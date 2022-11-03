NFL Week 9 preview: QB comparisons, team metrics and more

Previewing quarterback matchups, team metrics and more for all 12 games in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, including a Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

PHI @ HST | LAC @ ATL | MIA @ CHI | CAR @ CIN | GB @ DET | LV @ JAX |

IND @ NE | BUF @ NYJ | MIN @ WAS | SEA @ ARZ | LAR @ TB | TEN @ KC | BLT @ NO

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Team Metrics

Eagles Texans Power Rank: Overall 3rd 31st Power Rank: Defense 6th 26th Power Rank: Offense 7th 25th SOS Played 31st 28th Avg Offensive Snaps 73.0 62.6 % Run Plays 45.9% 36.9% % Pass Plays 54.1% 63.1% EPA Per Run 0.000 -0.100 EPA Per Pass 0.180 -0.140

QB Comparison

Eagles Texans Quarterback J. Hurts D. Mills PFF Grade 85.0 69.2 Passer Rating Clean 119.2 85.0 Passer Rating Under Pressure 63.7 75.8 Big-Time Throw % 3.36% 2.62% Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.49% 1.50% Power Rating 5 1 Power Rating Rank 11th 25th

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Team Metrics

Chargers Falcons Power Rank: Overall 22nd 27th Power Rank: Defense 15th 27th Power Rank: Offense 16th 17th SOS Played 27th 15th Avg Offensive Snaps 74.1 61.8 % Run Plays 32.1% 52.9% % Pass Plays 67.9% 47.1% EPA Per Run -0.150 -0.020 EPA Per Pass 0.040 0.090

QB Comparison

Chargers Falcons Quarterback J. Herbert M. Mariota PFF Grade 69.7 67.6 Passer Rating Clean 102.9 98.4 Passer Rating Under Pressure 69.2 76.7 Big-Time Throw % 2.03% 2.19% Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.74% 4.39% Power Rating 6.5 1.5 Power Rating Rank 5th 21st

Team Metrics

Dolphins Bears Power Rank: Overall 14th 28th Power Rank: Defense 24th 30th Power Rank: Offense 8th 27th SOS Played 6th 12th Avg Offensive Snaps 65.5 63.4 % Run Plays 34.3% 50.7% % Pass Plays 65.7% 49.3% EPA Per Run -0.160 -0.020 EPA Per Pass 0.140 -0.060

QB Comparison

Dolphins Bears Quarterback T. Tagovailoa J. Fields PFF Grade 87.6 63.6 Passer Rating Clean 117 89.6 Passer Rating Under Pressure 94.2 65.7 Big-Time Throw % 3.33% 2.07% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.76% 5.37% Power Rating 3 2 Power Rating Rank 16th 19th

Team Metrics

Panthers Bengals Power Rank: Overall 30th 10th Power Rank: Defense 28th 21st Power Rank: Offense 26th 2nd SOS Played 17th 13th Avg Offensive Snaps 58.9 69.0 % Run Plays 38.7% 31.5% % Pass Plays 61.3% 68.5% EPA Per Run -0.060 -0.210 EPA Per Pass -0.200 0.110

QB Comparison

Panthers Bengals Quarterback P. Walker J. Burrow PFF Grade 77.1 77.1 Passer Rating Clean 93.0 104.4 Passer Rating Under Pressure 96.7 90.9 Big-Time Throw % 9.78% 3.00% Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.09% 2.72% Power Rating 0.5 6.5 Power Rating Rank 29th 5th

Team Metrics

Packers Lions Power Rank: Overall 9th 32nd Power Rank: Defense 3rd 32nd Power Rank: Offense 6th 22nd SOS Played 10th 5th Avg Offensive Snaps 65.8 68.0 % Run Plays 38.1% 38.6% % Pass Plays 61.9% 61.4% EPA Per Run -0.060 -0.030 EPA Per Pass -0.090 0.000

QB Comparison

Packers Lions Quarterback A. Rodgers J. Goff PFF Grade 77.9 66.9 Passer Rating Clean 101.6 103.8 Passer Rating Under Pressure 67.6 66.1 Big-Time Throw % 5.75% 3.51% Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.60% 4.56% Power Rating 7.5 1.5 Power Rating Rank 1st 21st

Team Metrics

Raiders Jaguars Power Rank: Overall 21st 29th Power Rank: Defense 14th 23rd Power Rank: Offense 15th 28th SOS Played 14th 24th Avg Offensive Snaps 65.6 69.0 % Run Plays 35.1% 41.1% % Pass Plays 64.9% 58.9% EPA Per Run -0.050 -0.050 EPA Per Pass 0.070 0.060

QB Comparison

Raiders Jaguars Quarterback D. Carr T. Lawrence PFF Grade 65.1 58.0 Passer Rating Clean 94.1 96.9 Passer Rating Under Pressure 68.8 47.2 Big-Time Throw % 2.93% 2.84% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.03% 3.79% Power Rating 4.5 4 Power Rating Rank 13th 14th

Team Metrics

Colts Patriots Power Rank: Overall 17th 15th Power Rank: Defense 18th 16th Power Rank: Offense 31st 18th SOS Played 20th 21st Avg Offensive Snaps 71.1 65.3 % Run Plays 33.0% 43.1% % Pass Plays 67.0% 56.9% EPA Per Run -0.250 -0.100 EPA Per Pass -0.050 -0.060

QB Comparison

Colts Patriots Quarterback S. Ehlinger M. Jones PFF Grade 59.2 52.7 Passer Rating Clean 112.2 97.1 Passer Rating Under Pressure 70.6 15.4 Big-Time Throw % 3.23% 4.07% Turnover-Worthy Play % 6.45% 5.23% Power Rating 0.5 2 Power Rating Rank 29th 19th

Team Metrics

Bills Jets Power Rank: Overall 1st 18th Power Rank: Defense 1st 2nd Power Rank: Offense 1st 32nd SOS Played 2nd 9th Avg Offensive Snaps 68.9 68.4 % Run Plays 31.6% 35.9% % Pass Plays 68.4% 64.1% EPA Per Run -0.260 -0.070 EPA Per Pass 0.290 -0.110

QB Comparison

Bills Jets Quarterback J. Allen Z. Wilson PFF Grade 90.5 53.7 Passer Rating Clean 105.2 109.4 Passer Rating Under Pressure 107.7 7.1 Big-Time Throw % 6.39% 1.79% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.15% 5.95% Power Rating 7.5 1.5 Power Rating Rank 1st 21st

Team Metrics

Vikings Commanders Power Rank: Overall 8th 25th Power Rank: Defense 20th 11th Power Rank: Offense 10th 29th SOS Played 26th 16th Avg Offensive Snaps 68.4 70.8 % Run Plays 34.8% 35.4% % Pass Plays 65.2% 64.6% EPA Per Run 0.010 -0.130 EPA Per Pass -0.010 -0.050

QB Comparison

Vikings Commanders Quarterback K. Cousins T. Heinicke PFF Grade 74.4 42.5 Passer Rating Clean 102.8 132.1 Passer Rating Under Pressure 61.8 28.2 Big-Time Throw % 2.64% 2.67% Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.97% 9.33% Power Rating 5.5 1 Power Rating Rank 10th 25th

Team Metrics

Seahawks Cardinals Power Rank: Overall 26th 19th Power Rank: Defense 22nd 25th Power Rank: Offense 4th 19th SOS Played 30th 8th Avg Offensive Snaps 64.0 74.9 % Run Plays 39.0% 33.4% % Pass Plays 61.0% 66.6% EPA Per Run -0.080 -0.040 EPA Per Pass 0.090 -0.010

QB Comparison

Seahawks Cardinals Quarterback G. Smith K. Murray PFF Grade 88.4 68.8 Passer Rating Clean 112.8 99.7 Passer Rating Under Pressure 90.9 30.1 Big-Time Throw % 5.61% 1.83% Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.30% 2.87% Power Rating 3 5 Power Rating Rank 16th 11th

Team Metrics

Rams Buccaneers Power Rank: Overall 12th 11th Power Rank: Defense 5th 17th Power Rank: Offense 12th 5th SOS Played 7th 11th Avg Offensive Snaps 65.0 69.0 % Run Plays 33.1% 30.4% % Pass Plays 66.9% 69.6% EPA Per Run -0.210 -0.310 EPA Per Pass -0.050 0.070

QB Comparison

Rams Buccaneers Quarterback M. Stafford T. Brady PFF Grade 65.1 75.0 Passer Rating Clean 91.1 99.7 Passer Rating Under Pressure 68.3 53.7 Big-Time Throw % 3.07% 4.80% Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.41% 1.87% Power Rating 6 7.5 Power Rating Rank 8th 1st

Team Metrics

Titans Chiefs Power Rank: Overall 5th 2nd Power Rank: Defense 13th 12th Power Rank: Offense 30th 3rd SOS Played 18th 3rd Avg Offensive Snaps 61.4 68.1 % Run Plays 52.1% 32.6% % Pass Plays 47.9% 67.4% EPA Per Run -0.140 -0.050 EPA Per Pass -0.020 0.260

QB Comparison

Titans Chiefs Quarterback M. Willis P. Mahomes PFF Grade 35.8 87.4 Passer Rating Clean 93.8 123 Passer Rating Under Pressure — 80.1 Big-Time Throw % 0.00% 4.76% Turnover-Worthy Play % 5.00% 2.86% Power Rating 0.5 7.5 Power Rating Rank 29th 1st

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Team Metrics

Ravens Saints Power Rank: Overall 7th 20th Power Rank: Defense 29th 10th Power Rank: Offense 20th 14th SOS Played 4th 25th Avg Offensive Snaps 64.9 69.5 % Run Plays 43.6% 40.8% % Pass Plays 56.4% 59.2% EPA Per Run 0.020 -0.010 EPA Per Pass 0.040 -0.010

