NFL Week 7 preview: QB comparisons, team metrics and more

Previewing quarterback matchups, team metrics and more for all 14 games in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, including a Thursday night game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

Thursday, October 20

Team Metrics

Saints Cardinals Power Rank: Overall 23rd 22nd Power Rank: Defense 13th 27th Power Rank: Offense 18th 20th SOS Played 26th 13th Avg Offensive Snaps 69.2 75.8 % Run Plays 41.9% 33.8% % Pass Plays 58.1% 66.2% EPA Per Run 0.000 -0.010 EPA Per Pass -0.080 -0.060

QB Comparison

Saints Cardinals Quarterback A. Dalton K. Murray PFF Grade 82.3 67.8 Passer Rating Clean 98.8 95.4 Passer Rating Under Pressure 65.2 37.6 Big-Time Throw % 3.23% 1.73% Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.23% 2.77% Power Rating 0.5 5.0 Power Rating Rank 30th 12th

Stat to know: The New Orleans Saints quarterback room has combined for an 11.1-yard average depth of the target this season, 3.0 yards above the NFL average.

Sunday, October 23

Team Metrics

Browns Ravens Power Rank: Overall 17th 10th Power Rank: Defense 8th 29th Power Rank: Offense 13th 24th SOS Played 31st 7th Avg Offensive Snaps 72.5 63.2 % Run Plays 44.2% 40.3% % Pass Plays 55.8% 59.7% EPA Per Run 0.060 -0.020 EPA Per Pass 0.000 0.070

QB Comparison

Browns Ravens Quarterback J. Brissett L. Jackson PFF Grade 74.2 74.7 Passer Rating Clean 94.8 105.9 Passer Rating Under Pressure 29.7 60.7 Big-Time Throw % 3.77% 4.57% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.18% 3.65% Power Rating 1.0 6.5 Power Rating Rank 26th 5th Stat to know: The Browns defensive line has generated pressure on 33.8% of passing snaps this season, sixth-best in the league. The Ravens' mark of 23.5% ranks 27th.

Team Metrics

Buccaneers Panthers Power Rank: Overall 4th 32nd Power Rank: Defense 10th 26th Power Rank: Offense 2nd 32nd SOS Played 9th 17th Avg Offensive Snaps 69.3 56.7 % Run Plays 33.3% 34.8% % Pass Plays 66.7% 65.2% EPA Per Run -0.330 -0.140 EPA Per Pass 0.090 -0.270

QB Comparison

Buccaneers Panthers Quarterback T. Brady P. Walker PFF Grade 77.8 54.4 Passer Rating Clean 103.6 85.4 Passer Rating Under Pressure 48.0 39.6 Big-Time Throw % 4.43% 0.00% Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.11% 0.00% Power Rating 7.5 0.5 Power Rating Rank 1st 30th Stat to know: Tom Brady is averaging 2.22 seconds from snap to pass this season, the quickest mark in the league.

Team Metrics

Falcons Bengals Power Rank: Overall 26th 7th Power Rank: Defense 21st 15th Power Rank: Offense 23rd 5th SOS Played 11th 12th Avg Offensive Snaps 63.0 71.3 % Run Plays 52.4% 33.3% % Pass Plays 47.6% 66.7% EPA Per Run -0.010 -0.230 EPA Per Pass 0.060 0.090

QB Comparison

Falcons Bengals Quarterback M. Mariota J. Burrow PFF Grade 65.7 68.9 Passer Rating Clean 91.1 97.3 Passer Rating Under Pressure 74.9 88.1 Big-Time Throw % 2.27% 2.53% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.55% 3.25% Power Rating 1.5 6.5 Power Rating Rank 22nd 5th Stat to know: The Atlanta Falcons have run the ball on 52.4% of their offensive plays, by far the highest rate in the league.

Team Metrics

Lions Cowboys Power Rank: Overall 30th 5th Power Rank: Defense 32nd 6th Power Rank: Offense 27th 11th SOS Played 15th 4th Avg Offensive Snaps 70.4 64.3 % Run Plays 39.0% 44.3% % Pass Plays 61.0% 55.7% EPA Per Run -0.030 -0.030 EPA Per Pass 0.010 -0.140

QB Comparison

Lions Cowboys Quarterback J. Goff D. Prescott PFF Grade 62.8 37.4 Passer Rating Clean 100.3 62.2 Passer Rating Under Pressure 75.3 20.8 Big-Time Throw % 2.86% 0.00% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.76% 5.88% Power Rating 1.5 6.0 Power Rating Rank 22nd 9th Stat to know: Micah Parsons ranks second among edge defenders in pass-rush grade this season. He also ranks seventh in pass-rush win rate (22.9%), sixth in pressure rate (17.6%) and second in sacks (6).

Team Metrics

Giants Jaguars Power Rank: Overall 19th 27th Power Rank: Defense 30th 19th Power Rank: Offense 19th 29th SOS Played 24th 16th Avg Offensive Snaps 67.7 67.7 % Run Plays 43.3% 41.7% % Pass Plays 56.7% 58.3% EPA Per Run -0.060 -0.080 EPA Per Pass 0.060 0.100

QB Comparison

Giants Jaguars Quarterback D. Jones T. Lawrence PFF Grade 67.7 64.1 Passer Rating Clean 93.9 110.7 Passer Rating Under Pressure 84.2 37.8 Big-Time Throw % 0.92% 3.02% Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.76% 3.45% Power Rating 1.5 4.0 Power Rating Rank 22nd 16th Stat to know: Among the league's 32 starting quarterbacks, New York's Daniel Jones ranks 30th in big-time throw rate (1.2%) and 31st in average depth of target (6.7).

Team Metrics

Colts Titans Power Rank: Overall 15th 9th Power Rank: Defense 22nd 24th Power Rank: Offense 21st 8th SOS Played 22nd 8th Avg Offensive Snaps 74.2 61.6 % Run Plays 32.3% 45.6% % Pass Plays 67.7% 54.4% EPA Per Run -0.280 -0.200 EPA Per Pass -0.010 0.030

QB Comparison

Colts Titans Quarterback M. Ryan R. Tannehill PFF Grade 58.0 68.4 Passer Rating Clean 98.8 98.0 Passer Rating Under Pressure 50.5 87.1 Big-Time Throw % 0.68% 2.58% Turnover-Worthy Play % 4.07% 2.58% Power Rating 4.5 4.0 Power Rating Rank 14th 16th Stat to know: Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has thrown a 20-plus-yard pass on just 3.6% of his attempts this season, by far the lowest rate in the league.

Team Metrics

Packers Commanders Power Rank: Overall 11th 25th Power Rank: Defense 3rd 11th Power Rank: Offense 6th 26th SOS Played 19th 23rd Avg Offensive Snaps 67.5 71.7 % Run Plays 39.0% 32.5% % Pass Plays 61.0% 67.5% EPA Per Run -0.090 -0.140 EPA Per Pass -0.100 -0.070

QB Comparison

Packers Commanders Quarterback A. Rodgers T. Heinicke PFF Grade 73.2 — Passer Rating Clean 103.2 — Passer Rating Under Pressure 65.0 — Big-Time Throw % 5.11% — Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.13% — Power Rating 7.5 1.0 Power Rating Rank 1st 26th Stat to know: The Commanders have sacked or hit the opposing quarterback on 23.2% of snaps this season, the highest rate in the league.

Team Metrics

Jets Broncos Power Rank: Overall 24th 14th Power Rank: Defense 9th 4th Power Rank: Offense 30th 25th SOS Played 10th 27th Avg Offensive Snaps 70.8 68.5 % Run Plays 36.2% 37.0% % Pass Plays 63.8% 63.0% EPA Per Run -0.030 -0.280 EPA Per Pass -0.100 -0.020

QB Comparison

Jets Broncos Quarterback Z. Wilson R. Wilson PFF Grade 64.6 59.5 Passer Rating Clean 111.3 91.8 Passer Rating Under Pressure 3.4 57.7 Big-Time Throw % 2.20% 2.81% Turnover-Worthy Play % 6.59% 2.41% Power Rating 1.5 6.5 Power Rating Rank 22nd 5th Stat to know: Broncos edge Baron Browning ranks second at the position in pass-rush win rate this season (26.0%), while teammate Randy Gregory ranks fourth (24.7%).

Team Metrics

Texans Raiders Power Rank: Overall 29th 18th Power Rank: Defense 25th 14th Power Rank: Offense 28th 14th SOS Played 30th 6th Avg Offensive Snaps 63.4 68.2 % Run Plays 38.1% 34.5% % Pass Plays 61.9% 65.5% EPA Per Run -0.100 -0.050 EPA Per Pass -0.140 0.070

QB Comparison

Texans Raiders Quarterback D. Mills D. Carr PFF Grade 70.0 63.7 Passer Rating Clean 86.5 93.6 Passer Rating Under Pressure 65.2 71.2 Big-Time Throw % 1.06% 2.80% Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.59% 4.67% Power Rating 1.0 4.5 Power Rating Rank 26th 14th Stat to know: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has averaged 4.19 yards after contact per rush attempt this year, third among players at the position.

Team Metrics

Seahawks Chargers Power Rank: Overall 28th 16th Power Rank: Defense 28th 18th Power Rank: Offense 3rd 10th SOS Played 28th 21st Avg Offensive Snaps 62.7 74.7 % Run Plays 37.7% 34.6% % Pass Plays 62.3% 65.4% EPA Per Run -0.080 -0.110 EPA Per Pass 0.110 0.070

QB Comparison

Seahawks Chargers Quarterback G. Smith J. Herbert PFF Grade 86.7 73.0 Passer Rating Clean 114.6 108.7 Passer Rating Under Pressure 89.0 63.2 Big-Time Throw % 4.89% 2.46% Turnover-Worthy Play % 3.56% 1.40% Power Rating 3.0 6.5 Power Rating Rank 18th 5th Stat to know: Geno Smith is currently the second-highest-graded quarterback in the league, behind only Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Team Metrics

Chiefs 49ers Power Rank: Overall 2nd 6th Power Rank: Defense 12th 1st Power Rank: Offense 4th 15th SOS Played 5th 32nd Avg Offensive Snaps 68.8 64.2 % Run Plays 32.4% 44.5% % Pass Plays 67.6% 55.5% EPA Per Run -0.090 -0.130 EPA Per Pass 0.210 0.030

QB Comparison

Chiefs 49ers Quarterback P. Mahomes J. Garoppolo PFF Grade 84.9 68.0 Passer Rating Clean 114.2 105.3 Passer Rating Under Pressure 88.8 62.2 Big-Time Throw % 4.36% 4.73% Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.55% 2.96% Power Rating 7.5 2.5 Power Rating Rank 1st 20th Stat to know: Since 2019, 56.3% of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s passing yards have come after the catch, the highest rate among quarterbacks in that span.

Team Metrics

Steelers Dolphins Power Rank: Overall 21st 20th Power Rank: Defense 17th 20th Power Rank: Offense 22nd 16th SOS Played 1st 2nd Avg Offensive Snaps 65.0 65.2 % Run Plays 35.0% 32.9% % Pass Plays 65.0% 67.1% EPA Per Run -0.130 -0.140 EPA Per Pass -0.140 0.070

QB Comparison

Steelers Dolphins Quarterback M. Trubisky T. Tagovailoa PFF Grade 72.7 79.7 Passer Rating Clean 88.1 114.8 Passer Rating Under Pressure 56.1 93.1 Big-Time Throw % 4.67% 3.85% Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.67% 5.38% Power Rating 1.0 3.0 Power Rating Rank 26th 18th Stat to know: Tua Tagovailoa has completed 55.6% of his deep passes this season, the best mark in the league.

Monday, October 24

Team Metrics

Bears Patriots Power Rank: Overall 31st 12th Power Rank: Defense 31st 16th Power Rank: Offense 31st 17th SOS Played 20th 18th Avg Offensive Snaps 59.2 65.2 % Run Plays 48.1% 45.1% % Pass Plays 51.9% 54.9% EPA Per Run -0.070 -0.020 EPA Per Pass -0.080 -0.020

QB Comparison

Bears Patriots Quarterback J. Fields B. Zappe PFF Grade 57.1 72.7 Passer Rating Clean 87.6 123.7 Passer Rating Under Pressure 43.8 52.9 Big-Time Throw % 1.68% 0.00% Turnover-Worthy Play % 5.03% 1.19% Power Rating 2.0 0.0 Power Rating Rank 21st 32nd

Stat to know: Justin Fields has the longest time to throw in the NFL this season (3.42 seconds). He's also taken 23 sacks, which is tied for the most league-wide.