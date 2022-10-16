NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

The Miami Dolphins once again had their quarterback knocked out of the game, contributing to their 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home.
Offensive spotlight: Teddy Bridgewater entered the game after 21 snaps from Skylar Thompson and completed 23-of-34 attempts for 329 yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He averaged over 9.0 yards per attempt, but his turnovers were critical.
Defensive spotlight: Za’Darius Smith had his best game as a Viking against a weak Miami offensive line. Smith finished with a 33.3% pass-rush win rate, notching multiple sacks in the game.
Rookie spotlight: Vikings right guard Ed Ingram had some major struggles with Miami's defensive front in both facets of the game. As a pass-blocker, he gave up a 12.5% pressure rate and didn't fare any better as a run-blocker.
Offensive line spotlight: Miami’s line reshuffled this week to try and avoid a repeat of the disaster from last week, when Brandon Shell played an unfamiliar left tackle position. Greg Little moved to the left side and gave up a 15.7% pressure rate in a game that will earn a catastrophic pass-blocking grade. Shell was, at least, markedly better on the right side this week.
Box Score
Passing
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Kirk Cousins
|16.5
|20 / 30
|175
|5.8
|2
|0
|Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Teddy Bridgewater
|23.16
|23 / 34
|329
|9.7
|2
|2
|Skylar Thompson
|4.46
|7 / 13
|89
|6.8
|0
|0
Rushing
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Kirk Cousins
|16.5
|2
|-5
|-2.5
|0
|-1
|Dalvin Cook
|15.3
|13
|77
|5.9
|1
|53
|C.J. Ham
|0.3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Alexander Mattison P
|0.3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Teddy Bridgewater
|23.16
|1
|10
|10
|0
|10
|Raheem Mostert P
|5.8
|14
|49
|3.5
|0
|16
|Chase Edmonds
|5.1
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|2
|Skylar Thompson
|4.46
|1
|9
|9
|0
|9
|Alec Ingold
|3.2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Clayton Fejedelem
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Receiving
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|TD
|Justin Jefferson
|19.7
|8
|6
|107
|13.4
|0
|Adam Thielen
|15.6
|8
|4
|36
|4.5
|1
|Dalvin Cook
|15.3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Irv Smith Jr.
|10.7
|4
|4
|7
|1.8
|1
|K.J. Osborn
|4.8
|5
|3
|18
|3.6
|0
|Johnny Mundt
|2.1
|2
|2
|1
|0.5
|0
|Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|TD
|Tyreek Hill
|32.7
|15
|12
|177
|11.8
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|24.9
|7
|6
|69
|9.9
|2
|Jaylen Waddle
|20.9
|10
|6
|129
|12.9
|0
|Raheem Mostert P
|5.8
|2
|1
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|Chase Edmonds
|5.1
|2
|2
|28
|14
|0
|Alec Ingold
|3.2
|2
|2
|10
|5
|0
|Trent Sherfield
|1.6
|4
|1
|6
|1.5
|0
|River Cracraft
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tanner Conner
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0