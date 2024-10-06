NFL Week 5 anytime touchdown bets

• RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens: It’s hard not to go back to the Derrick Henry well, as he has handled 100% of his team’s carries inside the 5-yard line.

Henry is also in a prime spot against a Bengals rush defense that ranks second to last in rushing success rate allowed and near the bottom in nearly every rushing category.

With one of the highest team totals on the board, expect Henry to find the end zone in this divisional showdown.

Jacobs has been a workhorse for the Packers all season, and his red-zone usage reflects that. He has handled the sixth-highest percentage of his team’s touches inside the 5-yard line.

He also has a great matchup against a Rams rush defense that ranks third worst in rushing success rate allowed and fourth-worst in EPA allowed per rush.

Always a threat to score or break a big run, Jacobs will face a Rams defense that ranks in the bottom five for explosive rushes allowed. So, with the Packers sporting one of the higher team totals this week, Jacobs should have plenty of opportunities to punch it in.

No player has a better matchup this week than Deebo Samuel, according to our WR/CB matchup tool, as he faces a struggling Cardinals defense.

What makes Samuel a strong play in this spot is his versatility in the red zone, where he gets plenty of touches both as a rusher and a receiver.

A consistent threat to score, Samuel is in a prime position in a game where the 49ers are expected to find the end zone often, making him a solid bet to score this weekend.

