2025. Martez Ivey returns as the league’s top run-blocker from last season, earning an elite 85.7 grade in that facet. The unit gets a major boost with the addition of David Beard, last season’s second-highest-graded center (70.1), while Mark Korte shifts back to guard after spending last year at center, where he posted the second-best pass-blocking grade among his peers (74.2).

Brett Boyko was a force at tackle, allowing just one sack and 21 total pressures while finishing with the league’s fourth-best run-blocking grade (77.5). His balance in both pass and run protection led to a league-best 76.2 overall grade among offensive linemen. The only potential weak spot is at guard, where the Elks will look to former first-round pick Gregor Mackellar to replace the departed David Foucault. While Mackellar has shown promise as a run-blocker, his 22.6 pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons is the lowest among qualified linemen and remains a concern.

3. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Projected Starters: Nick Callender, Pier-Olivier Lestage, Justin Lawrence, Donald Ventrelli, Joshua Donovan

The Alouettes are another team that could climb even higher in these rankings as the season progresses. Three of their projected starters finished 2024 inside the CFL’s top six in overall offensive line grades. Nick Callender stood out at tackle, earning a 74.4 overall grade, the third-best at the position. Pier-Olivier Lestage was the league’s highest-graded guard and the only offensive lineman to post both a run-blocking and pass-blocking grade above 75.0. At center, Justin Lawrence led the CFL with a 73.3 overall grade. The right side of the line presents a bit more uncertainty.

With last year’s right guard, Philippe Gagnon, departing in free agency, Donald Ventrelli looks like the front-runner to step in. He impressed in limited action last season, posting a 74.7 pass-blocking grade and a 76.0 run-blocking grade across two starts. At right tackle, Josh Donovan had a solid rookie campaign and should continue to develop beyond his 61.7 overall grade. The team also invested in the position group during the draft, selecting tackle Tiger Shanks in the first round, though he’s expected to serve in a depth role this season.

4. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Projected Starters: Dino Boyd, Drew Desjarlais, Peter Godber, Dariusz Bladek, Zack Pelehos

Ottawa addressed its biggest offensive line weakness this offseason by upgrading at center. The addition of veteran Peter Godber, who has surrendered just nine sacks and holds a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency score over the past three seasons, should bring immediate stability to the interior. The rest of the unit showcased flashes of high-level play in 2024 but lacked the consistency to push for a higher ranking.

Dino Boyd was strong in pass protection, allowing only 22 pressures and earning a 70.3 pass-blocking grade, though his 55.0 run-blocking grade left room for improvement. Drew Desjarlais followed a similar pattern with a 73.7 pass-blocking grade but only a 62.1 in run blocking. Dariusz Bladek provided steady play on both fronts, finishing with a respectable 69.2 overall grade.

Perhaps the most polarizing member of the group was Zack Pelehos, whose 80.4 run-blocking grade ranked among the league’s best, but whose 37 pressures allowed and 58.4 pass-blocking grade underscore the need for growth. If this group can improve its balance and maintain consistency across both phases, it has the potential to climb the rankings quickly in 2025.

5. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Projected Starters: George Moore, Anthony Vandal, Darius Ciraco, Peter Nicastro, Ryan Hunter

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Argonauts' offensive line heading into 2025, but also no shortage of talent. Ryan Hunter returns after being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2024, finishing with a 71.3 overall grade.

Darius Ciraco is back from injury after missing all of last season; in 2023, he allowed just 20 total pressures and earned a standout 78.1 pass-blocking grade. Peter Nicastro, who graded as the CFL’s fourth-best center last season (69.3), will slide over to guard this year. The uncertainty lies on the left side. Anthony Vandal is projected to start at left guard, but his 61.8 overall grade last season ranked just 36th among all offensive linemen.

At left tackle, George Moore is penciled in for now despite a rough showing last year, a 46.0 overall grade in limited action, followed by a nearly identical 45.9 grade in his preseason debut. That spot is far from secure, but the Argos’ depth at tackle doesn’t offer many alternatives. If the left side can’t stabilize, this offensive line could struggle to support what is otherwise a high-potential unit.

6. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Projected Starter: D’Antne Demery, Zack Williams, Rodeem Brown, Christy Nkanu, Joshua Coker

The Stampeders’ offensive line features a clear standout, three reliable contributors, and one notable question mark. Joshua Coker is the anchor of the unit, earning a league-best 83.2 pass-blocking grade in 2024 while allowing just 11 total pressures from the right tackle spot.

D’Antne Demery and Zack Williams were also strong in pass protection, grading out at 77.0 (fourth among offensive linemen) and 74.8 (sixth), respectively. However, both struggled in the run game, finishing outside the top 40 in run-blocking grade. Christy Nkanu provided balanced play at guard, posting a solid 68.4 run-blocking grade (19th) and a 65.1 pass-blocking grade (23rd).

The main uncertainty lies at center, where Rodeem Brown steps in to replace three-time CFL All-Star Sean McEwen. Brown logged 228 snaps last season but earned a below-average 54.5 overall grade. He’s competing with Bryce Bell, who also struggled in 2024 with a 53.5 grade while starting at guard. First-round draft pick Christopher Fortin is an intriguing long-term option, though he’s expected to begin the season in a depth role.

7. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Projected Starters: Trevon Tate, Zack Fry, Logan Ferland, Jacob Brammer, Jermarcus Hardrick

The Roughriders' offensive line was plagued by instability in 2024, starting 13 different players, even deploying defensive lineman Micah Johnson in emergency situations. Unfortunately, the injury bug has already struck again, with expected starters Sean McEwen and Philippe Gagnon sidelined long-term following training camp injuries.

Still, there are reasons for optimism. Trevon Tate stepped in admirably last season and posted a 70.5 overall grade, 14th among CFL linemen. Logan Ferland offers invaluable versatility, having played at four different positions in 2024 while earning a solid 70.8 overall grade.

Right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick missed most of last season but, when healthy, is one of the premier players at his position leaguewide. Jacob Brammer impressed in seven starts, allowing just one sack and posting a 69.5 overall grade. On the flip side, Zack Fry struggled in extended action, finishing with a 53.9 overall mark.

With injuries and depth concerns looming, don’t be surprised if second-round pick Erik Andersen gets a shot at a starting role this season.

8. BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

Projected Starters: Jarrell Broxton, David Foucault, Michael Couture, Chris Schleuger, Dejon Allen

The Lions made a concerted effort to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, headlined by the addition of former Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen. Widely regarded as one of the league’s premier pass protectors, Allen brings an 80.5 pass-blocking grade over the past three seasons and immediately elevates the unit. Paired with Jarrell Broxton, who posted a solid 69.9 overall grade in 2024, ranking 17th among CFL offensive linemen, the Lions boast one of the best tackle tandems in the league.

However, the interior remains a major concern. Chris Schleuger showed promise in limited snaps last year with a 76.7 run-blocking grade but struggled mightily in pass protection, earning just a 40.8 in that department. Michael Couture battled through a rough campaign, finishing with a 53.4 overall grade (51st in the CFL).

David Foucault, brought in to stabilize the group, offers some help with a 65.5 overall grade (27th). If the interior can’t hold up its end, the Lions’ offense could face serious pressure — both literally and figuratively — throughout the season.

9. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Projected Starters: Stanley Bryant, Asotui Eli, Chris Kolankowski, Patrick Neufeld, Eric Lofton

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line doesn’t feature any glaring holes, but it also lacks high-end standouts. All five projected starters in 2025 ranked between 26th and 39th among CFL offensive linemen last season, a clear sign of competence, but not dominance.

Stanley Bryant, a surefire Hall of Famer, remains a key presence, though at 39 years old, he’s understandably not the player he once was. His 66.8 overall grade in 2024 was respectable, but far from elite. Eric Lofton and Patrick Neufeld turned in near-identical seasons, each posting a 66.7 run-blocking grade and sub-58.0 pass-blocking marks. At center, Chris Kolankowski struggled in pass protection, earning just a 59.1 pass-blocking grade and a 96.8 pass-blocking efficiency score, one of the lowest at his position.

Asotui Eli, who logged 431 snaps as a sixth lineman last year, showed solid run-blocking chops but struggled in pass protection with a 41.7 grade. He’ll get a chance to start on the interior this year.

With an average age of 33.8, this veteran unit may find it tough to meaningfully improve and will likely have to rely on chemistry and experience to get the job done in 2025.