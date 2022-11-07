NFL Week 9: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• The Joe Mixon show: The veteran back finished with four touchdowns and 153 yards on 22 carries, with 104 of those rushing yards coming after contact.

• Atlanta Falcons offensive line taking strides: The Falcons offensive line gave up just three total pressures across 27 pass-blocking snaps on Sunday to earn an 85.3 team pass-blocking grade for the week.

• Bobby Okereke makes an impact: Okereke allowed just two catches for six yards across five targets in coverage. He gave up only one first down and forced a fumble with a perfectly timed peanut punch early in the third quarter.

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

FLEX: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

LG: Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

RT: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Defense

DI: Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans

DI: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Edge: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Edge: Josh Uche, New England Patriots

LB: Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts

LB: Jordan Hicks, Minnesota Vikings

CB: Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams

CB: L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

S: Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals

Flex: C.J. Moore, Detroit Lions

Offensive Player of the Week: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

It was the Joe Mixon show in Downtown Cincinnati in Week 9. The veteran running back had his first 100-yard game of the season — and he did it by halftime. He finished with four touchdowns and 153 yards on 22 carries, with 104 of those yards coming after contact. He added four catches for 58 yards and another score as a pass-catcher.

Defensive Player of the Week: Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis Colts

Okereke did more than his part in coverage against the Patriots in Week 9, allowing just two catches for six yards across five targets. He gave up only one first down and forced a fumble with a perfectly timed peanut punch early in the third quarter.

Rookie of the Week: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

Pierce continued his excellent rookie season with another 100-yard day on the ground for the Texans. This week, he added 139 yards on 27 carries, with 102 yards coming after contact. he moved the chains eight times and forced nine missed tackles.

Offensive Line of the Week: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' offensive line gave up just three total pressures across 27 pass-blocking snaps on Sunday to earn an 85.3 team pass-blocking grade for the week. The standouts, guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary, now rank in the top 10 at their respective positions in PFF grade.