Monday Night Football: Titans-Dolphins betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• WR DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans — over 36.5 rushing and receiving yards: After a sluggish start to the season, Hopkins bounced back in Week 3, hauling in six receptions on seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Despite seeing only three targets in his first two games, Hopkins still leads the team with 1.84 yards per route run.

• WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins — over 0.5 rushing yards: Although Dolphins receivers have attempted just three rushes this season, two have gone to Waddle, including one backward screen pass. He has eclipsed this line in two games this season.

• 2024 Record: 10-8 (55.6%) for 1.95 units.

Tennessee Titans vs Miami Dolphins (-2.5) [Total: 37]

Game Overview

The first of two Monday Night matchups features the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, both aiming to rebound after a challenging first month of the season. Neither team has covered the spread so far, leaving more questions than answers as they navigate through their struggles.

The Dolphins will turn to their third quarterback of the season, Tyler Huntley, after Skylar Thompson suffered a rib injury in Week 3 against Seattle. Despite Huntley having limited time to learn Mike McDaniel's system, bettors have shown confidence, shifting the line from Miami as a 1.5-point underdog to a 2.5-point favorite.

Huntley's last start came in a Week 18 loss for the Ravens last season, where he earned a respectable 67.1 PFF passing grade. His performance was hampered by dropped passes, as reflected by a 72% adjusted completion percentage compared to his actual 53.6% rate.

This time, Huntley has a more dynamic supporting cast that features standout playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane. If he can effectively distribute the ball to these weapons and avoid costly errors, there's potential for success in Miami‘s offense.

Speaking of limiting mistakes, that hasn’t come easily for the Titans. Back-breaking turnovers late in games have become inescapable for Will Levis and this offense. The second-year passer has thrown just two big-time throws compared to five turnover-worthy plays, leading to the league’s third-lowest passing grade (44.0).

However, this week’s matchup presents a good opportunity for both of these passers to put out good tape. The Titans and Dolphins coverage units rank in the bottom eight in team coverage grade, providing favorable conditions for both passers. Last week, the Tennessee defense allowed Packers backup Malik Willis to post a 120.4 passer rating, while Miami‘s defense surrendered 8.5 yards per attempt to Geno Smith, one of the top marks in Week 3.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans: Over 36.5 Rush/Receiving yards (-114) — 1.8% PFF Greenline Edge

After a sluggish start to the season, Hopkins bounced back in Week 3, hauling in six receptions on seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Despite seeing only three targets in his first two games, Hopkins still leads the team with 1.84 yards per route run.

After Hopkins' performance, Levis will want to start finding his talented target more consistently. In their time together, Levis has successfully leaned on Hopkins, surpassing this line in seven of their 11 full games together.

Despite boasting some big names in their secondary, the Dolphins have struggled to find consistency in coverage, allowing the sixth-most EPA per passing play so far.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins: Over 0.5 Rushing yards (+211) — 29.9% PFF Greenline Edge

Mike McDaniel's creativity will be crucial as he looks to get the ball to his playmakers without relying on an experienced quarterback. Jet sweeps, end-around leads and reverses all have a home in this Miami offense, so don’t be surprised when McDaniel digs one out of the play sheet.

While Dolphins receivers have only had three rushing attempts this season, two have gone to Jaylen Waddle — including one backward screen pass — allowing him to surpass his rushing line in two games so far.