 Week 7 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Miles Sanders sprains ankle, Zach Wilson suffers knee injury | PFF News & Analysis | PFF

All News & Analysis

All - current
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 7 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Miles Sanders sprains ankle, Zach Wilson suffers knee injury

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Oct 25, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

NYJ @ NE | KC @ TEN | CAR @ NYG | ATL @ MIAWFT @ GB | CIN @ BAL | DET @ LAR | PHI @ LV | HOU @ ARZCHI @ TB | IND @ SF |

Denver BroncosCleveland Browns

Brown's WR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a groin strain during warm-ups and did not play in the game. I expect Peoples-Jones to miss two to three weeks.

New York JetsNew England Patriots 

Jets QB Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the second quarter. The mechanism of his knee slamming into the turf is common for a PCL strain. I believe he suffered a Grade 2. The return-to-play (RTP) timeline is two to four weeks with an average of 19.5 days. RB Ty Johnson potentially suffered a concussion and could enter the five-step concussion protocol depending on results of testing.

Oct 24, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) on the ground injured against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. I believe he suffered an A/C joint sprain. Pending the grade of the sprain, he will likely get an injection and play in Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans 

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes left in the second half due to a concussion concern. He ended up avoiding a concussion and will be ready to rock in Week 8.

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants 

N/A

Atlanta FalconsMiami Dolphins 

Dolphins RB Malcom Brown suffered a quad injury in the second quarter. This is not a serious injury and I expect him to be ready in the next week or two. WR Jaylen Waddle suffered what looked like a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter. He returned to the game but I expect swelling to ensue. RTP for a Grade 1 sprain is two to three weeks.

Related content for you: Fantasy Football Week 7 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game via Nathan Jahnke

Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers 

Washington Football Team WR Dyami Brown exited the game with a knee injury. The severity and specifics are unknown.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens 

N/A

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams 

N/A

Philadelphia Eagles @ Las Vegas Raiders 

Eagles RB Miles Sanders suffered a mild-inversion ankle sprain. I do not expect him to miss much if any time. RTP is typically one to three weeks.

Houston Texans @ Arizona Cardinals 

N/A

Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

N/A

Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers 

N/A

All Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 7 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.