Seattle Seahawks sign QB Sam Darnold to a three-year, $110.5 million deal

Hoping lightning strikes twice: Darnold frequently attacked opposing secondaries deep in 2024, benefiting from one of the NFL’s top deep threats in wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He finished the season with 36 completions on throws of 20-plus yards — the most of any quarterback.

Just days after trading former starter Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks have their new quarterback.

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, securing his place as the team’s new starter. The deal includes $55 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, and will become official on Wednesday, once the 2025 league year begins.

Originally expected to serve as a backup behind first-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy in 2024, Darnold was thrust into action due to injury and far exceeded expectations, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth.

Sam Darnold: PFF grades by season

Under Kevin O’Connell’s guidance, Darnold posted career-best numbers, earning an 80.7 overall PFF grade after never previously surpassing 66.0 in his six prior seasons. The 27-year-old also finished with the seventh-most PFF WAR among quarterbacks in 2024, solidifying himself as the top free-agent quarterback on the market.

O’Connell didn’t scale back his playbook with Darnold under center. Instead, the Vikings' head coach and offensive playcaller pushed the ball downfield aggressively. Darnold frequently attacked opposing secondaries deep, benefiting from one of the NFL’s top deep threats in wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He finished the season with 36 completions on throws of 20-plus yards — the most of any quarterback in 2024.

Now, Darnold heads to Seattle with questions surrounding his new receiving corps. The Seahawks have seen significant turnover at the position, releasing veteran Tyler Lockett and trading deep threat D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers just before free agency. That leaves Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mike Bobo as the only returning receivers from Seattle’s 2024 unit with at least 100 snaps last season.

Seattle will now look to build around Darnold, with 23-year-old slot receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a key piece. In his second season, Smith-Njigba earned an 83.5 PFF receiving grade—ranking 17th among qualifying receivers—and was one of just 10 players to record 100 or more receptions during the 2024 regular season.