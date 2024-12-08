NFL Week 14: Favorite player prop bets using PFF Key Insights

• QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons — under 248.5 passing yards (-114 on FanDuel): The Vikings rank third in expected points allowed per pass play in their second season under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

• TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders — over 69.5 receiving yards (-115 on BetMGM): The rookie tight end's expected volume is about as safe as it comes this week. Tampa Bay has been susceptible to opposing tight ends, particularly in the slot, where Bowers has been targeted on 25% of his routes in 2024.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season betting tools, including PFF Greenline, PFF Best Bets, PFF Power Ratings and more! Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes

Key Insights were developed to help inform winning decisions, whether that’s betting a player prop or making a start/sit decision in fantasy football.

We’ve been tracking the results of logical bets associated with each insight, and in the spirit of transparency, the week-over-week results are included below.

WEEK WINS LOSSES WIN % 1 8 19 30% 2 25 19 57% 3 19 28 40% 4 20 13 61% 5 16 16 50% 6 28 27 51% 7 31 20 61% 8 32 21 60% 9 44 30 59% 10 30 35 46% 11 29 32 48% 12 27 39 41% 13 37 36 51% TOTAL 346 335 51%

As has been the case the past few weeks, all Key Insights can be found on PFF’s Player Profiles for players with an associated insight.

Season-to-date record for all Key Insights: 346-335 (51%)

346-335 (51%) Key Insights record since Week 4 (3+ weeks of 2024 data): 294-269 (52%)

QB KIRK COUSINS, ATLANTA FALCONS: UNDER 248.5 PASSING YARDS (-114 on FanDuel)

Cousins has been one of the higher-volume passers in the NFL, with 399 pass attempts on the season (10th most). It’s the efficiency in this matchup, however, that has me locked in on under 248.5 passing yards this week in his return to Minnesota.