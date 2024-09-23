Monday Night Football: Commanders-Bengals betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Bengals – Over 6.5 Receptions: After an outburst on the field in Week 2, following what Chase felt like was a dangerous tackle used against him, I wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of what the talented receiver has in store to follow-up this week.

• WR Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders – Over 15.0 Receiving + Rushing Yards: The Commanders will definitely have to pass in this one if they hope to match the output we’ve seen from a tandem like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Although Brown has seen just three targets and only 17 yards this season, he came one errant Jayden Daniels pass from coming away with a score.

Game Overview

The second game on Monday Night features two teams coming off hotly contested games that came down to the wire, one coming away with the win and the other suffering a crushing loss.

While moral victories don’t exist in this game, the Bengals made serious adjustments after Week 1 and, as a result, took the defending champs to the brink in Week 2, but they ultimately came away short. Cincy held a lead during the final drive but its hopes were dashed by a Kansas City field goal as time expired. After such a poor performance in Week 1, the adjustments made to follow provide some promising potential that this team can right the ship.

Although this Bengals offense still has some stuff to iron out, particularly in the running game, the defensive side of the ball saw the most marked improvements week over week. After struggling a bit with a limited New England Patriots offense in Week 1, the “Who Dey” defense jumped into the top-eight in EPA per play allowed against one of the most prolific play-caller/signal-caller tandems in the game with the Chiefs, but unfortunately, left too much time on the board to capture the win.

On the other hand, the Commanders struggled to get into the end zone but still managed to come away with the victory off the leg of kicker Austin Seibert, who nailed seven kicks on a day their opponent had to go without a placekicker due to injury.

Despite coming away with field goals instead of touchdowns, this Commanders offense has finally found some footing once they started feeding running back Brian Robinson. The third-year back erupted for over 7.8 yards per carry with over 92% of that production coming after first contact.

That should give this Commanders offense some much-needed confidence offensively as they continue to work towards getting first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels comfortable in Kliff Kingsbury’s system.

Tee Higgins‘ return to this lineup will undoubtedly open up the passing game for this unit, after the previous two weeks of defenses largely keying off of Chase and forcing this offense to find another way to win.

Shockingly, this Bengals offense has gotten away from the big-play passing game it has become synonymous with – at least when Joe Burrow is on the field. Through two weeks, this offense has produced just four receptions of 15-or-more yards. It will need to get back to that this week if it wants to regain its ground in the AFC North.

That’s not good news for the Commanders, as they’re dealing with a variety of ailments to their cornerback room. Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) is questionable to go this week, while Benjamin St-Juste (groin) and Quan Martin (Hamstring) are slated to go after being limited in practice this week.

WR Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders: Over 15.0 Receiving + Rushing Yards (-113) – 18.0% PFF Greenline Edge

Given what we just established regarding the Bengals potential plans to air out the ball this week, it would lend itself well to also projecting a game script. The Commanders will definitely have to pass in this one if they hope to match the output we’ve seen from a tandem like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Although Brown has seen just three targets and only 17 yards this season, he came one errant Jayden Daniels pass from coming away with a score. He ran 23 routes against the Giants this past week, a marked jump over the 15 he saw in Week 1.

Given how much he showed in camp, it’s a bit odd he hasn’t seen more run to start the year. That should change moving forward as this offense continues to try to figure out the passing game.