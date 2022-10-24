NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

• Raheem Mostert: 16 carries, 79 yards; 4 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

• George Pickens: 6 receptions, 61 yards, 1 touchdown

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Add George Pickens: The Steelers rookie led the team's wide receivers in receiving yards and scored the team’s only touchdown.

He remains a clear third on the depth chart but is on the field for nearly every passing play.

His target share has increased this season with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, and Pickett should be the quarterback for the rest of the season.

There are trade rumors involving Chase Claypool . If Claypool is moved, Pickens might never leave the field, and he might even see a bigger share of the targets.

Monitor Pat Freiermuth’s health: The Steelers' second-year tight end missed Week 6 due to a concussion. He returned to action this week but didn’t play his usual role.

He was a full participant in practice all week.

He usually plays on passing downs and misses some time on rushing downs, but he was out for the clear majority of runs and missed some passing plays.

Ideally, Freietmuth will return to the same role he held at the beginning of the season.

The Steelers face the Eagles next week, and they will need to pass a lot. Assuming Freiermuth practices this week, he should remain in fantasy lineups, with fantasy managers hoping that his role increases.

The Dolphins’ third wide receiver: Trent Sherfield continues to take a stronger hold on the Dolphins' WR3 spot.

There were hints of Sherfield being ahead of Cedrick Wilson in the preseason despite Wilson signing a three-year, $22 million contract and Sherfield signing a deal worth one-year, $1 million.

The two split time as the third receiver the first two weeks of the season, but Sherfield took a hold of the job by Week 3.

Wilson was listed with both a rib and toe injury on the injury report leading into Week 3, so at the time, the change seemed injury-related.

Wilson was still on the injury report in Week 5 but was fully participating in practice.

He’s been off the injury report the last two weeks and has been losing more time to Sherfield rather than gaining time back.

There is a small chance this role will become more important if Miami trades receiving tight end Mike Gesicki , leaving more targets to go around.

This role would become much more important if one of the top two receivers ends up missing games at some point during the rest of the season.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.