NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The unlikely Vikings keep things churning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• The Chiefs keep winning: A 17-10 victory over the division-rival Chargers was enough to keep the Chiefs atop the power rankings.

• The Ravens crush the Bills: A 35-10 victory pushes the Ravens to 2-2 and subsequently up the power rankings.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer, and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects.

All of the below information and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key

Strength of Schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 32 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations, given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Chiefs remain a perfect 4-0 on the season, even if it doesn’t feel perfect. The 17-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers was a slog, and the Chiefs could be without Rashee Rice for some time. On a positive note, Creed Humphrey has earned a 93.1 overall PFF grade, second among all centers.

The 49ers got back to winning ways with a convincing 30-13 victory against the New England Patriots and will begin hunting down the Seahawks atop the NFC West. They’re in a good position, too: the offense is fourth in EPA per play (0.105), while the defense is ninth in EPA allowed per play (-0.128).

The Ravens have recovered from their 0-2 start to the season by knocking off the Cowboys and Bills in consecutive weeks. The schedule will eventually ease up, but the Ravens take on the Bengals, Commanders and Buccaneers in the next three weeks. They are second in EPA per play on offense, though (0.127). They’ve found their groove.

The Bills were handed their first defeat of the season without much pushback, losing to the Ravens 35-10 on Sunday Night Football. As long as Josh Allen is on the field, the Bills will be okay — Allen has earned an 81.1 overall grade, while the offense is third in EPA per play (0.119).

The Lions won a fun Monday Night Football matchup on the back of a historic Jared Goff performance. The quarterback completed 18 of his 18 pass attempts as the Lions progressed to 3-1 on the young season. The offense is sixth in EPA per play (0.095).

Only two undefeated teams are remaining, but whoever thought Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings would be one of them? The Vikings knocked off the divisional-rival Packers in Week 4 and now have a top-10 offense and defense in EPA per play. They’re rolling.

The Steelers are 3-1 after their loss to the Colts, and they’ve got the third-toughest remaining schedule. The goodwill could run out, or the Steelers could just be the Steelers and win nine games in 2024, just like always. And just like always, the defense remains top-10 in EPA allowed per play (-0.151).

The Eagles are beaten up, and it showed in a 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The offense has its own concerns, scoring just 17.3 points per game in the last three weeks, and the defense is 27th in EPA allowed per play (0.081).

The Packers showed resolve to fight back against the Vikings in Jordan Love’s first game back, but it wasn’t enough. Love threw three interceptions but shook off some of the expected rust. Xavier McKinney’s 89.1 grade is fourth among all safeties.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cowboys ended their two-game skid with a win against the Giants on Thursday Night Football. The defense also showed a little more grit than in previous weeks, but the unit is still 24th in EPA per play (0.049) and a long way from a real functional group, especially if without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence for the next few weeks.

The Texans are 3-1 after holding on to a 24-20 win in a divisional matchup vs. the Jaguars. They have the seventh-toughest remaining schedule, but the play of Nico Collins, who caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, will help. His 91.6 grade is first among wide receivers.

The Saints fall to 2-2 after losing 26-24 in a fun matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, and they’ll now face the Chiefs and Buccaneers in back-to-back weeks. New Orleans is good enough to win both of those games, but could as easily be 2-4 in two weeks. However, the Saints are in the top 10 in EPA per play on offense and defense.

The Buccaneers bounced back from a Week 3 hiccup by humbling the Eagles in Week 4. Baker Mayfield was electric, completing 30-of-47 pass attempts for 347 yards and two touchdowns, earning an 85.1 passing grade. The Bucs are now 3-1 and are on pace to make the playoffs again.

The Seahawks are no longer undefeated, but they were able to hang with one of the best teams in the NFL — and that’s a good sign. Things will get tougher, but they’re eighth in EPA per play allowed (-0.140).

The Bengals finally have their first win of the season after defeating the Carolina Panthers 34-24. The offense continues to look better and better each week, too, now sitting seventh in EPA per play (0.093). However, the defense languishes down at 28th in EPA per play allowed (0.087).

The Jets lost to the Broncos in a game where the defense allowed just 60 passing yards. That’s impressive, but the offense has to be better — the defense has carried too much of the load in the last few seasons. Gang Green is now 10th in EPA per play allowed (-0.116). The Jets face the Vikings, Bills and Steelers in the next three weeks.

The Commanders are rolling. Jayden Daniels has earned an 83.0 overall grade through the first four weeks of the season and has had a historic start to his rookie campaign. Washington is first in EPA per play on offense and dead last in EPA per play allowed defensively. They’re must-see TV.

The Broncos' offense was non-existent in Week 4, but the defense carried them to a win against the Jets. That’s back-to-back wins for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Denver’s' defense is second in EPA per play allowed (-0.198).

The Chargers’ hot start to the season has disintegrated, and they’ve scored just 20 points in the last two weeks. They played the Chiefs tough in Week 4 but fell to 2-2. On the bright side, they’re first in EPA per allowed (-0.218), a far cry from last season.

The Bears are 2-2 after a hard-fought 24-18 victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Caleb Williams looked more assured, completing 17-of-23 pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, and the defense is now third in EPA per play allowed (-0.176). Chicago will take on the Panthers and Jaguars before its bye.

Joe Flacco stepped in for Anthony Richardson and delivered the Colts a 27-24 win against a tough Steelers team. Hopefully, the Colts won’t be without Richardson for long, but Flacco will be ready to go otherwise. The Colts' 80.0 run-blocking grade leads the league.

The Falcons won the first of their three straight divisional matchups thanks to a last-second field goal from Younghoe Koo and are now back to 2-2. Bijan Robinson’s 80.2 grade is seventh among all running backs.

The Rams are fighting a losing battle and fell to 1-3 after losing to the Bears. The Bears defense held the Rams to just 203 passing yards, while the Rams defense is 31st in EPA per play allowed (0.167). Los Angeles faces the Packers next week before a bye, and the team needs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back on the field.

The Dolphins’ season is in freefall after a 31-12 loss to the struggling Tennessee Titans. Things won’t get easier until Tua Tagovailoa is back under center. And by then, it could be too late. The offense is dead last in EPA per play (-0.278).

The Raiders are 2-2 after a Week 4 victory against the Browns and should look to keep the good times rolling, but they have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule, so silver linings may be all they have. The offense currently sits 27th in EPA per play (-0.177).

The Browns are hard to get a read on, but it’s clear that the offense with Deshaun Watson just isn’t clicking. Drops and offensive line play haven’t helped, but the Browns are second-last in EPA per play on offense (-0.245) and have a tough schedule ahead.

The Titans got off the mark with their first win of the season, defeating a beleaguered Dolphins team 31-12 on Monday Night Football. They did so with Mason Rudolph under center, too, which could ignite a quarterback controversy in Tennessee. The defense still rocks — the unit is fifth in EPA per play allowed (-0.167).

The Giants are 1-3 after losing to the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, and their season feels close to being dead in the water. However, they’ve found a superstar at wide receiver. Malik Nabers has caught 35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns this season, earning an 82.0 receiving grade.

The Patriots are in the infancy of a new era. That’s fine, but they’re a tough watch on the field. New England has scored 16 points in the last two weeks and is bottom-10 in both EPA per play on offense and defense.

The Jaguars are now 0-4 after losing to the Texans, 24-20, and questions will rightly be asked about the direction of this team. The offense has scored 20 or more points just once this season, and the defense is 29th in EPA per play allowed (0.096).

The Cardinals are now 1-3 and have cooled off offensively, scoring just 27 points in the last two weeks after compiling 69 points in the first two weeks of the season. That can easily change, but concerningly, the Cardinals' defense is 30th in EPA per play allowed (0.134).

The bright side is the Panthers are scoring points with Andy Dalton under center. The bleaker look is that they’re now 1-3 and have bottom-10 units on both sides of the ball in EPA per play. But Andy Dalton, right?