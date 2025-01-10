2024 NFL wide receiver rankings after the regular season

• Puka Nacua leads the NFL after the regular season: The second-year star didn't play in Week 18 but dominated all season.
• Drake London finishes with a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade: London broke out with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. at the helm for the Falcons in 2024.
Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes
1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (93.0)
Nacua did not play in Week 18 but finished the regular season with PFF's best receiving grade.
2. Nico Collins, Houston Texans (91.6)