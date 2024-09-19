2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 3

• Chris Godwin stays out in front: Godwin continued his hot start to the season, recording four catches of 15-plus yards against Detroit, including a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

• Nico Collins continues to impress: Collins had another big game Sunday night, catching eight of his 10 targets for 135 yards. Six of those catches gained over 15 yards, including two catches of 25-plus yards.

A strong receiving corps is the backbone of any successful passing attack and provides quarterbacks with reliable targets and the ability to stretch the field. This season, we'll be breaking down the league's best receivers each week, offering a detailed look at each player's impact.

As we examine these wide receiver rankings, keep in mind that these early-season receiving grades are fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Once we have larger sample sizes, the rankings will stabilize, giving a clearer picture of the top performers.

Godwin continued his hot start to the season, recording four catches of 15-plus yards against Detroit, including a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Godwin was the only Bucs player with over 50 receiving yards on the day.

Godwin has caught 15 of his 16 targets through the first two weeks of the season, gaining 12 first downs and catching two touchdowns. He is top-three among all receivers in catches, yards (200), first downs and yards per route run (3.92).

Godwin has been perfect against zone coverage, catching all 10 of his targets for 152 yards. He has also been perfect in late-down situations, catching all seven of his targets for 99 yards and six first downs. Godwin has a perfect passer rating when targeted to start the season.

Collins had another big game Sunday night, catching eight of his 10 targets for 135 yards. Six of those catches gained over 15 yards, including two catches of 25-plus yards.

Collins has been targeted 18 times over the first two weeks and leads all receivers in yards (252) and explosive gains (9). He’s caught all six of his late-down targets for 86 yards and has gained 12 first downs overall.

Samuel had four gains of 15-plus yards against Minnesota, finishing with six first downs gained and 110 receiving yards.

He leads San Francisco in targets (19), catches (13) and receiving yards (164) through the first two weeks of the season and is averaging 2.45 yards per route run.

Almost all of his production (11 catches, 147 yards) has come against zone coverage. Samuel suffered a calf strain during the game and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Rice recorded five catches for 75 yards against Cincinnati. He had a 44-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and finished the day with a perfect passer rating when targeted.

Rice has caught 12 of his 15 targets to start the season and currently ranks seventh in receiving yards (178).

Despite having a 6.2-yard average depth of target, Rice has five gains of 15-plus yards and leads all receivers in total yards after catch (118). He’s averaging 9.8 yards after the catch per reception and ranks fifth in yards per route run (3.49).

Olave rebounded quickly from his 11-yard day against Carolina with a 39-yard catch on the opening drive of his Week 2 game.

He finished the day with four catches for 81 yards, with each catch gaining over 10 yards. Olave now has six catches for 92 yards on the season. He has three explosive gains and has secured three contested catches for 49 yards.