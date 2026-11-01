NFL Week 8 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

The Buccaneers' running back duo dominates: Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell combined for 52 carries for 310 rushing yards and a touchdown while Baker Mayfield didn’t complete a pass.

Tyler Allgeier and Adonai Mitchell bounce back: The Arizona Cardinals running back and New York Jets receiver have been dropped in more leagues than they’ve been added recently due to other players on their respective depth charts playing well, but both gained over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Mike Washington Jr. plays ahead of Ashton Jeanty: While Jeanty hasn’t been on the injury report the last two weeks, it was Washington consistently carrying the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders.

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A 50/50 split at running back for the Buccaneers: Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell shared the backfield evenly.

Irving played 64% of snaps over the first seven weeks, which included 77% on early downs, while Gainwell was the primary back in passing situations. This made Irving a fantasy-viable running back, and Gainwell has been the subject of trade rumors.

In this game, Irving still led on early downs, while Gainwell took all of the passing snaps. The reason the two rotated more this week was obvious, and that’s because Irving tallied 27 carries in this game. He was great on his runs, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Gainwell ran 25 times for 140 yards. It’s possible Tampa Bay continues to focus much more on its running backs going forward, given the success of the run game this season relative to the pass game, making it less likely the Buccaneers will trade Gainwell.

It’s also worth noting that Sean Tucker was active and didn’t appear on the injury report, but he didn’t take an offensive snap. This either shows how far ahead Gainwell is ahead of Tucker on the depth chart, or it’s at least possible the Buccaneers wanted to showcase Gainwell for a trade. Regardless, we can expect Irving to still see enough snaps each week to make him a must-start every week going forward despite the decrease in snap rate this week.

Emeka Egbuka misses a second straight week: Egbuka was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, didn't practice on Friday and was ruled out.

Tampa Bay spent the first six weeks with Egbuka and Chris Godwin as the lead receivers and Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson splitting the third spot. The Buccaneers used all four significantly in 12 personnel. Last week with Egbuka out, the three remaining Buccaneers receivers were consistently on the field in 11 personnel. David Sills V was activated off injured reserve last week, and while he rarely played in 11 personnel, he allowed Tampa Bay to continue a four-man mix in 12 personnel.

This week, Sills took on a larger role. He out-snapped Hurst and Johnson in 12 personnel, and he also took some reps from Johnson in 11 personnel.

Obviously, the fact that the Buccaneers aren’t completing any passes makes it difficult to trust any of these wide receivers. Godwin has been the subject of trade rumors. If Godwin is dealt, we could see Egbuka back to a full-time role, and these three other receivers rotating for the other spots. Jalen McMillan could also return in a few weeks, which would further complicate the rotation. That means that if Tampa Bay makes a deal at wide receiver, then there probably won’t be a clear waiver-wire target from the group.

Monitor Zachariah Branch’s health: Branch left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and didn’t return.

Atlanta has started the year with Drake London as one outside receiver, Jahan Dotson leading a two-man rotation with Chris Blair for the other outside spot, and Olamide Zaccheaus heading a two-man deployment with Branch for the slot role. Last week, Branch handled 78% of the 11 personnel snaps as Zaccheaus was out with a shoulder injury. Atlanta also ran more 12 personnel snaps last week.

Zaccheaus was back this week, although he was limited in practice all week and ruled questionable. On the first three drives, Branch played five of a possible 13 snaps, while Zaccheaus only played one. While it’s possible this was entirely because Zaccheaus was questionable, it’s also feasible Branch was supposed to see more playing time going forward.

Branch suffered a hamstring injury on a kickoff, and he was quickly ruled out. This left Zaccheaus as the Falcons' third receiver for the rest of the game, and he played 24 of a possible 40 snaps. The fact that Zaccheaus was able to play so much further suggests Branch might see more playing time in the future if he’s healthy. However, there is a chance Branch will be sidelined, leaving Zaccheaus as the slot receiver.

Neither is worth considering too much in fantasy leagues, unless one of them starts seeing a higher target rate.

Miscellaneous Notes

Atlanta running back Brian Robinson Jr. didn't practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. The Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert from the practice squad to be their backup, similar to last week.

Bijan Robinson has played in at least 78% of the Falcons' offensive snaps in four straight weeks after playing 77% or less in each of the first four.

Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins was a full participant in practice all week with a hip injury and was questionable but remains on injured reserve.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts saw his playing time dip to 55% for a second straight week, down from his season average of 59%. However, this was his fifth consecutive game of having at least 20% targets per route.

Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell didn't practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, was limited in practice on Thursday and was upgraded to full on Friday. He was questionable but was active.

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Vikings turn to a three-man backfield: None of the Vikings' running backs reached a 40% snap rate.

Minnesota started the year with Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason in a two-man rotation. Mason landed on injured reserve after Week 1, leading Jones to play 80% of snaps over the following four weeks. DeeJay Dallas was the primary backup, splitting third-down snaps with Jones. Rookie Demond Claiborne was the main backup on early downs.

Mason returned last week, where Jones got the start, Mason played more on the following few drives and then Jones left early with a knee injury. Jones didn't practice Wednesday with a knee injury, was limited Thursday, was upgraded to full Friday and was active. Dallas was elevated from the practice squad, while Claiborne was a healthy inactive for a second straight game.

Jones and Mason split early-down snaps, with Dallas also getting some early-down work. Dallas was also the central third-down back for the first time. Jones handled all of the two-minute drill and short-yardage work, giving him a lead in snaps. Mason led the backfield in touches at eight, but only averaged 2.5 yards per carry.

The Vikings have been a team linked to running backs in the trade market, and the fact that Dallas was seeing an uptick in snaps over Jones and Mason further suggests Minnesota might be making a move for a running back sometime over the next nine days.

The Lions are the latest team to embrace 13 personnel: Detroit used 13 personnel nearly as much this week as the first seven weeks combined.

The Los Angeles Rams implemented 13 personnel more than any team in recent history last season. While no team has integrated it more than Los Angeles this season, several teams are turning to it more than they had in the past. The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills both used it over 100 times over the first seven weeks, while another six teams have at least 50 snaps in 13 personnel. The Lions were in the bottom half of 13 personnel usage, with just 23 snaps.

This week, Detroit ran it 19 times, with Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin as the three tight ends. Typically, when a team employs more 13 personnel, that means less 12 personnel. That wasn’t true this week, as Detroit ran 12 personnel on 34 snaps, its second-most such snaps this season.

That left Detroit in 11 personnel for only 16 plays, which meant a notable decrease in plays for Isaac TeSlaa. It was usually TeSlaa or Jameson Williams in for 13 personnel, so Amon-Ra St. Brown also played notably less than usual. St. Brown’s route participation rates have steadily declined this season. He ran a route on 92.5% of the Lions' pass plays over the first four weeks, and that has dropped to 86.5% over the last three. In recent years, wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Puka Nacua have excelled with lower snap rates and high target rates, and St. Brown has taken a small step toward following that trend, as his targets per route has been 32% or better in each of the last three games.

Miscellaneous Notes

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, but both practiced in full Thursday and Friday.

Detroit third-string running back Jacob Saylors suffered a neck injury on a special teams play in the first half and was ruled out in the second half. He has only taken two offensive snaps this season.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has seen increased playing time in the slot over the last two weeks. He had a 22.7% slot rate over the first four weeks and a 37.6% slot rate over the last two.

Ben Yurosek has remained the Vikings' second tight end option ahead of Gavin Bartholomew with Josh Oliver out. It’s unclear if Oliver will miss the entire season or not, but he’s not expected back anytime soon.

The Colts play Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs: Both players have been heavily rumored to get traded, but Indianapolis still played both.

Indianapolis has recently fired its general manager and traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. The Colts' lead receiver in Downs has requested a trade, while the Colts appear willing to trade Taylor. At times, when it seems like a player is about to get moved, that team doesn’t play those players so they don’t suffer an injury. For example, the Arizona Cardinals didn’t play Marvin Harrison Jr. the week before dealing him.

Taylor and Downs not only played, but they also spent most of the game playing more than usual. Taylor started the season playing 88.9% of snaps, which was exceptionally high for a running back over one game, let alone three. The last four weeks, he’s played a more reasonable 73.0% of snaps. This week, he played 79.2% of snaps before garbage time. Given the blowout, he didn’t play during the last 13 plays. That was his highest snap rate before garbage time since Week 3.

Downs similarly averaged 81.5% of snaps over the first seven weeks, playing nearly all of the 11 personnel snaps, 79% of the 12 personnel snaps and mostly leaving the field for 13 personnel. This week, he played 89.6% of snaps before garbage time, making it his highest pre-garbage time rate all season. This was largely because the Colts stuck with 11 personnel more than usual while playing from behind. Downs only played three of the final 13 snaps with Anthony Richardson Sr. at quarterback.

It’s unclear if either player will be with the team next week, but their usage in this game didn’t give an indication the Colts plan on trading them.

Tyler Warren makes his return for Indianapolis: Warren missed the last two games with a groin injury.

The Colts were stuck using a four-man rotation over the last two weeks, with Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree playing in most 12 personnel snaps, Will Mallory handling the bulk of 11 personnel snaps and Pharaoh Brown taking some of the 12 and 13 personnel snaps. While Warren was back, Ogletree was questionable for this game with a knee injury but played. Indianapolis didn’t seem too concerned about Warren’s return or Ogletree’s injury, as Brown was a healthy inactive.

Warren averaged 91.1% of offensive snaps over the first five weeks, with most of his lost snaps coming in 12 personnel in running situations. His playing time was down slightly over the first 11 drives of the game, as he played 85.4% of snaps. Warren was taken out of 11 personnel slightly more than usual, with Mallory typically being the one cutting into his snap count. He only played in three of the final 13 snaps as Indianapolis largely turned to backups.

Warren’s fantasy value should be fine going forward, and if anything, he may see a higher target rate if the Colts trade away more offensive assets.

Brian Thomas Jr. returns to his usual role: Thomas was back to playing in nearly all of the 11 personnel snaps after getting benched last game.

Jacksonville has used Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers as its primary wide receivers, while Thomas has needed to split time with Josh Cameron for the third receiver spot. Thomas has played more in 11 personnel, while Cameron has played more in 12 and 13 personnel. Travis Hunter didn’t play much on offense early in the season but had slowly but surely gained more offensive snaps. Thomas was held without a catch each of the last two weeks, and he didn’t play a single offensive snap in the second half, while Hunter had his best offensive game of the season in Week 7.

This week, Thomas was on the field for eight of the 15 pass plays in the first half, compared to just three each by Cameron and Hunter. Thomas also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. The Jaguars were up 28-0 at halftime, so they only used Hunter for one snap total in the second half. The Jaguars' lead caused them to deploy more 12 and 13 personnel throughout the game, leading Cameron to play just as much as Thomas. But when the team was in 11 personnel, Thomas was on the field more than in past weeks.

The Jaguars have remained adamant they aren’t looking to trade Thomas, but if the right price comes along, it wouldn’t be surprising if Thomas is moved.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jacksonville wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with hamstring and ankle injuries and didn't practice on Friday. He was questionable but played.

Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould was limited in practice on Wednesday with a concussion, upgraded to full on Thursday but was still ruled out on Friday. That marked his second straight absence.

The Bills were briefly at full strength at wide receiver: DJ Moore was active this week after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Buffalo started the season with DJ Moore as one outside receiver, Keon Coleman leading a rotation with Joshua Palmer for the other outside spot and Khalil Shakir playing in the slot. Moore left Week 2 early, played a somewhat limited role in Week 3 and then exited Week 4 early. Moore sat out Weeks 5 and 6 before the Bills’ Week 7 bye, while Palmer also missed some time. Fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell received some playing time during those weeks, as did practice squad player Trent Sherfield. With Moore and Palmer active for this game, Bell was a healthy inactive.

Buffalo started the game easing Moore and Palmer into action. On the first three drives, the Bills ran eight plays out of 11 personnel. Coleman and Shakir played all eight, while Moore played five and Palmer three. They also ran six plays out of 13 personnel, with all three outside receivers splitting two snaps each.

Palmer suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the fourth drive. He was initially deemed doubtful and was ruled out in the second half. This ended the rotation, and all three receivers were consistently on the field in 11 personnel. Buffalo started using 12 personnel more often, with all three healthy receivers rotating for the two spots. Greg Dortch was the only other active wide receiver, but he is mostly on the roster for his special teams play.

While Moore would ideally see more playing time in 12 and 13 personnel going forward, he can safely return to fantasy starting lineups. If Palmer misses time, that makes Shakir and Coleman a little more viable.

Derrick Henry’s playing time dips below 50%: Henry hasn’t seen as much playing time on offense each of the last two weeks.

The Ravens' backfield isn’t typically mentioned in this article because their running back usage has been very consistent in recent years. Henry is the early-down back, and Justice Hill is the receiving back. Rasheen Ali is the only other running back to see playing time this season, with all seven of his snaps coming in garbage time. Hill has taken 131 of the 134 snaps on third-and-medium or long, and two-minute drills this season.

Henry played 78% of the normal early-down snaps over the first six weeks. That fell to 59.1% last week and 67.7% this week. His overall playing time has similarly dropped, particularly this week as Baltimore was consistently playing from behind.

Henry hasn’t had a run of more than 20 yards in five straight weeks, and this was his third straight game under 60 rushing yards. Given Lamar Jackson’s injury, it’s possible Henry won’t become all that much more effective this season. It’s not out of the question that Baltimore considers trading Henry. He will be 33 before the end of the season, and Baltimore might not be primed to make a playoff run considering it is currently last in its division.

Mark Andrews’ role continues to shrink: Andrews played a season-low 22.2% of snaps in 12 personnel.

Baltimore has used a four-man rotation at tight end in recent weeks, which includes Andrews, rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas and veteran blocker Nick Vannett. The mix has slowly but surely evolved to have the rookies get more involved.

Hibner’s playing time has gradually been on the rise in 12 personnel. He played 42% of those snaps over the first three weeks, and that has increased to 78% over his last three games, largely coinciding with Durham Smythe landing on injured reserve. This week, he played 100% of those snaps for the first time. Josh Cuevas joined him for four of those plays, Vannett three and Andrews two.

The team also rotated more in 11 personnel on early downs more than usual. All four tight ends played 3-to-8 snaps in those situations. This left Andrews only on the field for 38.1% of early-down 11 personnel snaps, his second-lowest rate of the season.

Andrews is a clear player to cut given Lamar Jackson’s injury. This is his sixth consecutive game under 30 receiving yards. While it wouldn’t give the Ravens much cap relief, it’s possible Baltimore becomes a seller at the trade deadline, in which case the 31-year-old tight end could get traded.

Miscellaneous Notes

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was back in the lineup after missing his third straight game with an ankle injury. However, he injured his right hand on his first offensive snap and was ruled out for the game shortly after. After the game, it was announced he will have surgery, go on injured reserve and possibly miss the rest of the season.

Similar to the last three weeks, Tyler Huntley took over as the Ravens' quarterback. Huntley suffered a toe injury in the second quarter, leading emergency third quarterback Joe Fagnano to take over. Huntley was initially ruled questionable but was ruled out in the second half.

Ravens wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was held out as a healthy scratch, his fourth straight absence.

James Cook III left briefly in the fourth quarter to get examined for a possible concussion, but he was cleared to return and took one more snap before the Bills turned to backups.

Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers returned to practice from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. He was limited in practice all week with a knee injury and remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid was limited in practice all week with a chest injury and was questionable but active. His playing time was down a little bit relative to other recent weeks, but his route participation rate was not impacted. His targets per route were slightly up, leading him to catch four passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Titans gain one receiver and lose another: Last week, Calvin Ridley was inactive with a hip injury; this week, Carnell Tate was out with a shoulder injury.

The Titans' wide receivers were relatively healthy over the first six weeks, with Ridley and Elic Ayomanor rotating at X, Tate as their Z receiver and Wan’Dale Robinson playing in the slot. Last week, it was obvious how the team would replace Ridley since he was already in a rotation. Ayomanor simply took all of the snaps he and Ridley would ordinarily handle. This week, it was less obvious, as all three other starters as well as backup Chimere Dike all have experience playing Z at some point in the last two seasons. While Tennessee elevated K.J. Osborn off the practice squad last week, Xavier Restrepo was the receiver promoted this week.

Tennessee opted to use Dike as a direct replacement for Tate. There were a few plays with Robinson, Ayomanor and Ridley on the field, but that also happened when Tate was healthy. Dike ended up having a big game with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee stuck with 11 personnel for the entire contest, allowing Robinson to also have a notable performance with six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans have their bye week next week, which will ideally be enough time for Tate to be ready to play. This means Dike should be left on the waiver wire, as he will likely see limited playing time in their next game despite his strong performance.

Gunnar Helm had his best game but worst snap rate: Helm caught five passes for 76 yards, nearly doubling his receiving yardage total on the season.

Helm has spent the year in a two-man rotation at tight end, playing 77.6% of the offensive snaps including 71.7% in 11 personnel on early downs, 75.0% on third downs and nearly all of the 12 and 13 personnel snaps. Daniel Bellinger has taken all of the other 11 and 12 personnel snaps, while David Martin-Robinson has mostly played in 13 personnel.

While Helm had seen enough playing time to be a fantasy sleeper, he only caught 12 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns in his first seven games. This week, his playing time dropped to a season-low 63.6% of snaps. This was entirely due to a stronger rotation in 11 personnel on early downs, with Bellinger subsequently seeing a significant increase in snaps in 11 personnel. Tennessee also opted to stick with 11 personnel for nearly the entire game, so Bellinger’s overall snap rate didn’t improve. Despite this, Helm had a much higher target rate than usual, leading to his best receiving game of the season.

Considering this was just one matchup, which came in a week where he was rotated out more, Helm should be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.

Mike Gesicki reached a season-high 67.6% snap rate: Gesicki has scored a touchdown in five straight games and could become a more reliable option.

Gesicki has shown flashes in his three seasons in Cincinnati, but hasn’t been consistent because of the Bengals' tight end rotation. Drew Sample has played 49% of snaps this season as an early-down blocking option. Over the years, either Erick All Jr. or Noah Fant has joined Sample for most two-tight end snaps, leaving Gesicki to mostly play on third downs. Even Tanner Hudson has complicated Gesicki’s playing time over the years as another receiving choice.

Hudson and All have both been placed on injured reserve in recent weeks, and each is expected to miss the rest of the season. Cincinnati brought back Cam Grandy, who had been on the team in the past, but was on the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad. The Bengals also have rookie Jack Endries, giving Cincinnati four tight ends like usual.

Cincinnati did not have its usual rotation. Grandy only played three snaps while Endries just played 12 despite the team running 74 offensive snaps on the day. All had averaged 20 snaps per game. A lot of those plays went to Gesicki. He played 67.5% of 11 personnel snaps on early downs and 90% on third downs, which were both season highs. He also played 68.4% of 12 personnel snaps, up from his season average of 53.8%.

Gesicki caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Typically, when Gesicki has had a spike week, he’s been someone to ignore off the waiver wire unless there was a wide receiver injury. The recent tight end wounds mean this time could be different.

Miscellaneous Notes

Cincinnati wide receiver Mitch Tinsley was a healthy inactive after suiting up last week. This left the Bengals with only four active wide receivers.

Colbie Young had missed Weeks 4 and 5 and returned last week to only seven offensive snaps. This week, his role increased to 19 snaps, taking time from Dohnte Meyers.

Titans running back Tyjae Spears didn't practice all week with a knee injury and was ruled out on Friday, his second straight absence. Similar to last week, Michael Carter took over as the receiving back.

In recent weeks, Tennessee elevated Kalel Mullings from the practice squad as its fourth running back. This week, Nick Singleton returned after three straight healthy scratches to be the fourth back.

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Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.