2024 Midseason Team of the NFC East

– Eagles almost sweep the offensive line: Center is the only spot where Philadelphia didn’t have the best offensive lineman in the division.

– Commanders short on numbers but enjoy selections at significant spots: Washington boasts the best quarterback in the NFC East while also getting shoutouts at receiver, linebacker and safety.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

We're at the halfway mark (or near enough) of the season, so PFF will dive into each division and present the best players at every position thus far. After diving into the AFC, we'll head into the NFC East where the Philadelphia Eagles land a whopping 13 picks.

It wasn’t meant to look this easy for a rookie right? Daniels has been sensational and is currently our third-ranked quarterback in overall grade, turning the Commanders into a team everyone has to worry about.

Barkley is producing a highlight-reel season with the load he is carrying, giving him the nod over Brian Robinson who is quietly doing very well himself.

A.J. Brown has the highest grade of all NFC East receivers at 90.4, but the time he is missed means these three names go above him. CeeDee Lamb misses out with a lower grade (76.6 receiving grade), but really any of the five are deserving.

We’re low on choices here, so we go for the tight end with the highest receiving grade. Goedert’s 71.0 receiving grade is his best since 2022.

While Cornelius Lucas deserves some love for his season, Mailata is the top dog in this division and the grading shows it. His 88.4 overall grade would be a new career high and ranks second among all tackles.

Another Eagle, Dickerson is the fourth-highest-graded Eagles lineman and the fourth to make this team. The Birds have a knack for finding stars.

The only spot without an Eagle after Jason Kelce retired goes to Biadasz. The former Cowboy is just grading out above Cam Jurgens at a 67.0 overall mark. When we revisit these rankings at the end of the year, there’s a chance the clean sweep is on.

We didn’t see this coming from Becton, but he has been a great find for the Eagles and the highest-rated guard in the division at 78.2 overall.

Philadelphia is blessed with the two best tackles in the division, with Johnson continuing to play at a high level. His 82.2 overall grade is well on par with his pristine career metrics.

Has Parsons played enough to get the nod here? Maybe not, but he’s been so much better than everyone else that we talked ourselves into it. Burns may be a bit one-dimensional but his work rushing the passer gets him in, posting a 77.1 pass-rushing grade and 32 pressures.

Lawrence continues to produce elite grades with his 90.0 overall effort over 10 points better than the next-best player in the division. That is Carter, who hasn’t quite taken the step up many expected but is still producing exceptionally well as a pass rusher with an 84.7 grade.

The fact Wagner is still able to produce an 85.6 overall grade is remarkable. The 34-year-old is just an incredibly consistent performer who is a big factor in the Commanders’ success. Joining him, we considered Bobby Okereke but Baun deserves the nod with his good work in coverage (90.1 grade).

Most divisions have a few star corners to get excited about, but the NFC East is lacking this year. Still, there’s plenty of good play, with the two rookies Phillips and DeJean earning the highest coverage grades.

We’ve selected the only two safeties to grade above 70.0 in coverage, who just so happen to be the only two safeties to have a grade above 70.0 overall in the NFC East.

Aubrey is having a year for the ages and is our top-ranked kicker on the year with a 95.0 overall grade. He and Turpin have been two of the more reliable and/or exciting members of the Cowboys this year.





