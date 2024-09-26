2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 4

• Chris Olave shakes up the top: Olave's 86-yard day against the Eagles propels him to the No. 1 spot on the list.

• Hello, Jauan Jennings: With the 49ers down three major pass-catching weapons, the unsung wideout stepped up in a big way in Week 3.

A strong receiving corps is the backbone of any successful passing attack and provides quarterbacks with reliable targets and the ability to stretch the field. This season, we'll be breaking down the league's best receivers each week, offering a detailed look at each player's impact.

As we dive into these wide receiver rankings, keep in mind that these early-season receiving grades are fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Once we have larger sample sizes, the rankings will stabilize, giving a clearer picture of who the top performers are.

Olave takes over the No. 1 spot heading into Week 4. He caught all six of his targets against Philadelphia for 86 yards, with three of his catches coming in the first quarter. Olave had four catches of 10-plus yards and five total first downs. He caught his first touchdown pass of the season and generated a perfect passer rating when targeted.

Olave now has 12 catches on the season for 178 yards, with most of his work coming in first halves and early downs. Olave has caught all eight of his first-half targets for 115 yards and six first downs. He has been targeted nine times on early downs, securing eight catches for 133 yards.

Olave also leads all receivers in contested catch grading. He ranks eighth in contested target rate (35.7%) and has secured four of five targets for 57 yards, all first downs.

Collins came down with four catches for 86 yards against Minnesota. He collected three explosive gains in the second half, with two catches of 25-plus yards. Collins forced three missed tackles, averaged 11.5 yards after the catch per reception and moved the chains with each catch.

Collins remains the league leader in receiving yards (338) and explosive gains (12). He ranks top-10 in many statistical categories, including yards after the catch (105), yards after contact (55), missed tackles forced (5), yards per route run (3.02) and first downs gained (16).

Godwin caught six of his eight targets for 53 yards in Tampa Bay’s loss to Denver. He gained five first downs, caught his third touchdown of the season and generated a 131.8 passer rating when targeted.

Godwin ranks fourth in adjusted target rate (35.8%) and passer rating when targeted (150.2) entering Week 4. He leads all receivers with 17 first downs gained and is second in yards after the catch (141).

Rice led receivers with 12 catches in Week 3. He moved the chains seven times, forced six missed tackles (first) and caught his second touchdown pass of the year. Rice amassed five catches of 10-plus yards, two explosive gains and averaged 2.97 yards per route run.

Rice now ranks second in receiving yards (288) after three games. He leads all receivers with 24 catches and 185 yards after the catch. Rice has been targeted 29 times at an adjusted rate of 41.4% (second). He ranks second in early-down targets (24), catching 20 passes for 243 yards (first).

Samuel missed Week 3 with a calf injury.

Jennings leaps into the top 10 (31st last week) on the back of a career day, recording 11 catches and his first 100-yard game. Jennings gained seven first downs and secured five contested catches for 71 yards (first). Four of his first downs came in these situations. Jennings had three catches of 30-plus yards and finished with a perfect passer rating when targeted.

Jennings remains the second-most-targeted 49er behind Samuel (30.9%) and is up to 18 catches for 276 yards. He has caught all but three targets and ranks second in yards per route run (3.29).

Smith suffered a concussion early in the fourth quarter against New Orleans and is in the concussion protocol. He caught seven passes for 79 yards, with two explosive gains.

Smith forced a missed tackle and gained four first downs. He is the only Eagles receiver with over nine targets this season in light of A.J. Brown’s injury. He ranks top-10 in catches (21) and yards (239), has six catches of 15-plus yards and has forced five missed tackles.

Smith has gotten it done from different areas of the field. He’s caught 12 of his 14 short-area targets for 106 yards and six first downs. He also ranks third in grading from the intermediate area of the field, catching eight passes for 124 yards.

Nabers dominated the second quarter against Cleveland with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Each catch gained a first down, and it was his second straight game with at least five first-down gains and a touchdown. Nabers finished the day with eight catches for 78 yards, not to mention a 124.3 passer rating when targeted.

Nabers is the league’s most-targeted receiver through Week 3 (36), catching

23 passes for 271 yards (both top-five). He’s gained 129 yards after the catch (third) and leads all receivers in short-area yardage (161).

Pierce was targeted twice against Chicago, catching one pass for 44 yards. The catch came on a third-down play early in the second quarter and moved Indianapolis inside Chicago’s 5-yard line.

Pierce is up to nine catches for 125 yards on the season and remains the only Colts receiver with over 100 yards receiving. He’s caught three of six deep targets for 161 yards (second) and remains the league leader in average depth of target (25.2 yards) and deep-target rate (46.2%).

Jefferson torched Houston with six catches for 81 yards in the first half, with two gains of 20-plus yards. Jefferson caught a touchdown pass, moved the chains with each catch and finished with a 146.4 passer rating when targeted.

Jefferson leads Minnesota with 14 catches for 273 yards and is the only Vikings receiver with over 10 targets. He’s tallied four catches of 20-plus yards and remains the league leader in deep yardage gained (169) and grading.

Shakir caught six passes for 72 yards in the first half against Jacksonville. He gained five first downs and recorded a 27-yard touchdown catch late in the half. Shakir averaged 3.13 yards per route run despite having an average depth of target of -0.7 yards (second-lowest for Week 3).

The Bills receiver has an average depth of target of 3.7 yards (third-lowest) yet ranks top-10 in yards per route run (2.75) and yards after the catch per reception (8.3).

McConkey had three catches for 44 yards against Pittsburgh. Each catch gained 10-plus yards and moved the chains. His longest catch of the day was an 18-yard gain on a third-and-2 play early in the fourth quarter.

McConkey is up to 10 catches for 109 yards on the season. He’s gained

seven first downs and leads all Chargers with 17 targets. He ranks third in

grading against man coverage, catching five of seven targets for 62 yards. All of those catches have gone for first downs, including one score, and he’s forced two missed tackles.

Robinson also had a big day against the Browns, catching seven of his eight targets for 61 yards. He had four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 20-yard contested catch midway through the first quarter. Robinson forced three missed tackles and gained 47 yards after the catch.

Robinson is now up to 15 catches for 123 yards on the season. He’s been targeted 23 times, all but twice within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, and leads all receivers with 13 targets on late downs.

Pickens had five catches for 57 yards against the Chargers, including a 27-yard catch late in the first half. Nine of his 13 catches this season have

moved the chains, and he has four catches of 15-plus yards. Most of his catches have come against zone coverage, where he’s gained 89 yards and is averaging 2.17 yards per route run.

Nailor amassed three catches for 31 yards against Houston, all in the third quarter. He hauled in an 18-yard catch early in the quarter and later caught a 4-yard touchdown pass with Jimmie Ward draped over him in coverage.

Nailor has now caught seven of nine targets this season for 106 yards. Each of his catches has gained first downs, and he’s collected touchdown catch in every game.

Harrison's involvement has steadily increased each game this season, culminating in 10 targets against Detroit, where he caught five passes for 64 yards. All of his catches resulted in first downs, including a 10-yard touchdown where he gained separation despite double coverage. He also had four catches of 10-plus yards, with two going for 15 or more.

Harrison leads Arizona in targets, with an adjusted target rate of 27.3%. He has caught 10 passes for 198 yards, with nine of those catches resulting in first downs. He's recorded three catches of 20-plus yards and leads the Cardinals' receiver group with three red zone targets. Harrison has been targeted 17 times on throws 10 or more yards downfield (1st), catching eight of those for 187 yards (fifth).

Shaheed did not record a catch against Philadelphia despite being targeted five times. He still remains second on the team with 169 receiving yards and is tied with Chris Olave with 14 targets.

Kupp did not play with his ankle injury and will miss Week 4.

McLaurin entered Week 3 with 39 receiving yards on eight catches. However, he vaults into the top 20 on these rankings after his Monday night performance, where he caught four of his six targets for 100 yards.

He secured his first touchdown of the season with a beautiful 27-yard catch over Dax Hill late in the fourth quarter and recorded a 55-yard gain late in the first half. Both of these were contested deep targets totaling 82 yards in explosive gains. He recorded a deep target rate of 66.7% for the night, tying for third among Week 3 receivers.

The deep connection between Jayden Daniels and McLaurin will be interesting to follow throughout the season. Half of McLaurin’s targets (6) have come from this area so far, and he is tied for seventh in deep target rate (33.3%).

Reed finished with four catches for 50 yards against Tennessee, leading the Packers in targets (six) and catches. Most of his yardage came on a 30-yard catch on the first play of the game.

Reed has posted 10 catches for 197 yards on the season. While he remains the highest-graded receiver from the deep part of the field, half of his targets (7) have come from behind the line of scrimmage. He has five catches for 32 yards in this area.

Johnston had two explosive gains for 44 yards against Pittsburgh, including a 27-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Johnston is now up to 10 catches for 133 yards on the season. He has four catches of 15-plus yards and three touchdown catches over the last two games. Johnston is generating a 140.8 passer rating when targeted and remains perfect against zone coverage, with eight catches for 121 yards.

Austin had two catches for 13 yards entering Week 3 and exploded for 94 yards against the Chargers. He recorded a 25-yard catch on a third-and-14 play in the third quarter and later outraced double coverage for a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Austin finished the game with four catches and a perfect passer rating when targeted. He now has up to six catches for 107 yards on the season and ranks second among Steelers receivers in adjusted target rate (21.9%).

Metcalf had two catches for 93 yards in the first quarter against Miami. He outmuscled Kendall Fuller for a 22-yard sideline catch and froze a defender with a double move for a 71-yard touchdown at the end of the quarter. Metcalf finished the day with four catches for 104 yards.

Metcalf has been targeted 23 times this season, catching 17 passes for 262 yards (sixth). He’s gained seven first downs and has three catches of 20-plus yards. Metcalf ranks fifth in deep target grading, and both of his touchdowns have come from this area.

St. Brown netted seven catches for 74 yards against Arizona. He gained five first downs and collected three catches of 15-plus yards. St. Brown has had seven explosive gains over the last two games and has forced six missed tackles so far this season (tied-second).

St. Brown has been targeted 32 times this season, with 20 coming within 9 yards of the line of scrimmage (first). He has 14 catches for 102 yards from this area.

Wilson was targeted nine times against New England and caught five passes for 33 yards. He snagged his first touchdown of the season, gained three first downs and generated his highest passer rating when targeting in 2024 (100.7).

Wilson is up to 15 catches for 150 yards on the season. He leads the Jets in targets (26), is tied for fifth in missed tackles forced (5) and has three catches of 15 or more yards. Wilson is tied for third among all receivers with five red zone targets through three games. He’s caught four passes with three first downs gained inside the 20.

Reynolds blew past a defender for a 31-yard catch on the third play of the game and finished the afternoon in Tampa Bay with two catches for 36 yards. He has four catches of 20-plus yards on the season.

Lazard compiled three catches for 48 yards Thursday night. Each catch gained 10-plus yards, including a 27-yard catch to start the second quarter. Lazard forced two missed tackles and generated a perfect passer rating when targeted.

He has been the Jets’ second-most-targeted receiver through three games (16), with 11 catches for 148 yards. Lazard has gained 10 first downs, with three catches of 20-plus yards, and leads the team with three touchdown catches. No other Jet has more than one.

Against the Dolphins, Tyler Lockett totaled five catches for 46 yards, with two explosive gains for 35 yards. He led the team with eight targets and gained four first downs. Lockett has 13 catches for 138 yards on the season.

Jeudy had four catches for 27 yards against the Giants. His longest catch of the day was a 12-yard gain in the fourth quarter with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Cleveland was in the red zone, trailing by 14 at the time, and his catch gained a first down.

Jeudy continues to lead the Browns in receiving yards (125). He’s secured only one touchdown on the season, not to mention two catches of 20-plus yards.

Waddle caught four passes for 26 yards against Seattle, with three coming in the first half. His longest catch of the day was a 10-yard gain early in the second quarter. His season stat line consists of 13 catches for 176 yards with seven first downs gained.

Waddle remains in the top 10 in grading from the intermediate level of the field, having secured all six of his targets in that area for 93 yards.

In Week 3, Smith-Njigba collected three catches for 39 yards, with two catches of 15-plus yards. He gained 25 yards after the catch and 11 yards after contact. Smith-Njigba has five explosive gains over his last two games.

London caught six of nine targets for 67 yards against Kansas City. Four of his catches came in the fourth quarter, where he gained 43 yards and three first downs. London did not record any explosive gains, but he did have four catches of 10-plus yards. He tacked on 29 yards after the catch and 22 yards after contact, his most in a game in either area this season. He also had a 14-yard touchdown catch on a third down play in the first quarter, giving him touchdown catches in consecutive games.

London leads Atlanta with 14 catches on the season for 136 yards. He ranks second among all receivers in red-zone targets (six), with both of his touchdowns coming from late down targets within this area.

Mooney also had a good night against Kansas City, catching all eight of his targets for 66 yards. He recorded 43 yards in explosive gains and gained three first downs.

Mooney leads Atlanta with 170 yards receiving and has caught 12 of his 17 targets. He’s gained seven first downs and has four catches of 20-plus yards. The free agent acquisition ranks third among all receivers in Intermediate yardage (126), catching five of seven targets from this area.