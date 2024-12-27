2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 17

• Puka Nacua retains his throne: He is one of four wide receivers with a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade this season.

• Tee Higgins moves up: He now owns the seventh-best PFF receiving grade after recording a 21-yard catch midway through the first quarter and securing a 2-yard touchdown pass two plays later.

Nacua caught each of his eight targets against the Jets for 56 yards and three first downs. Most of his yards came from a 27-yard grab midway through the fourth quarter that moved the Rams deep inside the red zone. The play was Nacua’s second gain of 15-plus yards on the afternoon, giving him 25 such catches this season.

Nacua was targeted five times on wide screens and slide routes and gained 24 yards. He’s been targeted 20 times on those routes this season and leads all receivers in yards (184), touchdowns (two) and PFF receiving grade (93.3) on such plays.

Collins capped off the first quarter against Kansas City with a 30-yard catch on a third-down play, his fourth of the period. He recorded a second explosive gain of 16 yards in the fourth quarter and finished the day with seven catches for 60 yards.

Collins now has 60 catches for 909 yards and ranks fifth in adjusted target rate this month (35.0%). He remains a top-five receiver against zone coverage (90.1 PFF grade) entering Week 17 but has struggled against that look in December (59.0), gaining only 51 yards despite securing 10 of 13 targets.