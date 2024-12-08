All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 14: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

2YPE5NJ November 29, 2024: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © David Smith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Ben Linsey

QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons — under 248.5 passing yards (-114 on FanDuel): The Vikings rank third in expected points allowed per pass play in their second season under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders — over 69.5 receiving yards (-115 on BetMGM): The rookie tight end's expected volume is about as safe as it comes this week. Tampa Bay has been susceptible to opposing tight ends, particularly in the slot, where Bowers has been targeted on 25% of his routes in 2024.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes

Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN %
1 8 19 30%
2 25 19 57%
3 19 28 40%
4 20 13 61%
5 16 16 50%
6 28 27 51%
7 31 20 61%
8 32 21 60%
9 44 30 59%
10 30 35 46%
11 29 32 48%
12 27 39 41%
13 37 36 51%
TOTAL 346 335 51%

As has been the case the past few weeks, all Key Insights can be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight.

  • Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 346-335 (51%)
  • Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 294-269 (52%)

QB KIRK COUSINS, ATLANTA FALCONS: UNDER 248.5 PASSING YARDS (-114 on FanDuel)

Cousins has been one of the higher-volume passers in the NFL, with 399 pass attempts on the season (10th most). It’s the efficiency in this matchup, however, that has me locked in on under 248.5 passing yards this week in his return to Minnesota.

Betting Featured Tools
  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores & Schedule

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.