NFL Week 9 preview: QB comparisons, team metrics and more

Previewing quarterback matchups, team metrics and more for all 12 games in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, including a Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
PHI @ HST | LAC @ ATL | MIA @ CHI | CAR @ CIN | GB @ DET | LV @ JAX |
IND @ NE | BUF @ NYJ | MIN @ WAS | SEA @ ARZ | LAR @ TB | TEN @ KC | BLT @ NO
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans
Team Metrics
|
Eagles
|
Texans
|Power Rank: Overall
|3rd
|
31st
|Power Rank: Defense
|6th
|
26th
|Power Rank: Offense
|7th
|
25th
|SOS Played
|31st
|
28th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|73.0
|62.6
|% Run Plays
|45.9%
|36.9%
|% Pass Plays
|54.1%
|63.1%
|EPA Per Run
|0.000
|-0.100
|EPA Per Pass
|0.180
|-0.140
QB Comparison
|
Eagles
|
Texans
|Quarterback
|J. Hurts
|D. Mills
|PFF Grade
|
85.0
|
69.2
|Passer Rating Clean
|119.2
|85.0
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|63.7
|75.8
|Big-Time Throw %
|3.36%
|2.62%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|1.49%
|1.50%
|Power Rating
|5
|1
|Power Rating Rank
|11th
|
25th
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons
Team Metrics
|
Chargers
|
Falcons
|Power Rank: Overall
|22nd
|
27th
|Power Rank: Defense
|15th
|
27th
|Power Rank: Offense
|16th
|
17th
|SOS Played
|27th
|15th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|74.1
|61.8
|% Run Plays
|32.1%
|52.9%
|% Pass Plays
|67.9%
|47.1%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.150
|-0.020
|EPA Per Pass
|0.040
|0.090
QB Comparison
|
Chargers
|
Falcons
|Quarterback
|J. Herbert
|M. Mariota
|PFF Grade
|
69.7
|
67.6
|Passer Rating Clean
|102.9
|98.4
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|69.2
|76.7
|Big-Time Throw %
|2.03%
|2.19%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|1.74%
|4.39%
|Power Rating
|6.5
|1.5
|Power Rating Rank
|5th
|
21st
Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears
Team Metrics
|
Dolphins
|
Bears
|Power Rank: Overall
|14th
|
28th
|Power Rank: Defense
|24th
|
30th
|Power Rank: Offense
|8th
|
27th
|SOS Played
|6th
|
12th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|65.5
|63.4
|% Run Plays
|34.3%
|50.7%
|% Pass Plays
|65.7%
|49.3%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.160
|-0.020
|EPA Per Pass
|0.140
|-0.060
QB Comparison
|
Dolphins
|
Bears
|Quarterback
|T. Tagovailoa
|J. Fields
|PFF Grade
|
87.6
|
63.6
|Passer Rating Clean
|117
|89.6
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|94.2
|65.7
|Big-Time Throw %
|3.33%
|2.07%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|4.76%
|5.37%
|Power Rating
|3
|2
|Power Rating Rank
|16th
|
19th
Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Team Metrics
|
Panthers
|
Bengals
|Power Rank: Overall
|30th
|
10th
|Power Rank: Defense
|28th
|
21st
|Power Rank: Offense
|26th
|
2nd
|SOS Played
|17th
|
13th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|58.9
|69.0
|% Run Plays
|38.7%
|31.5%
|% Pass Plays
|61.3%
|68.5%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.060
|-0.210
|EPA Per Pass
|-0.200
|0.110
QB Comparison
|
Panthers
|
Bengals
|Quarterback
|P. Walker
|J. Burrow
|PFF Grade
|
77.1
|
77.1
|Passer Rating Clean
|93.0
|104.4
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|96.7
|90.9
|Big-Time Throw %
|9.78%
|3.00%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|1.09%
|2.72%
|Power Rating
|0.5
|6.5
|Power Rating Rank
|29th
|
5th
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions
Team Metrics
|
Packers
|
Lions
|Power Rank: Overall
|9th
|
32nd
|Power Rank: Defense
|3rd
|
32nd
|Power Rank: Offense
|6th
|
22nd
|SOS Played
|
10th
|
5th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|65.8
|68.0
|% Run Plays
|38.1%
|38.6%
|% Pass Plays
|61.9%
|61.4%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.060
|-0.030
|EPA Per Pass
|-0.090
|0.000
QB Comparison
|
Packers
|
Lions
|Quarterback
|A. Rodgers
|J. Goff
|PFF Grade
|
77.9
|
66.9
|Passer Rating Clean
|101.6
|103.8
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|67.6
|66.1
|Big-Time Throw %
|5.75%
|3.51%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|1.60%
|4.56%
|Power Rating
|7.5
|1.5
|Power Rating Rank
|1st
|
21st
Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Team Metrics
|
Raiders
|
Jaguars
|Power Rank: Overall
|21st
|
29th
|Power Rank: Defense
|14th
|
23rd
|Power Rank: Offense
|15th
|
28th
|SOS Played
|14th
|
24th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|65.6
|69.0
|% Run Plays
|35.1%
|41.1%
|% Pass Plays
|64.9%
|58.9%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.050
|-0.050
|EPA Per Pass
|0.070
|0.060
QB Comparison
|
Raiders
|
Jaguars
|Quarterback
|D. Carr
|T. Lawrence
|PFF Grade
|
65.1
|
58.0
|Passer Rating Clean
|94.1
|96.9
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|68.8
|47.2
|Big-Time Throw %
|2.93%
|2.84%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|4.03%
|3.79%
|Power Rating
|4.5
|4
|Power Rating Rank
|13th
|
14th
Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots
Team Metrics
|
Colts
|
Patriots
|Power Rank: Overall
|17th
|
15th
|Power Rank: Defense
|18th
|
16th
|Power Rank: Offense
|31st
|
18th
|SOS Played
|20th
|
21st
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|71.1
|65.3
|% Run Plays
|33.0%
|43.1%
|% Pass Plays
|67.0%
|56.9%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.250
|-0.100
|EPA Per Pass
|-0.050
|-0.060
QB Comparison
|
Colts
|
Patriots
|Quarterback
|S. Ehlinger
|M. Jones
|PFF Grade
|
59.2
|
52.7
|Passer Rating Clean
|112.2
|97.1
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|70.6
|15.4
|Big-Time Throw %
|3.23%
|4.07%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|6.45%
|5.23%
|Power Rating
|0.5
|2
|Power Rating Rank
|29th
|
19th
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
Team Metrics
|
Bills
|
Jets
|Power Rank: Overall
|1st
|
18th
|Power Rank: Defense
|1st
|
2nd
|Power Rank: Offense
|1st
|
32nd
|SOS Played
|2nd
|
9th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|68.9
|68.4
|% Run Plays
|31.6%
|35.9%
|% Pass Plays
|68.4%
|64.1%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.260
|-0.070
|EPA Per Pass
|0.290
|-0.110
QB Comparison
|
Bills
|
Jets
|Quarterback
|J. Allen
|Z. Wilson
|PFF Grade
|
90.5
|
53.7
|Passer Rating Clean
|105.2
|109.4
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|107.7
|7.1
|Big-Time Throw %
|6.39%
|1.79%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|4.15%
|5.95%
|Power Rating
|7.5
|1.5
|Power Rating Rank
|1st
|
21st
Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders
Team Metrics
|
Vikings
|
Commanders
|Power Rank: Overall
|8th
|
25th
|Power Rank: Defense
|20th
|
11th
|Power Rank: Offense
|10th
|
29th
|SOS Played
|26th
|
16th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|68.4
|70.8
|% Run Plays
|34.8%
|35.4%
|% Pass Plays
|65.2%
|64.6%
|EPA Per Run
|0.010
|-0.130
|EPA Per Pass
|-0.010
|-0.050
QB Comparison
|
Vikings
|
Commanders
|Quarterback
|K. Cousins
|T. Heinicke
|PFF Grade
|
74.4
|
42.5
|Passer Rating Clean
|102.8
|132.1
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|61.8
|28.2
|Big-Time Throw %
|2.64%
|2.67%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|2.97%
|9.33%
|Power Rating
|5.5
|1
|Power Rating Rank
|10th
|
25th
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals
Team Metrics
|
Seahawks
|
Cardinals
|Power Rank: Overall
|26th
|
19th
|Power Rank: Defense
|22nd
|
25th
|Power Rank: Offense
|4th
|
19th
|SOS Played
|30th
|
8th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|64.0
|74.9
|% Run Plays
|39.0%
|33.4%
|% Pass Plays
|61.0%
|66.6%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.080
|-0.040
|EPA Per Pass
|0.090
|-0.010
QB Comparison
|
Seahawks
|
Cardinals
|Quarterback
|G. Smith
|K. Murray
|PFF Grade
|
88.4
|
68.8
|Passer Rating Clean
|112.8
|99.7
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|90.9
|30.1
|Big-Time Throw %
|5.61%
|1.83%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|3.30%
|2.87%
|Power Rating
|3
|5
|Power Rating Rank
|16th
|
11th
Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team Metrics
|
Rams
|
Buccaneers
|Power Rank: Overall
|12th
|
11th
|Power Rank: Defense
|5th
|
17th
|Power Rank: Offense
|12th
|
5th
|SOS Played
|7th
|
11th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|65.0
|69.0
|% Run Plays
|33.1%
|30.4%
|% Pass Plays
|66.9%
|69.6%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.210
|-0.310
|EPA Per Pass
|-0.050
|0.070
QB Comparison
|
Rams
|
Buccaneers
|Quarterback
|M. Stafford
|T. Brady
|PFF Grade
|
65.1
|
75.0
|Passer Rating Clean
|91.1
|99.7
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|68.3
|53.7
|Big-Time Throw %
|3.07%
|4.80%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|3.41%
|1.87%
|Power Rating
|6
|7.5
|Power Rating Rank
|8th
|
1st
Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs
Team Metrics
|
Titans
|
Chiefs
|Power Rank: Overall
|5th
|
2nd
|Power Rank: Defense
|13th
|
12th
|Power Rank: Offense
|30th
|
3rd
|SOS Played
|18th
|
3rd
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|61.4
|68.1
|% Run Plays
|52.1%
|32.6%
|% Pass Plays
|47.9%
|67.4%
|EPA Per Run
|-0.140
|-0.050
|EPA Per Pass
|-0.020
|0.260
QB Comparison
|
Titans
|
Chiefs
|Quarterback
|M. Willis
|P. Mahomes
|PFF Grade
|
35.8
|
87.4
|Passer Rating Clean
|93.8
|123
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|—
|80.1
|Big-Time Throw %
|0.00%
|4.76%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|5.00%
|2.86%
|Power Rating
|0.5
|7.5
|Power Rating Rank
|29th
|
1st
MONDAY, NOV. 7
Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints
Team Metrics
|
Ravens
|
Saints
|Power Rank: Overall
|7th
|
20th
|Power Rank: Defense
|29th
|
10th
|Power Rank: Offense
|20th
|
14th
|SOS Played
|4th
|
25th
|Avg Offensive Snaps
|64.9
|69.5
|% Run Plays
|43.6%
|40.8%
|% Pass Plays
|56.4%
|59.2%
|EPA Per Run
|0.020
|-0.010
|EPA Per Pass
|0.040
|-0.010
QB Comparison
|
Ravens
|
Saints
|Quarterback
|L. Jackson
|A. Dalton
|PFF Grade
|
76.8
|
84.3
|Passer Rating Clean
|102.3
|106.6
|Passer Rating Under Pressure
|72.1
|55.9
|Big-Time Throw %
|4.20%
|4.00%
|Turnover-Worthy Play %
|3.15%
|2.86%
|Power Rating
|6.5
|0.5
|Power Rating Rank
|
5th
|
29th