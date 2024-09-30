Monday Night Football: Seahawks-Lions betting preview (odds, lines, best bets)

• Bet the over 47: Despite the challenges, Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense have consistently risen to the occasion. Smith has posted a strong 79.0 PFF passing grade this season, ranking seventh in the league, thanks to his composure and precision in getting the ball to his playmakers. With injuries plaguing their defense, Seattle will need Smith and the offense to continue carrying the load.

Game Overview

The second matchup of the Week 4 Monday Night double-header features a pair of contenders out of the NFC.

Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks are off to a hot start in his first year at the helm, but this marks their first real test of the season. Seattle’s schedule to start the campaign has been relatively light, having captured wins against Denver, New England and Miami, yet they possess a modest 1-1-1 record against the spread, having found themselves as favorites three straight weeks. Monday night will be their first taste as a road dog in 2024.

The defense has been this team's calling card to start the year, with Macdonald’s unit leading the NFL in EPA allowed per play through three weeks. They've excelled across the board, showing strength in run defense, coverage and pass rushing.

However, a laundry list of injuries along the Hawks’ front seven will force them to play without LB Boye Mafe, DI Byron Murphy II and DI Leonard Williams this week.

That could be a challenge heading into Detroit, given the number of offensive weapons the Lions have, especially in the run game with the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery running behind a dominant offensive line. The Lions’ rushing attack holds the third-highest grade in the NFL (87.5) through Week 3.

Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions: Game Total Over 47 points (-110) — 0.8% PFF Greenline Edge

This Hawks pass rush has been consistently successful, having generated the highest pressure rate (43.4%) in the NFL. But this week, they’ll have to contend without several key contributors along the defensive line, which will require this talented secondary to stand up.

While undeniably talented, it’s difficult for any coverage unit to hold up as plays extend. Slowing down Amon-Ra St. Brown is a challenge in itself, and the emergence of Jameson Williams adds another dangerous option for Jared Goff if he’s given time in the pocket.

Despite the challenges, Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense have consistently risen to the occasion. Smith has posted a strong 79.0 PFF passing grade this season, ranking seventh in the league, thanks to his composure and precision in getting the ball to his playmakers. With injuries plaguing their defense, Seattle will need Smith and the offense to continue carrying the load.