NFL Week 9 preview: QB comparisons, team metrics and more

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) changes the play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Nov 3, 2022

Previewing quarterback matchups, team metrics and more for all 12 games in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, including a Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.

PHI @ HST | LAC @ ATL | MIA @ CHI | CAR @ CIN | GB @ DET | LV @ JAX |
IND @ NE | BUF @ NYJ | MIN @ WAS | SEA @ ARZ | LAR @ TB | TEN @ KC | BLT @ NO

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans

Team Metrics
Eagles
Texans
Power Rank: Overall 3rd
31st
Power Rank: Defense 6th
26th
Power Rank: Offense 7th
25th
SOS Played 31st
28th
Avg Offensive Snaps 73.0 62.6
% Run Plays 45.9% 36.9%
% Pass Plays 54.1% 63.1%
EPA Per Run 0.000 -0.100
EPA Per Pass 0.180 -0.140
QB Comparison
Eagles
Texans
Quarterback J. Hurts D. Mills
PFF Grade
85.0
69.2
Passer Rating Clean 119.2 85.0
Passer Rating Under Pressure 63.7 75.8
Big-Time Throw % 3.36% 2.62%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.49% 1.50%
Power Rating 5 1
Power Rating Rank 11th
25th

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

Team Metrics
Chargers
Falcons
Power Rank: Overall 22nd
27th
Power Rank: Defense 15th
27th
Power Rank: Offense 16th
17th
SOS Played 27th 15th
Avg Offensive Snaps 74.1 61.8
% Run Plays 32.1% 52.9%
% Pass Plays 67.9% 47.1%
EPA Per Run -0.150 -0.020
EPA Per Pass 0.040 0.090
QB Comparison
Chargers
Falcons
Quarterback J. Herbert M. Mariota
PFF Grade
69.7
67.6
Passer Rating Clean 102.9 98.4
Passer Rating Under Pressure 69.2 76.7
Big-Time Throw % 2.03% 2.19%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.74% 4.39%
Power Rating 6.5 1.5
Power Rating Rank 5th
21st

Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears

Team Metrics
Dolphins
Bears
Power Rank: Overall 14th
28th
Power Rank: Defense 24th
30th
Power Rank: Offense 8th
27th
SOS Played 6th
12th
Avg Offensive Snaps 65.5 63.4
% Run Plays 34.3% 50.7%
% Pass Plays 65.7% 49.3%
EPA Per Run -0.160 -0.020
EPA Per Pass 0.140 -0.060
QB Comparison
Dolphins
Bears
Quarterback T. Tagovailoa J. Fields
PFF Grade
87.6
63.6
Passer Rating Clean 117 89.6
Passer Rating Under Pressure 94.2 65.7
Big-Time Throw % 3.33% 2.07%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.76% 5.37%
Power Rating 3 2
Power Rating Rank 16th
19th

Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Team Metrics
Panthers
Bengals
Power Rank: Overall 30th
10th
Power Rank: Defense 28th
21st
Power Rank: Offense 26th
2nd
SOS Played 17th
13th
Avg Offensive Snaps 58.9 69.0
% Run Plays 38.7% 31.5%
% Pass Plays 61.3% 68.5%
EPA Per Run -0.060 -0.210
EPA Per Pass -0.200 0.110
QB Comparison
Panthers
Bengals
Quarterback P. Walker J. Burrow
PFF Grade
77.1
77.1
Passer Rating Clean 93.0 104.4
Passer Rating Under Pressure 96.7 90.9
Big-Time Throw % 9.78% 3.00%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.09% 2.72%
Power Rating 0.5 6.5
Power Rating Rank 29th
5th

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Team Metrics
Packers
Lions
Power Rank: Overall 9th
32nd
Power Rank: Defense 3rd
32nd
Power Rank: Offense 6th
22nd
SOS Played
10th
5th
Avg Offensive Snaps 65.8 68.0
% Run Plays 38.1% 38.6%
% Pass Plays 61.9% 61.4%
EPA Per Run -0.060 -0.030
EPA Per Pass -0.090 0.000
QB Comparison
Packers
Lions
Quarterback A. Rodgers J. Goff
PFF Grade
77.9
66.9
Passer Rating Clean 101.6 103.8
Passer Rating Under Pressure 67.6 66.1
Big-Time Throw % 5.75% 3.51%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.60% 4.56%
Power Rating 7.5 1.5
Power Rating Rank 1st
21st

Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Team Metrics
Raiders
Jaguars
Power Rank: Overall 21st
29th
Power Rank: Defense 14th
23rd
Power Rank: Offense 15th
28th
SOS Played 14th
24th
Avg Offensive Snaps 65.6 69.0
% Run Plays 35.1% 41.1%
% Pass Plays 64.9% 58.9%
EPA Per Run -0.050 -0.050
EPA Per Pass 0.070 0.060
QB Comparison
Raiders
Jaguars
Quarterback D. Carr T. Lawrence
PFF Grade
65.1
58.0
Passer Rating Clean 94.1 96.9
Passer Rating Under Pressure 68.8 47.2
Big-Time Throw % 2.93% 2.84%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.03% 3.79%
Power Rating 4.5 4
Power Rating Rank 13th
14th

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Team Metrics
Colts
Patriots
Power Rank: Overall 17th
15th
Power Rank: Defense 18th
16th
Power Rank: Offense 31st
18th
SOS Played 20th
21st
Avg Offensive Snaps 71.1 65.3
% Run Plays 33.0% 43.1%
% Pass Plays 67.0% 56.9%
EPA Per Run -0.250 -0.100
EPA Per Pass -0.050 -0.060
QB Comparison
Colts
Patriots
Quarterback S. Ehlinger M. Jones
PFF Grade
59.2
52.7
Passer Rating Clean 112.2 97.1
Passer Rating Under Pressure 70.6 15.4
Big-Time Throw % 3.23% 4.07%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 6.45% 5.23%
Power Rating 0.5 2
Power Rating Rank 29th
19th

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Team Metrics
Bills
Jets
Power Rank: Overall 1st
18th
Power Rank: Defense 1st
2nd
Power Rank: Offense 1st
32nd
SOS Played 2nd
9th
Avg Offensive Snaps 68.9 68.4
% Run Plays 31.6% 35.9%
% Pass Plays 68.4% 64.1%
EPA Per Run -0.260 -0.070
EPA Per Pass 0.290 -0.110
QB Comparison
Bills
Jets
Quarterback J. Allen Z. Wilson
PFF Grade
90.5
53.7
Passer Rating Clean 105.2 109.4
Passer Rating Under Pressure 107.7 7.1
Big-Time Throw % 6.39% 1.79%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.15% 5.95%
Power Rating 7.5 1.5
Power Rating Rank 1st
21st

Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders

Team Metrics
Vikings
Commanders
Power Rank: Overall 8th
25th
Power Rank: Defense 20th
11th
Power Rank: Offense 10th
29th
SOS Played 26th
16th
Avg Offensive Snaps 68.4 70.8
% Run Plays 34.8% 35.4%
% Pass Plays 65.2% 64.6%
EPA Per Run 0.010 -0.130
EPA Per Pass -0.010 -0.050
QB Comparison
Vikings
Commanders
Quarterback K. Cousins T. Heinicke
PFF Grade
74.4
42.5
Passer Rating Clean 102.8 132.1
Passer Rating Under Pressure 61.8 28.2
Big-Time Throw % 2.64% 2.67%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.97% 9.33%
Power Rating 5.5 1
Power Rating Rank 10th
25th

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Team Metrics
Seahawks
Cardinals
Power Rank: Overall 26th
19th
Power Rank: Defense 22nd
25th
Power Rank: Offense 4th
19th
SOS Played 30th
8th
Avg Offensive Snaps 64.0 74.9
% Run Plays 39.0% 33.4%
% Pass Plays 61.0% 66.6%
EPA Per Run -0.080 -0.040
EPA Per Pass 0.090 -0.010
QB Comparison
Seahawks
Cardinals
Quarterback G. Smith K. Murray
PFF Grade
88.4
68.8
Passer Rating Clean 112.8 99.7
Passer Rating Under Pressure 90.9 30.1
Big-Time Throw % 5.61% 1.83%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.30% 2.87%
Power Rating 3 5
Power Rating Rank 16th
11th

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team Metrics
Rams
Buccaneers
Power Rank: Overall 12th
11th
Power Rank: Defense 5th
17th
Power Rank: Offense 12th
5th
SOS Played 7th
11th
Avg Offensive Snaps 65.0 69.0
% Run Plays 33.1% 30.4%
% Pass Plays 66.9% 69.6%
EPA Per Run -0.210 -0.310
EPA Per Pass -0.050 0.070
QB Comparison
Rams
Buccaneers
Quarterback M. Stafford T. Brady
PFF Grade
65.1
75.0
Passer Rating Clean 91.1 99.7
Passer Rating Under Pressure 68.3 53.7
Big-Time Throw % 3.07% 4.80%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.41% 1.87%
Power Rating 6 7.5
Power Rating Rank 8th
1st

Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Team Metrics
Titans
Chiefs
Power Rank: Overall 5th
2nd
Power Rank: Defense 13th
12th
Power Rank: Offense 30th
3rd
SOS Played 18th
3rd
Avg Offensive Snaps 61.4 68.1
% Run Plays 52.1% 32.6%
% Pass Plays 47.9% 67.4%
EPA Per Run -0.140 -0.050
EPA Per Pass -0.020 0.260
QB Comparison
Titans
Chiefs
Quarterback M. Willis P. Mahomes
PFF Grade
35.8
87.4
Passer Rating Clean 93.8 123
Passer Rating Under Pressure 80.1
Big-Time Throw % 0.00% 4.76%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 5.00% 2.86%
Power Rating 0.5 7.5
Power Rating Rank 29th
1st

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints

Team Metrics
Ravens
Saints
Power Rank: Overall 7th
20th
Power Rank: Defense 29th
10th
Power Rank: Offense 20th
14th
SOS Played 4th
25th
Avg Offensive Snaps 64.9 69.5
% Run Plays 43.6% 40.8%
% Pass Plays 56.4% 59.2%
EPA Per Run 0.020 -0.010
EPA Per Pass 0.040 -0.010
QB Comparison
Ravens
Saints
Quarterback L. Jackson A. Dalton
PFF Grade
76.8
84.3
Passer Rating Clean 102.3 106.6
Passer Rating Under Pressure 72.1 55.9
Big-Time Throw % 4.20% 4.00%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.15% 2.86%
Power Rating 6.5 0.5
Power Rating Rank
5th
29th
