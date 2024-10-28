NFL Week 9 Betting: Best early bets before lines move

• Commanders should be heavier favorites against the Giants: Despite being on the road, Washington is getting only 3.5 points from the market.

• New-look Browns offense should get the best of Chargers: The current gap between Los Angeles and Cleveland is nonexistent, which makes the Browns as a home underdog a very attractive side in Week 9.

NFL Week 8 is nearly a wrap, and betting lines are now available for Week 9. Here are our favorite early bets for the slate.