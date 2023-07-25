NFL News & Analysis

NFL Betting 2023: Dolphins edge defender Jaelan Phillips a good bet to go over his 8.75 sack total

2M1JGGC Inglewood, California, USA. 11th Dec, 2022. Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates a play during the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Ryan Smith
Jul 25, 2023
Miami Dolphins

•A lot to love about Jaelan Phillips’ pass-rushing metrics: Last season, Phillips ranked fifth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rushing grade (90.1). His 77 total pressures ranked seventh.

• Consistency in his favor: Phillips also showed consistency from game to game, as he produced five or more pressures in 11 games in 2022.

In just five days, the Miami Dolphins will hold their first of 10 open practices. From there, the countdown to the season opener is on, as it will be just six short weeks until Mike McDaniel's squad travels to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although betting lines have been out for months now, the market really starts to heat up at this particular time of year. And while many bettors will focus on the Miami offense for their season-long bets, a good defensive-minded bet is currently flying under the radar.

Jaelan Phillips’ season-long sack prop currently sits at 8.75 on PrizePicks and DraftKings. And given that he has 15.5 sacks over his first two seasons, it’s understandable why taking the over may not be intriguing at first glance. However, a dive into the film and some underlying metrics reveal why it's worth taking a flyer on this prop.

Betting sack props: What to consider

When it comes to over/under sack props, it is important to avoid getting caught up in the final box score stats. Just because a player is at or near the top of the league in sacks, it doesn’t necessarily mean they were the best (or even a great) pass-rusher that year.

