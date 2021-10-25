Week 7 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Miles Sanders sprains ankle, Zach Wilson suffers knee injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

NYJ @ NE | KC @ TEN | CAR @ NYG | ATL @ MIA | WFT @ GB | CIN @ BAL | DET @ LAR | PHI @ LV | HOU @ ARZ | CHI @ TB | IND @ SF |

Brown's WR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a groin strain during warm-ups and did not play in the game. I expect Peoples-Jones to miss two to three weeks.

Jets QB Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the second quarter. The mechanism of his knee slamming into the turf is common for a PCL strain. I believe he suffered a Grade 2. The return-to-play (RTP) timeline is two to four weeks with an average of 19.5 days. RB Ty Johnson potentially suffered a concussion and could enter the five-step concussion protocol depending on results of testing.

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. I believe he suffered an A/C joint sprain. Pending the grade of the sprain, he will likely get an injection and play in Week 8.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes left in the second half due to a concussion concern. He ended up avoiding a concussion and will be ready to rock in Week 8.

N/A

Dolphins RB Malcom Brown suffered a quad injury in the second quarter. This is not a serious injury and I expect him to be ready in the next week or two. WR Jaylen Waddle suffered what looked like a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter. He returned to the game but I expect swelling to ensue. RTP for a Grade 1 sprain is two to three weeks.

Washington Football Team WR Dyami Brown exited the game with a knee injury. The severity and specifics are unknown.

N/A

N/A

Eagles RB Miles Sanders suffered a mild-inversion ankle sprain. I do not expect him to miss much if any time. RTP is typically one to three weeks.

N/A

N/A

N/A