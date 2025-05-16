Preseason All-CFL Team: Top players entering the 2025 season

Bo Levi Mitchell is poised for another standout season at quarterback: The Tiger-Cats quarterback is coming off a career-high 5,451 passing yards and led the CFL in touchdown passes (32) and big-time throws (34) in 2024. Now, Kenny Lawler enters an already elite receiving corps, and he is set to play behind the league’s top offensive line.

Brady Oliveira remains the CFL’s premier running back: The reigning Most Outstanding Player led all backs in overall grade (90.4), consistently gaining positive yardage while ranking second among running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

The 2025 CFL preseason kicks off Monday, May 19, with the regular season set to begin Thursday, June 5.

Before the action gets underway, we’re highlighting the top players across the league with our Preseason All-CFL Team — a snapshot of the league’s standout talent heading into the new campaign.

OFFENSE

QB: BO LEVI MITCHELL, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Second Team: Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

Mitchell bounced back from a difficult 2023 campaign to deliver one of the finest seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career in 2024. He set a personal best with 5,451 passing yards, led the league with 32 touchdown passes and recorded a CFL-high 34 big-time throws. His 89.5 overall grade ranked among the best in the league, earning him a well-deserved spot as a finalist for Most Outstanding Player, even with limited team success.

With the CFL’s top offensive line in front of him and the addition of star receiver Kenny Lawler to an already talented group, Mitchell is well-positioned to post even bigger numbers in 2025.

RB: BRADY OLIVEIRA, WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Second Team: Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto Argonauts

Oliveira was the easiest selection on this preseason All-CFL Team. The reigning Most Outstanding Player has been the premier running back in Canada for several seasons now. In 2024, he led all backs with a 90.4 overall grade and posted a league-best 8.2% stuff rate, meaning he gained positive yardage on over 91% of his carries.

While he may not break tackles at the same clip as some of his peers, no back in the league consistently drags defenders for extra yards like Oliveira. He’s also a major threat in the passing game, as he ranked second among running backs in both receptions and receiving yards last season.

RECEIVER: JUSTIN MCINNIS, BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

Second Team: Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan Roughriders

McInnis exploded in 2024 after a relatively quiet first four CFL seasons, where he totaled 94 catches for 1,286 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year alone, he matched that touchdown total and nearly doubled his career yardage, finishing with 92 receptions for 1,469 yards.

McInnis led the CFL in receiving grade (81.8), explosive receptions (45) and contested catches (25), and he was one of just four qualified receivers to average more than 2.25 yards per route run. While his production dipped slightly following Vernon Adams Jr.’s injury, he still finished as one of the league’s elite wideouts. With a full offseason to build chemistry with new quarterback Nathan Rourke, McInnis is well-positioned to remain among the CFL’s top pass catchers in 2025.

RECEIVER: JUSTIN HARDY, OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Second Team: Tevin Jones, Calgary Stampeders

After five seasons in the NFL, Justin Hardy needed just three years in the CFL to establish himself as one of the league’s premier receivers. In 2024, he earned a 78.8 receiving grade, tied for second-best among all wideouts, while finishing second in both explosive receptions (44) and yards after the catch (461). Though Hardy is now on the older side, there’s little reason to expect a drop-off, especially with another full offseason to build on his connection with quarterback Dru Brown in Ottawa.

RECEIVER: KENNY LAWLER, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Second Team: Eugene Lewis, Ottawa Redblacks

Despite missing 10 weeks of the 2024 season, Kenny Lawler still racked up 47 catches for 865 yards (including playoffs), showcasing his elite playmaking ability. His 78.8 receiving grade tied for second among all CFL receivers, and his 2.30 yards per route run ranked third. With a staggering 18.4-yard average target depth, Lawler remains one of the league’s premier deep threats. Now paired with Bo Levi Mitchell — the top quarterback entering 2025 — he’s in position for a massive bounce-back campaign.

RECEIVER: REGGIE BEGELTON, CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Second Team: Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Begelton has quietly been one of the CFL’s most productive receivers over the past two seasons. During that span, he averaged 1.92 yards per route run, forced 41 missed tackles, racked up 908 yards after the catch and earned an 80.3 receiving grade — all ranking inside the top five leaguewide.

He accomplished all of that despite working with subpar quarterback play. Now, with Vernon Adams Jr. under center, Begelton is poised for an even bigger 2025 campaign.

RECEIVER: TYSON PHILPOT, MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Second Team: Shemar Bridges, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Before a fluke foot injury ended his season in early August, Philpot was in the middle of a massive breakout campaign. He was on pace for 116 catches, 1,572 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which would have led the league. His 22 missed tackles forced ranked fourth despite playing in just eight full games.

The Montreal receiver averaged 2.32 yards per route run and 6.4 yards after the catch per reception, both the highest marks in the league among receivers with at least 300 snaps. He should be able to pick up right where he left off as one of the CFL’s most dangerous playmakers with the ball in his hands.

LT: MARTEZ IVEY, EDMONTON ELKS

Second Team: Ryan Hunter, Toronto Argonauts

Ivey has long been one of the CFL’s top run blockers, but 2024 marked his best season in pass protection as well. He didn’t allow a single sack and posted a 97.8 pass-blocking efficiency score. He also led the league by a wide margin with an 85.7 run-block grade. If Ivey can maintain that dominance in the run game while continuing to progress as a pass protector, he’ll be firmly in the conversation for best offensive lineman in the league.

LG: PIER-OLIVIER LESTAGE, MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Second Team: Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Lestage was our pick for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman last year after dominating in both run and pass blocking. He was the only offensive lineman to earn grades above 75.0 in both categories. Over the past two seasons, he’s lost just 5.5% of his true pass-blocking sets. Still only 27, Lestage is squarely in his prime and should remain a fixture in any conversation about the CFL’s top offensive linemen.

C: JUSTIN LAWRENCE, MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Second Team: David Beard, Edmonton Elks

Lawrence delivered a standout 2024 season, leading all centres with a 73.3 overall grade. He was the CFL’s top pass-blocking centre, allowing just one sack and 17 total pressures on the way to an 82.6 pass-blocking grade — the highest among all interior linemen. He also held his own in the run game with a solid 67.8 grade. Still in his prime, Lawrence is poised for another strong year anchoring the Alouettes’ offensive line.

RG: MARK KORTE, EDMONTON ELKS

Second Team: Dariusz Bladek, Ottawa Redblacks

The Elks signed David Beard this offseason, and he’s expected to take over at centre, which would shift Mark Korte — Edmonton’s centre the past two years — back to guard. It’s the same setup the team used in 2022 when Beard was last with the Elks. Korte impressed in pass protection last season, allowing just one sack and 24 total pressures on 619 true pass-blocking sets. He’s a dependable run blocker too and, at 28, should remain a key piece on one of the CFL’s best offensive lines.

RT: DEJON ALLEN, BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

Second Team: Joshua Coker, Calgary Stampeders

No offensive lineman in the CFL has matched Dejon Allen’s pass-blocking consistency over the past two seasons. The 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman has allowed just 41 pressures on 1,062 true pass-blocking snaps since the start of 2023, while his 82.2 pass-blocking grade over that span leads all linemen leaguewide. He’s a reliable run blocker, as well.

Now with the Lions after an offseason trade, Allen is set up for another standout year.

DEFENCE

DI: CASEY SAYLES, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Second Team: Jake Ceresna, Edmonton Elks

Sayles doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, but there’s a strong case that he’s been the CFL’s best interior defender over the past three seasons. In that span, he ranks first in overall grade (91.1) and run stops (67), fourth in total pressures (151), second in pass rush win rate (13.0%) and batted passes (12), and second in total snaps played (2,542). Sayles does everything at a high level and rarely comes off the field. He’s a true superstar.

DI: SHAWN OAKMAN, MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Second Team: Mustafa Johnson, Montreal Alouettes

Oakman’s professional journey has had its ups and downs, but he’s found his stride in the CFL as one of the league’s top interior defenders. His 24 sacks over the past three seasons rank third among interior linemen, and his 11.5% pass rush win rate sits fourth. In 2024, he posted a 15.1% win rate, third-best among all defensive linemen. With All-Star caliber teammate Mustafa Johnson now beside him, there’s every reason to believe Oakman can replicate that level of production this season.

EDGE: MALIK CARNEY, SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Second Team: Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders

Carney built on a solid start to his CFL career with a breakout 2024 season. He finished as the league’s highest-graded defensive lineman at 86.5 overall and was the only player to post both a run defense and pass rush grade above 80.0. He led the CFL in pass rush win rate (17.2%), pressure percentage (15.0%) and pass rushing productivity (9.2), while his 7.3% solo run stop rate ranked among the best. With that momentum, Carney is poised for another big year in Saskatchewan.

EDGE: WILLIE JEFFERSON, WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Second Team: Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Ottawa Redblacks

Entering his 11th CFL season, Willie Jefferson continues to defy time. He posted the second-highest pass rushing grade among edge defenders last year (82.1), racked up 60 pressures (third-most in the league) and ranked seventh in pass rush win rate (13.6%). He also led the CFL with 11 batted passes — part of a staggering 37 over the past three seasons (25 more than the next closest player).

Jefferson remains a disruptive force, and there’s no reason to expect a drop-off in 2025.

LB: TYRICE BEVERETTE, MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Second Team: Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks

Beverette was a legitimate Most Outstanding Player candidate in 2024 and the unquestioned leader of the Alouettes defense. He excelled in every phase — his 69 run tackles ranked fourth in the league, and he led all linebackers with 31 pressures and a 15.0% pass rush win rate. In coverage, he surrendered just one touchdown all year and earned a 63.3 coverage grade, seventh among linebackers. Beverette is a true three-down force and should be firmly in the conversation for Most Outstanding Defensive Player again in 2025.

LB: WYNTON MCMANIS, TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Second Team: Tony Jones, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

While Beverette does it all, Wynton McManis specializes. No one covers better.

His run defense was solid, and he rarely rushed the passer, but in coverage, he stood alone. McManis earned a league-best 92.7 coverage grade last season, allowing just 44 completions on 54 targets, with only 10 going for first downs. He added three interceptions, four pass breakups and led the league with 17 solo stops in coverage. McManis is not just the CFL’s top coverage linebacker, he might be the best coverage defender, period.

SAM LB: ADARIUS PICKETT, OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Second Team: Redha Kramdi, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Pickett has been one of the CFL’s top SAM linebackers for three seasons now. Last year, he gave up just 29 receptions and one touchdown on 404 coverage snaps, breaking up four passes and allowing a league-best 0.68 yards per coverage snap among cover linebackers. He also posted an 87.7 run defense grade, third-best in the league. Pickett remains the anchor of Ottawa’s defense and one of the CFL’s most well-rounded defenders.

HB: ROLAN MILLIGAN, SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Second Team: Ciante Evans, Toronto Argonauts

Of course Milligan makes the list. The reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player was dominant in 2024, finishing with a 90.8 coverage grade, second-best in the league. He allowed just 19 first downs or touchdowns on 720 coverage snaps, intercepted nine passes, and broke up 12 more. His 0.67 yards allowed per coverage snap was among the best marks for any halfback, and his 14 solo stops in coverage led the league. Milligan also added an 82.9 run defense grade. He was the CFL’s top defender last season and shows no signs of slowing down.

HB: REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Second Team: Damon Webb, Calgary Stampeders

This selection involves some projection, as Stubblefield missed nearly all of last season after suffering an injury in Week 1. Still, his 2023 campaign was too dominant to overlook. That year, he was targeted 52 times and allowed just 23 catches for 213 yards, no touchdowns and only nine first downs. He recorded three interceptions and 14 pass breakups. Quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 32.0 when targeting him, lower than if they had thrown the ball away on every play (39.6). If he can return to even 80% of that form, Stubblefield should again be one of the CFL’s elite defenders.

CB: TYRELL FORD, EDMONTON ELKS

Second Team: Marcus Sayles, Saskatchewan Roughriders

What a season it was for Tyrell Ford. No defensive back in the league matched his dominance at the catch point. The Canadian led all defenders with a 92.0 coverage grade and was targeted 101 times, yet he allowed just 53 receptions and 31 first downs or touchdowns. He intercepted seven passes and broke up an astounding 22 more, the most in the league by a wide margin. His open target percentage of 40.6% ranked fourth-lowest among outside corners.

Ford isn’t just a boom-or-bust ballhawk — he’s one of the CFL’s premier coverage defenders with an elite feel for disrupting throws.

CB: GARRY PETERS, BRITISH COLUMBIA LIONS

CB: Second Team: Kabion Ento, Montreal Alouettes

Peters didn’t post the gaudiest counting stats last season, but that’s largely because quarterbacks avoided him altogether. On 666 coverage snaps, he was targeted just 42 times, the fewest among any starting corner. He allowed only 25 receptions and just 12 first downs or touchdowns, breaking up 11 passes along the way. His 0.45 yards allowed per coverage snap led all CFL corners.

Peters has quietly been the league’s most consistent shutdown corner over the past three seasons, and there’s no reason to think that changes in 2025.

S: STAVROS KATSANTONIS, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Second Team: Royce Metchie, Edmonton Elks

Playing free safety in the CFL is one of the toughest jobs in football — the wide field creates massive responsibilities in coverage. No one handled it better last season than Stavros Katsantonis. He led all safeties with a 76.8 defensive grade, allowing just one touchdown as the primary coverage defender while forcing eight incompletions and picking off one pass. He also contributed 30 tackles in the run game. Katsantonis has shown steady improvement each year of his career, and at 28, he’s entering his prime as one of the league’s premier safeties.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: RENE PAREDES, CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Second Team: Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Rene Paredes has been the CFL’s most consistent and elite kicker for three straight seasons. He earned the highest kicking grade in 2024 (96.3), 2023 (96.6) and 2022 (93.4), a remarkable stretch of sustained excellence. Last season, he was 23-for-25 on field goals from beyond 40 yards — the best mark in the league. Simply put, Paredes remains the gold standard for kickers in the CFL.

P: CODY GRACE, EDMONTON ELKS

Second Team: Nikolas Constantinou, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Elks lost Jake Julien to the NFL following one of the greatest punting seasons in CFL history, but they wasted no time securing a top-tier replacement in Cody Grace. While Grace doesn’t possess the raw leg power of some of his peers, his precision is unmatched. The former Stampeder led the league with 33 punts downed inside the 20-yard line in 2024 and has been the CFL’s most accurate punter over the past three seasons.

KR: DEVONTE DEDMON, OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Second Team: James Letcher Jr., Montreal Alouettes

Dedmon was the CFL’s top kick returner in 2024, finishing with a league-leading 90.8 special teams grade. He also led the league with a 27.1-yard average per return and forced a CFL-best 26 missed tackles on kickoffs. One of just three players to return a kickoff for a touchdown last season, Dedmon remains one of the league’s most dangerous weapons in the return game.

PR: JANARION GRANT, TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Second Team: James Letcher Jr., Montreal Alouettes

Grant remains the CFL’s premier punt returner, and there’s no reason to expect a drop-off in 2025. He led the league last season with a 13.4-yard punt return average and found the end zone four times — the most punt return touchdowns in a single season. Over the past three years, he’s scored 11 return touchdowns, further cementing his status as one of the most dangerous returners in CFL history.

Special Teams: A.J. ALLEN, SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Second Team: Jack Cassar, Toronto Argonauts

Allen played the fourth-most special teams snaps in the league last year at 453 and made 29 total tackles. He finished with a 90.7 special teams grade, the highest grade among any player to play more than 300 special teams snaps.