Week 15 early spread picks for the 2020 NFL season

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Dec 14, 2020

We didn’t have the best of weeks on printed sides, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints killing a few of our teasers and the Houston Texans not even coming close in Chicago.

We did get our other pick of the week with the Kansas City Chiefs/Green Bay Packers teaser, in which both teams covered the teaser but not the closing number. The Bills and Cardinals both came through and were sides we supported in the Wednesday night PFF Forecast. We are 30-27 on the season and 8-8 on our picks of the week.

This is a weird week with some bigger spreads, but we’ve found some value. Enjoy!

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

Point (George Chahrouri): Thinking about Tua Tagovailoa facing Bill Belichick is a little terrifying. That said, this gives us a chance to fade one of the best narratives in football: Bill owning his former assistants once they become head coaches. Even Matt Patricia managed to upset the Pats once upon a time. Brian Flores is no Patricia, though, and he has the Miami defense playing like the Patriots did at their best.

