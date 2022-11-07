NFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• The Joe Mixon show: The veteran back finished with four touchdowns and 153 yards on 22 carries, with 104 of those rushing yards coming after contact.
• Atlanta Falcons offensive line taking strides: The Falcons offensive line gave up just three total pressures across 27 pass-blocking snaps on Sunday to earn an 85.3 team pass-blocking grade for the week.
• Bobby Okereke makes an impact: Okereke allowed just two catches for six yards across five targets in coverage. He gave up only one first down and forced a fumble with a perfectly timed peanut punch early in the third quarter.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK
Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
RB: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
FLEX: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
LG: Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots
RT: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
Defense
DI: Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans
DI: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
Edge: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Edge: Josh Uche, New England Patriots
LB: Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts
LB: Jordan Hicks, Minnesota Vikings
CB: Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams
CB: L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions
S: Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
Flex: C.J. Moore, Detroit Lions
Offensive Player of the Week: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
It was the Joe Mixon show in Downtown Cincinnati in Week 9. The veteran running back had his first 100-yard game of the season — and he did it by halftime. He finished with four touchdowns and 153 yards on 22 carries, with 104 of those yards coming after contact. He added four catches for 58 yards and another score as a pass-catcher.
Defensive Player of the Week: Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts
Okereke did more than his part in coverage against the Patriots in Week 9, allowing just two catches for six yards across five targets. He gave up only one first down and forced a fumble with a perfectly timed peanut punch early in the third quarter.
.@BobbyOkereke ???????? really wanted that ???? Watch the replay ????????#NFLAfrica #ForTheShoe #Naija pic.twitter.com/j9McjEYI9Y
— NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) November 6, 2022
Rookie of the Week: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Pierce continued his excellent rookie season with another 100-yard day on the ground for the Texans. This week, he added 139 yards on 27 carries, with 102 yards coming after contact. he moved the chains eight times and forced nine missed tackles.
Offensive Line of the Week: Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons' offensive line gave up just three total pressures across 27 pass-blocking snaps on Sunday to earn an 85.3 team pass-blocking grade for the week. The standouts, guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary, now rank in the top 10 at their respective positions in PFF grade.