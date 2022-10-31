NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Tua's career day: After a rocky Week 7 performance, Tua Tagovailoa put up the highest-single game grade of his career, finishing 29-of-36 for 382 yards and three scores.

• Tough break for the Panthers: Targeted three times in coverage, C.J. Henderson allowed one catch for 47 yards but snagged an interception in overtime that should have won his team the game.

• Hamilton locking down: Kyle Hamilton was as stingy as it gets on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing just two catches for 15 yards on four targets in coverage.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

TE: Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

FLEX: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

LG: Nick Leverett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C: Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

Defense

DI: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

DI: Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

Edge: Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Edge: Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

LB: T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

CB: C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers

CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

S: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Flex: Michael Carter II, New York Jets

Offensive Player of the Week: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

After a rocky Week 7 performance, Tagovailoa put up the highest-single game grade of his career, finishing 29-of-36 for 382 yards and three scores. He was under pressure on only six snaps but went 3-of-4 for 86 yards — 21.5 yards per attempt —and added an 18-yard scramble on those pressured dropbacks.

NFL QBs: Highest single-game PFF grades since 2019

Name Season Week Opp. PFF Grade Lamar Jackson 2019 10 @ Bengals 97.9 Aaron Rodgers 2020 13 vs. Eagles 96.9 Tua Tagovailoa 2022 8 @ Lions 96.8 Drew Brees 2019 15 vs. Colts 96.3 Aaron Rodgers 2020 1 @ Vikings 96.0

Defensive Player of the Week: CB C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers

Targeted three times in coverage, C.J. Henderson allowed one catch for 47 yards but snagged an interception in overtime that should have won his team the game. He also added a pass breakup and finished the game with the highest single-game PFF grade of his career.

Clutch play CJ ???? pic.twitter.com/We2cqbHspv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2022

Rookie of the Week: S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Hamilton was as stingy as it gets on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing just two catches for 15 yards on four targets in coverage. He forced one incompletion, allowed just one first down and added a QB hit as a blitzer.

Offensive Line of the Week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay offense may have fallen short, but the offensive line earned the best pass-blocking grade in the NFL this week after combining for just six pressures allowed on 48 passing snaps.