NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 17, Houston Texans 9

The Miami Dolphins snapped their seven-game losing streak and defeated the Houston Texans at home, 17-9, in Week 9. It was the Dolphins' defense that led to the offense’s scoring success by forcing four turnovers and allowing just 4.1 yards per play.

Quarterback play was subpar at best, with Jacoby Brissett making a surprise start and Tyrod Taylor playing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 hamstring injury. They combined to throw five interceptions, and neither averaged over six yards per pass attempt in the first half.

The teams combined for nine turnovers in the game.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett made a surprise start at quarterback for the Dolphins but played well enough to win the game. He threw two interceptions, but only one was deemed turnover-worthy. Brissett made poor decisions when under pressure but completed 75% of his passes for 185 yards and 14 first downs from a clean pocket.

Dropbacks Comp. % TD:INT Passer Rating 27 47.8% 1:2 35.8

Running Back

It was a roller coaster of a day for Myles Gaskin. He received a season-high 20 carries but averaged just 1.7 yards per attempt. Gaskin scored a six-yard touchdown from the Wildcat but also fumbled in the second quarter to set up a Texans field goal. He caught six passes for two first downs and 23 yards as a receiver.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Jaylen Waddle continued to flash in his rookie campaign, leading the team with eight receptions for 83 yards. He caught his only contested target of the game and moved the chains on five of his eight receptions.

Mike Gesicki hauled in four catches for 54 yards, capped off by two impressive one-handed catches in traffic.

Offensive Line

Miami’s offensive line has struggled all season, and today was no different. All five offensive linemen allowed multiple pressures in the game. Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis combined to allow 11 pressures, while Austin Jackson and Austin Reiter each conceded a sack. The offensive line allowed pressure on 37.5% of Brissett’s dropbacks.

Player Pass-Blocking Snaps Sacks Allowed Pressure Rate Austin Jackson 48 1 4.2% Robert Hunt 48 0 4.2% Liam Eichenberg 48 1 16.7% Jesse Davis 48 0 10.4% Austin Reiter 43 1 9.3%

Defensive Line

Emmanuel Ogbah dominated from start to finish, creating five of the team’s 12 pressures and leading the way with 2.5 sacks. Adam Butler, who earned the highest pass-rush grade (79.7) on first review, won on 11.1% of his pass-rush snaps but was unable to generate any quarterback pressures. Butler beat his defender three times and batted two passes at the line, as well.

Linebacker

The Dolphins blitzed on 53.2% of the Texans' passing snaps, which led to seven combined pressures for Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker. Van Ginkel sacked Taylor once, while Baker intercepted one of his passes toward the end of the first half to help set up a touchdown. The duo also combined for six defensive stops in the game.

Secondary

The Dolphins' secondary made everything difficult for Taylor in his return. Jevon Holland played 62 defensive snaps and wasn’t targeted in the game but played well in coverage and intercepted Taylor early in the first quarter. He finished with the highest coverage grade (88.1) on the team on first review. Nik Needham was the only member of the secondary to allow over 30 yards in coverage.

Quarterback

Tyrod Taylor didn’t look like the same quarterback who led the Texans earlier this season. He never seemed comfortable in the pocket and couldn’t establish a rhythm throughout the game. Taylor completed one pass beyond 10 yards, where all three of his interceptions were targeted. He finished the game completing 56% of his passes for 240 yards.

Tyrod Taylor by passing depth

Target Depth Comp % Yards INT YPA Passer Rating 9 yards or less 88.5% 232 0 8.9 103.8 10+ yards 8.3% 9 3 0.8 0.0

Running Back

The Texans struggled to move the ball and the running backs had few opportunities to make plays on the ground. Phillip Lindsay carried the ball eight times for 28 rushing yards and three first downs. David Johnson averaged 2.8 yards on four attempts while also catching three passes for 29 yards.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Brandin Cooks was the focal point of the passing attack, and he led the team in targets (13). But only seven of them were catchable passes, with multiple balls thrown his way resulting in interceptions. Nine separate receivers caught a pass in the game, but only Cooks gained more than 50 yards in the game.

Offensive Line

Although Taylor struggled through the air, the Texans' offensive line didn’t help create much of a pocket for him to throw from. All five starters were beaten at least once in pass protection, with only Geron Christian Sr. grading above 70.0 on first review. Charlie Heck allowed two sacks and conceded the highest pressure rate on the team.

Player Sacks Allowed Beaten by Defender Pressure Rate Geron Christian Sr. 0 3 1.9% Jimmy Morrissey 0 3 3.8% Charlie Heck 2 3 5.7% Tytus Howard 0 1 1.9% Justin McCray 0 4 0.0%

Defensive Line

The Texans' pass rush nearly lived in the backfield, with four separate pass rushers creating at least five pressures. Jordan Jenkins notched six pressures and 1.5 sacks on 24 pass-rushing snaps. As a whole, the defensive line combined for a season-high 36 pressures.

Player Pass-Rush Snaps Sacks Pressures Win Rate Maliek Collins 33 0.5 4 11.8% Jacob Martin 28 1 6 20.7% Jonathan Greenard 27 0 7 24.1% DeMarcus Walker 26 0 7 29.6% Jordan Jenkins 24 1.5 6 25.0% Jaleel Johnson 19 0 4 15.8% Roy Lopez 14 1 2 25.0%

Linebacker

Kamu Grugier-Hill and Neville Hewitt dominated against the run, with both linebackers hovering around 90.0 run-defense grades on first review. The two combined for seven defensive stops against the run, with Grugier-Hill peanut-punching the ball out of Gaskin’s hands in Miami territory.

Secondary

The Texans' secondary stifled Brissett early but gave up more and more yards as the game progressed. Desmond King II allowed team-highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (61), while Terrance Mitchell conceded the lone passing touchdown of the game.

Eric Murray received the highest coverage grade on the team, pending review, after intercepting Brissett and forcing one incompletion.