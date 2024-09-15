NFL Week 2 same-game parlays

• Darius Slayton to ignite the New York Giants‘ passing attack? The Washington defense allowed explosive passing plays (15 or more yards) at the sixth-highest rate in the league last season and continued to struggle in that area in Week 1, once again giving up the sixth-highest rate of explosive plays. This presents a clear betting opportunity for Week 2.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Same-game parlays (SGPs) allow you to combine multiple bets from a single game into one wager, increasing the potential payout.

Our SGP picks are built around specific game narratives that the data suggests could unfold, with insight into how key players and matchups may impact the outcome.

Here are our top SGP picks for this week based on these data-driven narratives.

Story: Darius Slayton ignites the New York Giants‘ passing attack

The Washington defense allowed explosive passing plays (15 or more yards) at the sixth-highest rate in the league last season and continued to struggle in that area in Week 1, once again giving up the sixth-highest rate of explosive plays.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled in Week 1, facing quick pressure on nearly 40% of his dropbacks. However, Washington only generated pressure on 15% of plays in Week 1, meaning Jones should have more time to throw this week. His outlook for success, naturally, looks much brighter when he's not dealing with quick pressure on 40% of his dropbacks.

With more time in the pocket, Jones will also have the opportunity to push the ball downfield, where Darius Slayton has quietly excelled. Slayton boasts one of the better deep-receiving grades in the NFL, paired with impressive separation numbers. In a favorable matchup against a vulnerable Commanders defense, expect big performances from Jones and Slayton, setting the stage for a Giants victory.