NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Tua's career day: After a rocky Week 7 performance, Tua Tagovailoa put up the highest-single game grade of his career, finishing 29-of-36 for 382 yards and three scores.
• Tough break for the Panthers: Targeted three times in coverage, C.J. Henderson allowed one catch for 47 yards but snagged an interception in overtime that should have won his team the game.
• Hamilton locking down: Kyle Hamilton was as stingy as it gets on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing just two catches for 15 yards on four targets in coverage.
PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK
Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
TE: Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
FLEX: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
LG: Nick Leverett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C: Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams
Defense
DI: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
DI: Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
Edge: Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks
Edge: Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars
LB: T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals
CB: C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers
CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
S: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
Flex: Michael Carter II, New York Jets
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
After a rocky Week 7 performance, Tagovailoa put up the highest-single game grade of his career, finishing 29-of-36 for 382 yards and three scores. He was under pressure on only six snaps but went 3-of-4 for 86 yards — 21.5 yards per attempt —and added an 18-yard scramble on those pressured dropbacks.
NFL QBs: Highest single-game PFF grades since 2019
|Name
|Season
|Week
|Opp.
|PFF Grade
|Lamar Jackson
|2019
|10
|@ Bengals
|97.9
|Aaron Rodgers
|2020
|13
|vs. Eagles
|96.9
|Tua Tagovailoa
|2022
|8
|@ Lions
|96.8
|Drew Brees
|2019
|15
|vs. Colts
|96.3
|Aaron Rodgers
|2020
|1
|@ Vikings
|96.0
Defensive Player of the Week: CB C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers
Targeted three times in coverage, C.J. Henderson allowed one catch for 47 yards but snagged an interception in overtime that should have won his team the game. He also added a pass breakup and finished the game with the highest single-game PFF grade of his career.
Clutch play CJ ???? pic.twitter.com/We2cqbHspv
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2022
Rookie of the Week: S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Hamilton was as stingy as it gets on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing just two catches for 15 yards on four targets in coverage. He forced one incompletion, allowed just one first down and added a QB hit as a blitzer.
Offensive Line of the Week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay offense may have fallen short, but the offensive line earned the best pass-blocking grade in the NFL this week after combining for just six pressures allowed on 48 passing snaps.