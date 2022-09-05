Betting News & Analysis

NFL Week 1: Odds, lines, spreads and best bets

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Sep 5, 2022

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a blockbuster between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Take a look at the odds for every Week 1 game, courtesy of Bet MGM.

LAR @ BUF | BLT @ NYJ | NO @ ATL | NE @ MIA | CLV @ CAR | PIT @ CIN |
SF @ CHI | PHI @ DET | IND @ HST | JAX @ WAS | KC @ ARZ | LV @ LAC |
GB @ MIN | NYG @ TEN | TB @ DAL | DEN @ SEA

Last updated: Monday, September 5

Thursday, Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills

Spread Total Moneyline
Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-110) o52.5 (-110) -140
Los Angeles Rams +2.5 (-110) u52.5 (-110) +115

Bet Cooper Kupp to go over 7.5 receptions (-125 on BetMGM): PFF's simulation has Kupp hitting this total and gives this bet a 12.4% edge.

Bet Devin Singletary to go under 2.5 receptions (-130 on DraftKings): PFF's fantasy football projections have Singletary catching one pass for 6.8 yards, making his 2.5-catch reception prop a good bet Thursday night.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets

Spread Total Moneyline
Baltimore Ravens -7 (-105) o44.5 (-110) -300
New York Jets +7 (-115) u44.5 (-110) +240

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Spread Total Moneyline
New Orleans Saints -5.5 (-110) o42.5 (-110) -225
Atlanta Falcons +5.5 (-110) u42.5 (-110) +185

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Spread Total Moneyline
New England Patriots +3 (-110) o46.5 (-110) +130
Miami Dolphins -3 (-110) u46.5 (-110) -155

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Browns +2.5 (-110) o41.5 (-110) +110
Carolina Panthers -2.5 (-110) u41.5 (-110) -135

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Spread Total Moneyline
Pittsburgh Steelers +6.5 (-110) o44.5 (-110) +225
Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-110) u44.5 (-110) -275

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

Spread Total Moneyline
San Francisco 49ers -7 (-110) o41.5 (-110) -300
Chicago Bears +7 (-110) u41.5 (-110) +240

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia Eagles -4 (-110) o48.5 (-110) -200
Detroit Lions +4 (-110) u48.5 (-110) +165

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Spread Total Moneyline
Indianapolis Colts -8.5 (-110) o45.5 (-110) -375
Houston Texans +8.5 (-110) u45.5 (-110) +290

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders

Spread Total Moneyline
Jacksonville Jaguars +3 (-110) o43.5 (-110) +135
Washington Commanders -3 (-110) u43.5 (-110) -165

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

Spread Total Moneyline
Kansas City Chiefs -4.5 (-110) o53.5 (-110) -200
Arizona Cardinals +4.5 (-110) u53.5 (-110) +165

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Spread Total Moneyline
Las Vegas Raiders +3.5 (-110) o52.4 (-110) +150
Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 (-110) u52.5 (-110) -185

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Spread Total Moneyline
Green Bay Packers -1.5 (-110) o48.5 (-110) -125
Minnesota Vikings +1.5 (-110) u48.5 (-110) +105

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Spread Total Moneyline
New York Giants +6 (-110) o43.5 (-110) +200
Tennessee Titans -6 (-110) u43.5 (-110) -250

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Spread Total Moneyline
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-110) o50.5 (-105) -125
Dallas Cowboys +1.5 (-110) u50.5  (-115) +105

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Broncos TBD TBD TBD
Seattle Seahawks TBD TBD TBD

 

