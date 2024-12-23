College Football Playoff Betting: Best quarterfinal bets to make before lines move

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are set, with Penn State facing Boise State, Notre Dame taking on Georgia, Texas battling Arizona State and Ohio State clashing with Oregon.

These high-stakes matchups promise thrilling action and early betting opportunities are crucial before the lines begin to adjust. With sharp bettors and public money flooding the market, the best values are often found in the first few days after lines are released. Here's a breakdown of the best quarterfinal bets to lock in before the odds start to shift.