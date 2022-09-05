NFL Week 1: Odds, lines, spreads and best bets

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a blockbuster between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Take a look at the odds for every Week 1 game, courtesy of Bet MGM.
Last updated: Monday, September 5
Thursday, Sept. 8
Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Buffalo Bills
|-2.5 (-110)
|o52.5 (-110)
|-140
|Los Angeles Rams
|+2.5 (-110)
|u52.5 (-110)
|+115
Bet Cooper Kupp to go over 7.5 receptions (-125 on BetMGM): PFF's simulation has Kupp hitting this total and gives this bet a 12.4% edge.
Bet Devin Singletary to go under 2.5 receptions (-130 on DraftKings): PFF's fantasy football projections have Singletary catching one pass for 6.8 yards, making his 2.5-catch reception prop a good bet Thursday night.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Baltimore Ravens
|-7 (-105)
|o44.5 (-110)
|-300
|New York Jets
|+7 (-115)
|u44.5 (-110)
|+240
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New Orleans Saints
|-5.5 (-110)
|o42.5 (-110)
|-225
|Atlanta Falcons
|+5.5 (-110)
|u42.5 (-110)
|+185
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New England Patriots
|+3 (-110)
|o46.5 (-110)
|+130
|Miami Dolphins
|-3 (-110)
|u46.5 (-110)
|-155
Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cleveland Browns
|+2.5 (-110)
|o41.5 (-110)
|+110
|Carolina Panthers
|-2.5 (-110)
|u41.5 (-110)
|-135
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+6.5 (-110)
|o44.5 (-110)
|+225
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-6.5 (-110)
|u44.5 (-110)
|-275
San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|San Francisco 49ers
|-7 (-110)
|o41.5 (-110)
|-300
|Chicago Bears
|+7 (-110)
|u41.5 (-110)
|+240
Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-4 (-110)
|o48.5 (-110)
|-200
|Detroit Lions
|+4 (-110)
|u48.5 (-110)
|+165
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indianapolis Colts
|-8.5 (-110)
|o45.5 (-110)
|-375
|Houston Texans
|+8.5 (-110)
|u45.5 (-110)
|+290
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+3 (-110)
|o43.5 (-110)
|+135
|Washington Commanders
|-3 (-110)
|u43.5 (-110)
|-165
Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-4.5 (-110)
|o53.5 (-110)
|-200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4.5 (-110)
|u53.5 (-110)
|+165
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3.5 (-110)
|o52.4 (-110)
|+150
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-3.5 (-110)
|u52.5 (-110)
|-185
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Green Bay Packers
|-1.5 (-110)
|o48.5 (-110)
|-125
|Minnesota Vikings
|+1.5 (-110)
|u48.5 (-110)
|+105
New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New York Giants
|+6 (-110)
|o43.5 (-110)
|+200
|Tennessee Titans
|-6 (-110)
|u43.5 (-110)
|-250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-1.5 (-110)
|o50.5 (-105)
|-125
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1.5 (-110)
|u50.5 (-115)
|+105
Monday, Sept. 12
Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Denver Broncos
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Seattle Seahawks
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD