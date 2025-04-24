2025 Final PFF College Football Show Mock Draft: Bears, Giants, Saints make splash picks

The Panthers make a massive move up: Carolina trades up to No. 3 overall to select edge defender Abdul Carter for its struggling defense.

A year ago at this time, we drop/ped our way-too-early 2025 NFL Mock Draft. A lot has changed since then, and now it’s time for us to drop our final predictive mock draft before the chaos unfolds tonight.

You can pretty much write this one in ink. After leading all FBS quarterbacks with a 92.9 PFF grade this past season, Ward is all but guaranteed to go first to the Titans.

After a winding process that included suspicions of selecting a quarterback or a pass-rush partner for Myles Garrett, Cleveland lands the best athlete in the draft in Travis Hunter. Hunter’s uniqueness as a prospect — who ranked inside the top seven in PFF receiving and coverage grade during his Heisman-winning campaign — could help the Browns immensely given their needs at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Projected trade: New York sends the No. 3 overall pick to Carolina for the No. 8 overall pick, No. 74 overall pick and a 2026 second-round pick

New York could very well select Carter here itself, but the Giants are not in a bad spot at edge defender with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already in tow. The Panthers are much more desperate for a premier pass-rusher after being the ones who traded Burns to the Giants in the first place.

New York picks up an extra third-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year to move back five spots, while Carolina selects the nation’s most valuable edge rusher from this past season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. General managers Joe Schoen and Dan Morgan are good friends dating back to their days working together with the Buffalo Bills and have proven to be able to get deals done before.

Given Mike Vrabel’s consistent comments about his belief in Campbell’s ability to play left tackle, New England selects the LSU product to fill its biggest need. Campbell should bring immediate improvement to New England’s poor pass protection after allowing just two sacks over the past two seasons combined.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

The Jaguars had the fifth-lowest-graded group of defensive tackles in the NFL this past season and didn’t do anything in free agency to address that issue. They do so here by selecting Graham, who led all FBS interior defenders with a 91.1 overall PFF grade this past season.

The Raiders ranked dead last as a team in rushing grade in 2024. They alleviate the need for a dynamic runner early with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who is coming off a record-setting season in which he racked up nearly 2,000 yards after contact and 152 missed tackles forced on the ground.

New York’s offensive line is loaded outside of right tackle, where Carter Warren is currently slated to start (44.6 overall PFF grade on 141 snaps in 2024). The Jets fix that issue here by selecting the draft’s best right tackle in Membou, who was one of two tackles in the FBS to earn 85.0-plus grades as both a pass blocker and run blocker.

Projected trade: New York sends the No. 3 overall pick to Carolina for the No. 8 overall pick, No. 74 overall pick and a 2026 second-round pick

If the Giants still have an interest in Shedeur Sanders, yet don’t see the value in selecting him third overall, then this could be an ideal trade for them. They pick up an extra third-round pick this year and a 2026 second rounder while staying in pole position ahead of New Orleans to take Sanders. New York can focus on needs in the trenches as well as linebacker and running back later in the draft.

With Sanders off the board, New Orleans pivots to improving its trenches. While a defensive lineman is certainly in play here, the Saints did earn the lowest PFF pass-blocking grade in the league this past season (51.7). They’ll address that issue by selecting Banks here, who was fourth among FBS tackles with an 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade last year. This selection also allows last year’s first-round pick, Taliese Fuaga, to move back to his collegiate position of right tackle.

Ben Johnson understands the value of elite tight end play through the air and on the ground. A pairing of Penn State’s Tyler Warren and incumbent Cole Kmet would further revitalize Chicago’s offense. Warren led all Power Four tight ends with 1,230 receiving yards and an elite 93.4 PFF receiving grade.

Outside of Nick Bosa, the 49ers don’t have much to get excited about along their defensive line. Stewart is certainly a swing for the fences after posting just a 67.2 PFF pass-rushing grade, but he has freakish athletic tools and is a very strong run defender.

Dallas’ offense would operate a lot better with a legitimate X receiver who can win vertically and free up CeeDee Lamb underneath. That description can certainly be used for Tetairoa McMillan, who used his 6-foot-4 frame to lead the FBS in receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets over the past two seasons.

With rumors of a potential Jalen Ramsey trade in the works, Miami’s needs in the secondary have become even more dire. Johnson could be an ideal replacement for the former three-time All-Pro after earning an elite 91.3 overall PFF grade across three years at Michigan.

The Colts don’t currently have a tight end on their roster who gained at least 200 receiving yards last season. That changes with the addition of Michigan’s Colston Loveland who, despite a poor quarterback situation, ranked third among FBS tight ends with a 90.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024.

The Falcons keep Walker in the Peach State and address their glaring need for some pass-rush juice after earning bottom-six team pass-rush grades for four-straight seasons. Walker is a bit of a tweener as a linebacker and edge defender, but he’s an elite athlete with a 19.4% pass-rush win rate across the last two years.

Projected trade: Arizona sends the No. 16 overall pick to Buffalo for the No. 30 overall pick, No. 56 overall pick and No. 132 overall pick

The Bills have a desperate need for another starter at cornerback after ranking 31st in team coverage grade last season. A bold move to trade up for a star like Jahdae Barron could be in the cards. Barron earned the highest PFF zone coverage grade among FBS cornerbacks last season and would fit like a glove in Sean McDermott’s defense.

The Bengals have needs all over their defensive line without even taking into account the potential of them trading away star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Even if he remains in Cincinnati, he’ll need a new running mate following Sam Hubbard’s retirement. Williams has work to do as a pass rusher but he has intriguing tools and has earned 80-plus PFF run-defense grades in each of the past two seasons.

Marshall’s Mike Green would complete a Seattle defensive line in need of one more dynamic pass rusher. He led the FBS with a 92.4 overall PFF grade and 17 sacks in 2024.

Franchise legend Lavonte David is on just a one-year contract and is 35 years old, so Tampa Bay should be looking to find its future at the linebacker position. Campbell would solve that problem and was one of only five linebackers in the country who earned 75.0-plus PFF grades in coverage, as a run defender and as a pass rusher.

Denver ranked 28th in PFF rushing grade in 2024 despite possessing a very good offensive line. Their running backs had a hard time fighting through contact and breaking tackles, making the team a prime candidate to draft Omarion Hampton. Over the past two seasons, Hampton ranks second behind Ashton Jeanty with 2,294 yards after contact.

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t signed with the Steelers as of now, so Pittsburgh must assume that its quarterback room for next season consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. The Steelers swing for the fences here on Milroe, who has the best physical tools of any signal caller in the draft but is still raw in a number of areas.

The Chargers lost a valuable run stopper in Poona Ford in free agency. It’s likely they will try to replace him in this draft and Kenneth Grant, whom Jim Harbaugh is very familiar with, could be a prime option. Grant tied for seventh among qualified Power Four defensive tackles with an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

The Packers break their 23-year streak of not selecting a first-round pass-catcher with Golden here. He’s coming off a breakout junior year and ran a scintillating 4.29-second 40-yard dash. Golden would inject some much-needed speed into Green Bay’s receiving corps.

Projected trade: Minnesota sends the No. 24 overall pick to New Orleans for the No. 40 overall pick, No. 71 overall pick and No. 131 overall pick

New Orleans has a reputation for getting aggressive in the draft and has been rumored to love Jaxson Dart as its potential franchise quarterback. The Saints trade back into the first round with Minnesota, which is a prime candidate to trade down, in order to select him. Dart led the FBS with a 91.9 PFF passing grade in 2024.

The Texans traded away their franchise left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and attempt to find their next one here in Simmons. He’s coming off a season-ending torn patellar tendon but was excellent pre-injury, leading all FBS tackles with a 0.7% pressure rate allowed while not surrendering a sack or hit.

Projected trade: Los Angeles sends the No. 26 overall pick to New York for the No. 34 overall pick, No. 99 overall pick and No. 154 overall pick

The Giants got their quarterback earlier with a trade down. Now, they trade up for an ideal partner at defensive tackle for Dexter Lawrence in Oregon’s Derrick Harmon. Harmon led all FBS interior defenders with 55 pressures in 2024 while posting an outstanding 86.3 PFF pass-rushing grade.

The Ravens inject some much-needed juice into their defensive line by selecting Pearce here. His 22.4% pressure rate since 2023 is the best of any edge defender in America.

The Lions need pass rush help, and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku is prepared to provide it. He earned an elite 90.5 PFF pass-rushing grade along with 60 pressures and 14 sacks during his final college season.

Projected trade: Washington sends the No. 29 overall pick to Chicago for the No. 39 overall pick, No. 148 overall pick and a 2026 third-round pick

After taking Warren at No. 10, the Bears address their defensive line by trading back into the first round to grab Nolen. His 91.6 PFF run-defense grade was second in the nation to only Mason Graham. Since Chicago also owns the No. 41 overall pick, it can afford to get aggressive in trying to trade up if a top defensive lineman like Nolen slips.

Projected trade: Arizona sends the No. 16 overall pick to Buffalo for the No. 30 overall pick, No. 56 overall pick and No. 132 overall pick

After picking up extra draft capital in a trade with Buffalo, Arizona bulks up on the interior with Alabama’s Tyler Booker. Booker ranked fourth among FBS guards with an 83.5 true PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024. He would also fit in well with the Cardinals’ gap-heavy rushing attack.

Kansas City is able to stop Starks’ fall here, and he’d be a perfect fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense as yet another versatile defensive back for him to play with. Starks earned an 87.5 overall PFF grade across three years at Georgia and would be an ideal replacement for Justin Reid, who signed with the Saints.

Philadelphia opts for the freakishly athletic Nick Emmanwori to replace the departed C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety. Emmanwori earned a career-high 86.8 PFF coverage grade in 2024 while picking off four passes and breaking up three others.