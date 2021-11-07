 NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 17, Houston Texans 9 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 17, Houston Texans 9

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) throws the football against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

By Miles Ruder
Nov 7, 2021
Houston Texans Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins snapped their seven-game losing streak and defeated the Houston Texans at home, 17-9, in Week 9. It was the Dolphins' defense that led to the offense’s scoring success by forcing four turnovers and allowing just 4.1 yards per play.

Quarterback play was subpar at best, with Jacoby Brissett making a surprise start and Tyrod Taylor playing for the first time since suffering a Week 2 hamstring injury. They combined to throw five interceptions, and neither averaged over six yards per pass attempt in the first half.

The teams combined for nine turnovers in the game.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Miami Dolphins

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett made a surprise start at quarterback for the Dolphins but played well enough to win the game. He threw two interceptions, but only one was deemed turnover-worthy. Brissett made poor decisions when under pressure but completed 75% of his passes for 185 yards and 14 first downs from a clean pocket.

Dropbacks Comp. % TD:INT Passer Rating
27 47.8% 1:2 35.8
Running Back

It was a roller coaster of a day for Myles Gaskin. He received a season-high 20 carries but averaged just 1.7 yards per attempt. Gaskin scored a six-yard touchdown from the Wildcat but also fumbled in the second quarter to set up a Texans field goal. He caught six passes for two first downs and 23 yards as a receiver.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Jaylen Waddle continued to flash in his rookie campaign, leading the team with eight receptions for 83 yards. He caught his only contested target of the game and moved the chains on five of his eight receptions.

Mike Gesicki hauled in four catches for 54 yards, capped off by two impressive one-handed catches in traffic.

Offensive Line

Miami’s offensive line has struggled all season, and today was no different. All five offensive linemen allowed multiple pressures in the game. Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis combined to allow 11 pressures, while Austin Jackson and Austin Reiter each conceded a sack. The offensive line allowed pressure on 37.5% of Brissett’s dropbacks.

Player Pass-Blocking Snaps Sacks Allowed Pressure Rate
Austin Jackson 48 1 4.2%
Robert Hunt 48 0 4.2%
Liam Eichenberg 48 1 16.7%
Jesse Davis 48 0 10.4%
Austin Reiter 43 1 9.3%
Defensive Line

Emmanuel Ogbah dominated from start to finish, creating five of the team’s 12 pressures and leading the way with 2.5 sacks. Adam Butler, who earned the highest pass-rush grade (79.7) on first review, won on 11.1% of his pass-rush snaps but was unable to generate any quarterback pressures. Butler beat his defender three times and batted two passes at the line, as well. 

Linebacker

The Dolphins blitzed on 53.2% of the Texans' passing snaps, which led to seven combined pressures for Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker. Van Ginkel sacked Taylor once, while Baker intercepted one of his passes toward the end of the first half to help set up a touchdown. The duo also combined for six defensive stops in the game.

Secondary

The Dolphins' secondary made everything difficult for Taylor in his return. Jevon Holland played 62 defensive snaps and wasn’t targeted in the game but played well in coverage and intercepted Taylor early in the first quarter. He finished with the highest coverage grade (88.1) on the team on first review. Nik Needham was the only member of the secondary to allow over 30 yards in coverage.

Houston Texans

Quarterback

Tyrod Taylor didn’t look like the same quarterback who led the Texans earlier this season. He never seemed comfortable in the pocket and couldn’t establish a rhythm throughout the game. Taylor completed one pass beyond 10 yards, where all three of his interceptions were targeted. He finished the game completing 56% of his passes for 240 yards.

Tyrod Taylor by passing depth

Target Depth Comp % Yards INT YPA Passer Rating
9 yards or less 88.5% 232 0 8.9 103.8
10+ yards 8.3% 9 3 0.8 0.0
Running Back

The Texans struggled to move the ball and the running backs had few opportunities to make plays on the ground. Phillip Lindsay carried the ball eight times for 28 rushing yards and three first downs. David Johnson averaged 2.8 yards on four attempts while also catching three passes for 29 yards.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Brandin Cooks was the focal point of the passing attack, and he led the team in targets (13). But only seven of them were catchable passes, with multiple balls thrown his way resulting in interceptions. Nine separate receivers caught a pass in the game, but only Cooks gained more than 50 yards in the game.

Offensive Line

Although Taylor struggled through the air, the Texans' offensive line didn’t help create much of a pocket for him to throw from. All five starters were beaten at least once in pass protection, with only Geron Christian Sr. grading above 70.0 on first review. Charlie Heck allowed two sacks and conceded the highest pressure rate on the team.

Player Sacks Allowed Beaten by Defender Pressure Rate
Geron Christian Sr. 0 3 1.9%
Jimmy Morrissey 0 3 3.8%
Charlie Heck 2 3 5.7%
Tytus Howard 0 1 1.9%
Justin McCray 0 4 0.0%
Defensive Line

The Texans' pass rush nearly lived in the backfield, with four separate pass rushers creating at least five pressures. Jordan Jenkins notched six pressures and 1.5 sacks on 24 pass-rushing snaps. As a whole, the defensive line combined for a season-high 36 pressures.

Player Pass-Rush Snaps Sacks Pressures Win Rate
Maliek Collins 33 0.5 4 11.8%
Jacob Martin 28 1 6 20.7%
Jonathan Greenard 27 0 7 24.1%
DeMarcus Walker 26 0 7 29.6%
Jordan Jenkins 24 1.5 6 25.0%
Jaleel Johnson 19 0 4 15.8%
Roy Lopez 14 1 2 25.0%
Linebacker

Kamu Grugier-Hill and Neville Hewitt dominated against the run, with both linebackers hovering around 90.0 run-defense grades on first review. The two combined for seven defensive stops against the run, with Grugier-Hill peanut-punching the ball out of Gaskin’s hands in Miami territory.

Secondary

The Texans' secondary stifled Brissett early but gave up more and more yards as the game progressed. Desmond King II allowed team-highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (61), while Terrance Mitchell conceded the lone passing touchdown of the game.

Eric Murray received the highest coverage grade on the team, pending review, after intercepting Brissett and forcing one incompletion.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 9 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.