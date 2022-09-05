NFL Week 1: Odds, lines, spreads and best bets

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a blockbuster between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Take a look at the odds for every Week 1 game, courtesy of Bet MGM.

LAR @ BUF | BLT @ NYJ | NO @ ATL | NE @ MIA | CLV @ CAR | PIT @ CIN |

SF @ CHI | PHI @ DET | IND @ HST | JAX @ WAS | KC @ ARZ | LV @ LAC |

GB @ MIN | NYG @ TEN | TB @ DAL | DEN @ SEA

Last updated: Monday, September 5

Thursday, Sept. 8

Spread Total Moneyline Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-110) o52.5 (-110) -140 Los Angeles Rams +2.5 (-110) u52.5 (-110) +115

Bet Cooper Kupp to go over 7.5 receptions (-125 on BetMGM): PFF's simulation has Kupp hitting this total and gives this bet a 12.4% edge.

Bet Devin Singletary to go under 2.5 receptions (-130 on DraftKings): PFF's fantasy football projections have Singletary catching one pass for 6.8 yards, making his 2.5-catch reception prop a good bet Thursday night.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Spread Total Moneyline Baltimore Ravens -7 (-105) o44.5 (-110) -300 New York Jets +7 (-115) u44.5 (-110) +240

Spread Total Moneyline New Orleans Saints -5.5 (-110) o42.5 (-110) -225 Atlanta Falcons +5.5 (-110) u42.5 (-110) +185

Spread Total Moneyline New England Patriots +3 (-110) o46.5 (-110) +130 Miami Dolphins -3 (-110) u46.5 (-110) -155

Spread Total Moneyline Cleveland Browns +2.5 (-110) o41.5 (-110) +110 Carolina Panthers -2.5 (-110) u41.5 (-110) -135

Spread Total Moneyline Pittsburgh Steelers +6.5 (-110) o44.5 (-110) +225 Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-110) u44.5 (-110) -275

Spread Total Moneyline San Francisco 49ers -7 (-110) o41.5 (-110) -300 Chicago Bears +7 (-110) u41.5 (-110) +240

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles -4 (-110) o48.5 (-110) -200 Detroit Lions +4 (-110) u48.5 (-110) +165

Spread Total Moneyline Indianapolis Colts -8.5 (-110) o45.5 (-110) -375 Houston Texans +8.5 (-110) u45.5 (-110) +290

Spread Total Moneyline Jacksonville Jaguars +3 (-110) o43.5 (-110) +135 Washington Commanders -3 (-110) u43.5 (-110) -165

Spread Total Moneyline Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 (-110) o53.5 (-110) -200 Arizona Cardinals +4.5 (-110) u53.5 (-110) +165

Spread Total Moneyline Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-110) o52.4 (-110) +150 Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 (-110) u52.5 (-110) -185

Spread Total Moneyline Green Bay Packers -1.5 (-110) o48.5 (-110) -125 Minnesota Vikings +1.5 (-110) u48.5 (-110) +105

Spread Total Moneyline New York Giants +6 (-110) o43.5 (-110) +200 Tennessee Titans -6 (-110) u43.5 (-110) -250

Spread Total Moneyline Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-110) o50.5 (-105) -125 Dallas Cowboys +1.5 (-110) u50.5 (-115) +105

Monday, Sept. 12