2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 7

• Josh Downs breaks in in a big way: Indianapolis' second-year receiver cracks the top five after another excellent game.

• Two Bengals in the top-10: Cincinnati expected Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to both flourish, and it's finally happening.

Collins was placed on IR last week with his hamstring injury, ruling him out through at least Week 9.

Godwin was targeted 11 times in the first half against New Orleans, catching nine passes for 62 yards. His highlights include a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter as a defender wrapped him up and a 21-yard catch on third-and-4 late in the second. His final catch of the day came on a glide route that he took 55 yards for a second touchdown late in the third quarter. Godwin finished with a season-high in targets (13) and catches (11) and recorded his first multi-touchdown game this season.

Godwin continues to be one of the best slot players in the league, ranking near the top in several categories. He has 11 catches of 15-plus yards this season, all from the slot, and has forced eight missed tackles.